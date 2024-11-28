“Curriculum Overview

The Canadian MAiD Curriculum (CMC) is the first nationally accredited, comprehensive, bilingual educational program to support the practice of MAiD in Canada. The training is delivered through a combination of online and in-person formats.

The curriculum offers a comprehensive total of 81 credits for the CFPC, 27 hours of self-assessment for the RCPSC, and 27 CNA accredited hours for nurses. There are 13 online self-study hours and 14 hours for facilitated sessions.

Clinicians (licensed physicians and nurse practitioners) can enjoy free access to the curriculum during their initial 12 months of enrollment until March 2026. If you wish to extend your access beyond 12 months, a $50 Learning Management System (LMS) user fee will be applicable for learners.



Health Canada is funding clinician learners for 12 months of access to take the curriculum until March 2026, and all topics in this curriculum are accredited by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC), the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC), and the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA).

Project Funding

Financial support gratefully received from the Government of Canada for this work.

HOW TO DO A MAID ASSESSMENT

PARSE A CASE DOWN TO IT’S COMPLEXITIES IN ‘HEALTH CARE’ WE ARE FACING A LOT UNCERTAINTIES.

PRESUMED CAPACITY. ONLINE PRE-LEARNING.

PROVIDING MAID

ONLINE LEARNING

HOW TO CARE FOR FAMILY AFTER MAID

THE SKILLS TO DO IT, AND DIFFICULT CASES

This is ‘home grown’ in Canada. We hope this will ‘teach people around the world’.

from peace keepers to death do-oer.

MENTAL DISORDERS: nothing in this video except about the mechanics between online, group learning and online and group learning. NOTHING SAID HERE that would help you understand which ‘mental disorder’ qualifies.

If I ever go through a hospital and hear this sound tract I will run.

THIS NEXT PART OF THE SITE IS WHITE AND YOU WAIT A LONG TIME AND THEN BRIEFLY THE NEXT FEW PARAGRAPHS APPEAR. IT TOOK FOREVER TO CAPTURE IT.

KEEP IN MIND THE ONLY THING I KNOW ABOUT A LIVE INDIVIDUAL IS FROM THEIR BIRTH ONWARDS: THEIR DEATH IS REASONABLE FORESEEABLE.

“Those individuals who have a “reasonable foreseeable natural death”:

For these individuals, MAiD can be performed as soon as the individual is deemed eligible (there is no mandatory waiting period) and they have the option of signing a Waiver of Final Consent if they are at risk of losing capacity before their planned procedure.

Those individuals whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable:

These people may still be eligible for MAiD, all eligibility criteria are the same, however the procedural safeguards that must be met are different.

There is a minimum 90-day period where eligibility is assessed over time and “to ensure that enough time is devoted to exploring all the relevant aspects of the person’s situation, including whether there are treatments or services that could help reduce the person’s suffering, such as counselling services, mental health and disability support services, community services and palliative care.” (the quote is from the details in Bill C-7).

If neither of the assessors involved have expertise in what is causing the individual’s suffering, a consult to someone who does must be sought to help explore appropriate treatment options.

For additional details visit the federal government’s website.”

ALL OF THE BELOW WAS COPIED FROM A WHITE PAGE. ON THE WEBSITE HERE. SEE FOR YOURSELF. It is like they want to hide the content.

“ome to the Canadian MAiD Curriculum (CMC) Project, a multi-year Health Canada funded project led by the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP) to develop, produce and deliver a nationally recognized, bilingual, fully accredited MAiD training curriculum – a series of eight topics – to address the spectrum of needs of all clinicians who assess and provide MAiD in Canada.

Prior to the launch of the Curriculum, there was a lack of established, bilingual, standardized curriculum for MAiD education in any undergraduate or post-graduate medical school or nurse practitioner training program anywhere in Canada. Some medical and nursing training programs provide general education about MAiD, but none teach the details of MAiD care, which is left for practicing clinicians to seek out on their own once they are in practice. In addition, the legislative framework underpinning MAiD permits nurse practitioners, family physicians and specialists to assist patients that request MAiD, yet our fundamental training and ongoing professional development occur in distinct professional silos.

The aim of this project is to help standardize an approach to care across the country, to ensure access to high-quality MAiD training for interested healthcare practitioners, to advance the skills of existing MAiD practitioners, and to educate new MAiD practitioners.

The Canadian MAiD Curriculum includes eight topics developed by a number of interdisciplinary working groups made up of subject-matter experts representing diverse geographies and disciplines. Each topic underwent a comprehensive and rigorous stakeholder review process and was piloted in English and French to clinicians across Canada. Stakeholders include MAiD clinicians, medical and nursing organizations, medical and nursing protective associations, persons with lived experience, and Indigenous groups. This feedback was analyzed and incorporated into the development of each topic.

The curriculum includes independent online self-study components and facilitated sessions delivered either online or in person. The curriculum is available in French and English.

A rigorous implementation and research-focused evaluation process involving various end-user groups was undertaken to develop the Canadian MAiD Curriculum. 8 Working Groups, including over 50 subject-matter experts from all across Canada, carefully curated the content of the CMC. Topic modules were designed and developed by the Office of Professional Development and Educational Scholarship (OPDES) at Queen’s University. All module content in this curriculum underwent a rigorous stakeholder review process conducted by the Canadian MAiD Curriculum leadership committee, the CAMAP Provincial-Territorial Advisory Council, the National Steering Committee, and the CAMAP Board of Directors. All topics were pilot-tested and evaluated with English and French clinicians across Canada and a group of persons with lived MAiD experience.

The curriculum is accredited by Canada’s national medical and nursing colleges: the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC), the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC), and the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA). The CMC works with a CAMAP Provincial-Territorial Advisory Council to ensure a national lens has been provided and relevant jurisdictional resources provided.

The Canadian MAiD Curriculum Project work is overseen by an Executive Committee composed of diverse MAiD subject-matter experts. This Committee reports to the CAMAP Board and is advised by a National Steering Committee composed of national MAiD stakeholders to help ensure the viewpoints of their organizations are considered and that equity and diversity are upheld.

To learn more about the various topics covered in the CMC, click here.

REGISTER FOR THE CANADIAN MAiD CURRICULUM

My theory is Health Canada was created for the purposes of setting up Population Activities in Canada. PA are UN sponsored population reduction activities. (I will prove it, but haven’t yet)

but let’s explore HC and abortion, sterilization of minors policies, Euthanasia etc.

