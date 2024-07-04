“In fact, some 13,600,000 bedrooms across Australia are unoccupied when it comes to someone sleeping in them on a regular basis.

If two people, on average, share one of these spare bedrooms - they could hold two single beds - then these underutilised bedrooms could house Australia’s entire population.”

Oh!!! I see.

Let's read more of this communist ideas.

“The state of unoccupied dwellings and spare bedrooms in Australia

Did you know that there are some one million unoccupied private dwellings across Australia?

Yes - that's what the latest Census tells us.

This equates to about 10% of Australia’s private residences.

What does an unoccupied dwelling mean?

According to the ABS, an unoccupied private dwelling is:

a vacant one at the time of the census (usually around mid-August every fifth year) and the reason for the vacancy includes being a holiday home - for the owner’s use or rented out commercially i.e., Airbnb;

an investment property without a tenant;

a newly built but vacant dwelling;

a habitable dwelling being renovated and/or a vacant dwelling for sale or lease.

This count excludes non-private dwellings such as hotels and motels, caravans and similar ‘housing’ estates, marinas, prisons, boarding schools, defence, and religious establishments plus other communal housing, such as aged care.

The occupancy for most Australian dwellings is determined by the census form.

Unoccupied dwellings have been the case for a long time across Australia

In fact, the growth in unoccupied dwellings has slowed down between the last two census periods.

This slowdown is due to two factors – one, the improvement in the data, as outlined above and two, because of the Covid pandemic, which saw a lot more holiday homes being utilised.

On that note, many have commented that the reason for the high number of unoccupied homes is Airbnb.

Yet it is estimated that just 100,000 whole dwellings are listed for rent on Airbnb across Australia.

So, if there are 100,000 Airbnb-(highly unlikely but let’s roll with the flow for now) then this accounts for 10% of unoccupied homes.

In addition, there are studies to suggest that one in every 100 Australian households holds a holiday home for their personal use.

Assuming they were all vacant in August last year, then that would account for another 100,000 unoccupied homes.

Unoccupied dwellings in regional areas

Quite a few of Australia’s unoccupied dwellings are in regional towns and tourist-orientated locations.

I think it is more reasonable to assume that some of these holiday homes were occupied in August last year.

So, if say half of these homes were occupied, then combined there were some 50,000 unoccupied Airbnbs and 50,000 unoccupied holiday homes for personal use last year.

If this is true, then ‘holiday’ homes account for 10% of the unoccupied dwellings in 2021.

It has also been mentioned that a lot of the reason for the unoccupied count is due to dwellings being sold or for lease.

This accounts for some of the unoccupied stock, but not as much as some think.

There were 625,000 dwelling sales across Australia last year.

If these sales, took on average, three months from initial listing to settlement - which given the heat in the housing market at the time, isn’t unrealistic - then some 150,000 dwellings or 15% could have unoccupied due to the sales process.

Furthermore, there were some 60,000 vacant rental properties across the country in August last year, accounting for 6% of the unoccupied stock.

Our recent work suggests that that one in every 200th renovation is big enough to exclude occupation for a period of time.

So, this means around 50,000 dwellings could be unoccupied, which represents another 5% of the total.

Therefore, in total ‘sales, for lease and renovations’ account for about 210,000 unoccupied dwellings or roughly 20%.

So, what makes up the 70% or 700,000 unoccupied dwellings?

In short, these are investment properties that are locked up rather than tenanted

.

Empty bedrooms

The recent data I collated suggest that three-quarters (77%) of our dwellings have one or more spare bedrooms.

Homeowners without a mortgage (who are usually older) have the most spare bedrooms (91%) whilst those renting have less.

Yet some 74% of renters say they have at least one spare bedroom.”

This empty bedroom analysis is taking place communist Canada too.

In Toronto the underutilised housing tax is OMINOUS. Took off, yearly 3 percent charge on value. Presumption is you owe and it's automatically added when you don't file.

https://propertyupdate.com.au/the-state-of-unoccupied-dwellings-and-spare-bedrooms-in-australia/#:~:text=In%20fact%2C%20some%2013%2C600%2C000%20bedrooms,could%20house%20Australia's%20entire%20population.

They are coming for retirees homes.

Search Australia empty bedrooms…the articles are endless.

“Australia has 12 million empty bedrooms... So could this company crack the housing crisis code?

Empty nesters continue to stay put in their family homes, despite Australia's demand for housing skyrocketing.”

https://www.livewiremarkets.com/wires/australia-has-12-million-empty-bedrooms-so-could-this-company-crack-the-housing-crisis-code

They will tax you to live alone. Parents will not shuttle their kids out at 18. They will need the warm bodies to keep their houses. With the square foot tax or empty bedroom tax you will be encouraging their girlfriend inlaws. oh look a baby! Wheres our aunty? Granny! Granny in an old age home? That's 60k a year and the empty bedroom 30k. Oh look child care in the home. Intergenerational value systems. Stay put home schoolers. Home cooking. Oh and who defends the homestead… well let's see who's physically larger..

Did we notice anything. Oh look gender and sex align.

Dumb socialists.

The socialists will pressurize solutions they will hate. Intergenerational families supporting each other from a Stalin like government

Those who adhere to the “progress model" will be hived into 350 square feet smart dwellings.

Look up. They don't intend to solve the housing crisis. They intend to solve for PROPERTY OWNERSHIP.

They are complete communists, and the tax will be applied to those with purple hair too. This war is on the younger generations. The most infertile, most vaccinated, least likely to own a home, most likely to be drafted, and as a whole most drifted onto satanic influences. (Grammy, Netflix notice swift change… ) most likely to be given euthanasia, most likely to reject the body they were born into. Most likely to be fitted with a tag in a smart city. Most likely not to know history.

I KNOW NONVERBAL Babies.

Etc etc.

FYI search empty bedrooms in your area. Some wef funded study is there to get you filling those.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment