Ectogenesis is perfecting life outside the womb.

They sell you your water and ask you to take out a permit or be taxed on every life function.



The technology HAS ARRIVED to sell us our children.

they shall be male Laborers. All without a female. Only the facsimile.

They cabal will make cadmium lithium mining in the Congo look friendly.

They will pod men.

Women AND CHILDREN CAN BE UNPROTECTED because we are going to be replaced.

Attali in 1981 warned we needed bioethics charters in place, because of such advances in genetics.

Failed. Epsteined. Mocking birded. WEFED. UN-ED

THE PLAY AFOOT is a totalitarianism on a scale your vision has not yet permitted.

What we are witnessing in the gender program's war on women, is a failure in ethics and premeditated human farming where we are the commodity.

Women can be erased. No. Must be erased. Because we are the competition to the widget.

when WOMEN. ALL WOMEN LEARN THIS. How will the abortion look then.

Like a right.

Or like clamps entering the sacred and taking what the cabal wants to permanently prevent.

LOOKING back to reparations. So like Lots wife you look back. All DEI focusing race to look back is missing all the war before us.

Money is nothing.

This is a play on life. For life.



Women ARE COMPETITION NOT TO TRANS BUT TO WHOLESELLING OF HUMANS

#CBDC is for interim control.



Transhumanism trans rights are human rights.

It is a coordinated threatening program because it is military.

Rape allowed not punished

safe spaces gone

sterilization easily accessed and jail for challenging.

Those censoring silencing, thinking its rainbow or inclusion, dei and decolonizing..

Bahaha.

We are facing down ultimate slavery, into life tagged, rfid, and infertile.



The nuclear family. Not just a unit of capitalism it is a unit of competition against the greatest antitrust fraud ever.

Owning selling humans.

race and immigration status has become irrelevant to me. While i get its difficult to absorb so many into our society, its a program designed to destabilize us.

and weaken our strength.

but we have to take that and make it a strength. stop crying about it and make immigrants valuable to this fight. They are humans as affected by this program as any other.

immigrants protect family values too, or more.

this is a vast store of strength. Look not at our differences, but our shared plight. They don't know what we are to face. The cabal wants it to be those that understand. Flip it.

the truckers were a cabal plan that backfired.

the immigration can be so too.

we are at a colossal scale war, most haven't conceived what the battle is.

The silence after the patents and ecstatic announcements on this front of exogenesis has been for the systematic set up their alternate world.

dolly the sheep was decades ago. Where do you think they are now.



You are never a threat if

1. You are aborted;

2. Sterilized;

3. Infertile;

4. a man Without a woman;



Women and the nuclear family and religious or biblical views are right now the biggest threat to this program. and have you noticed that is exactly what is happening.

Look at everything in this lense and think on it.

I have always been a live and let live. But the program is inverse to tolerance.

We are witnessing a systemic elimination in laws and society.

But what is also true.

I am WOMAN. Hear me roar.

We are a direct and thorough threat to the cabal.

Ladies. All you beautiful ladies you own your power now. You are in their sights. But the reverse is true too. They are in ours.

I define the fight against the cabal as feminism. There. Aces.

(This was a vision of mine in dreams again and again since a child. Its in an old post. Now I understand it.)

Men. We are in unprecedented times in which protection of women and children is a physical and moral duty.

Step up. Calling you all. of all races, religion, creeds.

And especially those in the rainbow. you are loved too. This is your battle too.

The vision of pod life is not Equality but greed on an unparalleled scale.

The war is on humanity.

Why is power rolling out and owning LGBTQ et al

gender rights forc eliminating women.

Trans is for the chip.

Gender is for the pod.

smart city is for the infrastructure.

Climate is for the reason.

virus is for the army.

cbdc is for the control.

Because power is bringing the biggest slavery program on.

If you don't smell it… you aren't a union man, social justice warrior, dei consultant, rights advocate… you're a stooge for power.

You think I'm the heretic.

My vision is too bright for you then.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

