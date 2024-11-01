Electronic Logging Devices. What are they. About safety or about the next level closing the location loop of humanity?
“The Complete Guide to Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)
Key Takeaways
Whether you’re learning about ELDs for the first time or interested in or switching ELD systems, this comprehensive guide can help. Keep reading to learn about what ELDs are, how they work, who needs them, how much they cost, and more.
Is your fleet navigating the FMCSA emergency COVID-19 HOS suspension? Read our FAQ to learn what the new rules are, if they apply to your fleet, and how to adjust your operations to stay compliant.
As of December 16, 2019, the ELD mandate is in full effect—meaning any commercial driver who is required to maintain records of duty status (RODs) must have an electronic logging device (ELD) installed in their vehicle.
What is an electronic logging device?
An electronic logging device (ELD) is a piece of hardware used to record driving time for commercial motor vehicles. It plugs into a vehicle’s onboard diagnostics (OBD) port and captures data on the vehicle’s engine, location, speed, miles driven, and more. Under the ELD mandate, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requires that most commercial vehicles have an ELD. (Learn more about whether you’re required to have an ELD below.)
What data does an ELD record?
ELDs are mainly used to record Hours of Service (HOS)—the number of hours a commercial driver spends driving per day and how many hours they’re on-duty and off-duty per week. HOS are regulated by the federal government, and many commercial fleets are required to have an ELD system for this purpose.
However, ELDs can be used as recording devices for a variety of other data that’s helpful for fleet management. This is why ELD devices are sometimes referred to as “telematics” devices; “telematics” is a term used to describe the long-distance transmission of any computerized information.
Equipped with built-in GPS tracking, gyroscopes, and accelerometers, the best ELDs can record:
Drive time, HOS, and record of duty status for ELD compliance
Real-time GPS location
Engine speed and load
Fuel efficiency, idling, and mileage for
Diagnostics and fault codes
Safety-related events, like harsh braking or collisions”
Every great idea is coming in on SAFETY. But it is also considered another pin in the KNOWN ONLINE and KNOWN in the Smart City. We are GPSing garbage bins, vehicles, phones, pets, and humans. We are assembled thus to be parsed for data.
THE FEDERAL Government is changing standards to require ELDs in transport vehicles in Canada.
“The Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) is pleased to launch a 60-day industry consultation on the draft of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Technical Standards version 1.3. Participation information can be found here.
Questions about the Federal Electronic Logging Device Mandate?
The amended Federal Hours of Service (HoS) regulations requiring carriers to install Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) in all Federally regulated commercial motor vehicles came into effect June 12, 2021. There is a regulatory requirement from Transport Canada that all ELD devices are certified by an accredited third-party in Canada.
Industry is advised to ensure any procured ELD is certified by a third-party certification body accredited by the Minister of Transport. Devices certified by accredited certifications bodies for use in Canada can be found on the Transport Canada link below: www.tc.gc.ca/en/services/road/electronic-logging-devices.html
If you have questions related to ELDs please contact the jurisdiction in which you reside. You will find a list of the provincial, territorial and Transport Canada contacts and websites here.”
They will checkerboard all GPS locations of moving parts in the smart city. Just like anti-protest zones are being created incrementally.
They will know every vehicle and parking spot on the road and who is in the vehicle. The smart city is at its core the most anti-privacy existence possible.
So who is ‘governing’ this area. A PRIVATE CORPORATION, STACKED WITH GOVERNMENT. Interesting eh? Sorry about the size of their mugs. It just copied that way. Is the CCMTA privately held? or is publicly traded? who owns it? is there any conflict of interest with an incorporated body being in charge of the direction of our transportation, data, gps. Who are their duties to? Does the same people who hold the BIS hold this. naaaa. Are these incorporated bodies everywhere all around the world thumbing to the same beat.
WHAT IS THE CCMTA?
“The Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) is an incorporated body that coordinates matters dealing with the administration, regulation and control of motor vehicle transportation and highway safety. Membership includes representation from provincial and territorial governments as well as the federal government of Canada.
We've been active for over 80 years, as such, CCMTA has the breadth, depth and reach into the areas of efficient movement of people and goods and in the area of saving lives on Canada's roads, while respecting jurisdictional autonomy to implement as appropriate.
CCMTA provides:
Increased efficiencies for drivers and vehicles through reciprocity and harmonization
Oversight, maintenance, and support of the National Safety Code
A forum for provinces, territories, and the federal government to discuss emerging road safety challenges
Efficiencies through sharing of expertise and minimizes burden on members
Access to timely data, information, and research
Leadership
The Membership of the Corporation consists of Canada’s fourteen (14) Provincial, Federal and Territorial Governments, each is represented by an individual appointed from among such Governments’ departments, commissions, agencies, or crown corporations charged with the administration, regulation or control of transportation and highway safety.
Board of Directors
Board members are elected from each provincial, territorial, and federal governments.
As a non-profit, the Board of Directors has a duty and fiduciary responsibility under law to make decisions in the best interest of the Corporation, and a duty to supervise the management of the activities of CCMTA.
Provincial/Territorial Departments of Transportation (7)
Alberta Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors
Lynn Varty
Assistant Deputy Minister
Traffic Safety Services
Nova Scotia Department of Public Works
Dan Leopold
Executive Director
Registry of Motor Vehicles, Vehicle Compliance & Safety
Northwest Territories Department of Infrastructure
Andy Tereposky
Director
Compliance and Licensing Division
Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation
John S. Hawkins
Assistant Deputy Minister
Transportation
Ontario Ministry of Transportation
Marcelle Crouse
Associate Deputy Minister
Transportation Safety Division
Prince Edward Island Department of Transportation & Infrastructure
John Flood
Registrar of Motor Vehicles
Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works
Ryan Parry
Director
Transport Services & Registrar of Motor Vehicles
Public Safety and Service Departments (3)
Digital Government and Service NL
Kelli Penney
Registrar of Motor Vehicles
New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety
Nicole Shorrock (Vice-Chair)
Registrar of Motor Vehicles
Motor Vehicle Branch
RoadSafetyBC | Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General
Amy Miller (Second Vice-Chair)
Assistant Deputy Minister and Superintendent of Motor Vehicles
Public Insurance Corporations (3)
Manitoba Public Insurance
TBD
Societé de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Lyne Vézina
Directrice générale de la recherche et du développement en sécurité routière
Saskatchewan Government Insurance
Kwei Quaye (Chair)
Vice President, Traffic Safety Services
Auto Fund
Federal Department of Transportation (1)
Transport Canada
Melanie Vanstone
Director General,
Multi-Modal and Road Safety Programs”
https://www.ccmta.ca/en/about
Apparently they are a non-profit corporation. Rocket Search says they have revenues of 20 million. Really interesting intersection. The purpose of the non-profit in the Government Sector is what? And they develop regulations. Apparently started in 1940. All so very interesting. if you have access to a search database comment what else you have discovered. Should non-profits with ‘government’ appointees be able to develop law for Canadians. What are the chances this is happening everywhere. ya. I’d double down on that bet.
Now as to the mechanism of increasing the GPS locations of motor vehicles- sure it's a great idea. How did we live before being chipped.