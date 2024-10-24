EVENT 201

MILKEN INSTITUTE *** PLEASE WATCH THIS***

BIRD FLU SUMMIT

ISOLATION IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. WHO has the videos of the Bird Flu Summit?

October 2019 planning excercises

January- March 2020 launch date

October 2024 Bird Flue Summit

Bird Flu Summit and Bill C-293 (training agencies, managing, surge, management and availability of stockpiles, owning communications grid, global surveillance networks)

Clearly Bill C-293 was supposed to be in place for the time line.

How do you know it is a conspiracy.

Message LawyerLisa

Share

Leave a comment