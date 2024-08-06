Imagine being this incompetent. Literally filling your house with a powder keg and waiting for the it will come spark

Jasper blaze exposes possible flaws in Parks Canada wildfire strategy

Lorne Gunter

Published Jul 25, 2024

A building burns in the Jasper townsite on Wednesday (July 24) during the Jasper wildfire. PHOTO BY KENNETH SMITH /Special to Postmedia

Don’t blame the federal government for coming too slowly to Alberta’s aid in fighting the monster fire that has destroyed a significant portion of the Jasper townsite.

The problem is the reverse: Blame the feds for being to slow to ask Alberta to become part of its integrated firefighting efforts inside Jasper National Park, where Parks Canada is in charge.

Parks Canada lacks the technology and experience to fight a fire a night, meaning as two wildfires approached the resort town, efforts to control or at least divert them ceased in the dark. But Alberta has night-fighting capability.

Alberta also has the equipment and expertise to throw up giant walls of water in front of giant walls of flame (the fire approaching Jasper at times reach 100 metres high). Parks Canada doesn’t, and didn’t ask for Alberta’s help.

Mostly, though, it’s fair to blame Parks Canada for ignoring years of warnings that thousands of hectares of forest in the park had become a “powder keg” that, when ignited, would lead to a “catastrophic” wildfire.

For more than a decade, Parks Canada has allowed a pine beetle infestation to kill hundreds of thousands of trees, then left dead trees standing to become drier and more fire-prone every year.

Of course, firefighters and other first responders are still at risk fighting this fire. The tight-knit community of Jasper is still struggling with the destruction of “a significant portion” of their beloved community.

Furthermore, hundreds of people are still waiting to learn the fate of their homes, small businesses and livelihoods. So perhaps it’s a little too early for me to be pointing fingers.

But it’s not as if the issue of Parks Canada’s intentional neglect of the tinder-dry forest is something new.

As far back as 2016, Parks Canada’s then-conservation manager for Jasper, Salman Rasheed, said it was extremely dangerous to leave so many dead trees in place for so long. While it was Parks Canada policy to deal with stands of dead trees only through prescribed burns, Rasheed argued “active management” (i.e. logging of dead wood) might be necessary.

Logging as a solution was rejected in favour of greater public education on the dangers of careless extinguishment of cigarettes and campfires.

In 2017, Jasper’s popular longtime mayor, Richard Ireland, warned Parks Canada of the “major fire hazard” posed by the hundreds of thousands of dead trees. Ireland worried even then that the “increased fuel load” in the forest surrounding his town could make Jasper “the next Fort McMurray.”

In 2018, town resident Marie-France Miron started a campaign, Save Jasper, the purpose of which was to compel Parks Canada to mitigate fire risk. Her campaign included a Facebook page and a demand for a town hall with Parks Canada superintendent Alan Fehr. (Fehr is still superintendent.)

Also in 2018, the House of Commons Natural Resources committee studied the beetle problem and recommended immediate and significant intervention by Parks Canada.

Most devastating of all, that same year two longtime professional foresters, Emile Begin and Ken Hodges, did the most thorough examination of the problem and predicted a “mega fire” was inevitable unless an active intervention occurred. “Houses and livelihoods are at a very high risk of being destroyed,” unless Parks Canada stops insisting the infestation is merely part of a natural process and starts clearing out millions of tonnes of dead timber.

In the coming days, I want to find out no one has been hurt or killed, more homes than we thought are still standing, popular hotels and restaurants have survived, as have all the boutiques, ski and bike shops, souvenir stores and clothing outlets.

However, when officials begin casting around for the true cause of this fire, let’s hope they don’t single out “climate change.” Let’s hope they point to Parks Canada.

