Casey, Warren Raise Alarms About Kroger’s Use of Digital Price Tags, Warn of Grocery Giant’s “Surge Pricing” Causing Price Gouging and Hurting Consumers

August 08, 2024

“Senators raised concerns about how dynamic pricing can be used to price gouge and squeeze American families

Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the United States, boasting over 400,000 employees and nearly 3,000 stores across the country.

Since fall 2023, Senator Casey has produced four reports detailing his investigations into corporate greed squeezing families’ budgets

The Senators wrote: “It is outrageous that, as families continue to struggle to pay to put food on the table, grocery giants like Kroger continue to roll out surge pricing and other corporate profiteering schemes”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) raised concerns about Kroger’s use of digital price tags, or Electronic Shelving Labels (ESLs), to surge grocery prices and exploit working families. Digital price tags allow corporations to engage in dynamic pricing–changing the prices of goods based on temporary factors including the time of day or the weather. Dynamic pricing allows corporations to price gouge and suddenly raise the cost of goods without warning. Kroger has also proposed to place facial-recognition cameras on its digital shelves that can make different offers to shoppers based on their age, gender or potentially their race and other personal characteristics. The Senators warned Kroger executives about the harms of dynamic price gouging and urged the corporation to put consumers over profits.

“The increased use of dynamic pricing will drive company profits higher – leaving consumers with the bill […] It is outrageous that, as families continue to struggle to pay to put food on the table, grocery giants like Kroger continue to roll out surge pricing and other corporate profiteering schemes,” wrote the Senators.

Many grocery chains, including Kroger, have rapidly expanded their use of ESLs in recent years. Kroger began using the technology in 2018 and has since expanded it to 500 stores nationwide. ESLs may help Kroger extract maximum profits from consumers at a time when Americans are dealing with the cost of grocery prices: high grocery prices are a leading concern among Americans who are concerned about inflation.”

https://www.casey.senate.gov/news/releases/casey-warren-raise-alarms-about-krogers-use-of-digital-price-tags-warn-of-grocery-giants-surge-pricing-causing-price-gouging-and-hurting-consumers

