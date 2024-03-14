CULPABLE HOMICIDE MURDER IN THE COMMISSION OF TREASON AND HIGH TREASON WAS deleted from the criminal code in June of 2019.

This was the version of the Canada Criminal code https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-230-20030101.html

Version of section 230 from 2003-01-01 to 2019-06-20. It was then repealed.

Murder in commission of offences

230 Culpable homicide is murder where a person causes the death of a human being while committing or attempting to commit high treason or treason

or an offence mentioned in section 52 (sabotage), 75 (piratical acts), 76 (hijacking an aircraft), 144 or subsection 145(1) or sections 146 to 148 (escape or rescue from prison or lawful custody), section 270 (assaulting a peace officer), section 271 (sexual assault), 272 (sexual assault with a weapon, threats to a third party or causing bodily harm), 273 (aggravated sexual assault), 279 (kidnapping and forcible confinement), 279.1 (hostage taking), 343 (robbery), 348 (breaking and entering) or 433 or 434 (arson),

whether or not the person means to cause death to any human being and whether or not he knows that death is likely to be caused to any human being, if

(a) he means to cause bodily harm for the purpose of

(i) facilitating the commission of the offence, or

(ii) facilitating his flight after committing or attempting to commit the offence,

and the death ensues from the bodily harm;

(b) he administers a stupefying or overpowering thing for a purpose mentioned in paragraph (a), and the death ensues therefrom; or

(c) he wilfully stops, by any means, the breath of a human being for a purpose mentioned in paragraph (a), and the death ensues therefrom.

(d) [Repealed, 1991, c. 4, s. 1]

R.S., 1985, c. C-46, s. 230

R.S., 1985, c. 27 (1st Supp.), s. 40

1991, c. 4, s. 1

These are the active provisions on Treason and High Treason.

High treason

46 (1) Every one commits high treason who, in Canada, (a) kills or attempts to kill Her Majesty, or does her any bodily harm tending to death or destruction, maims or wounds her, or imprisons or restrains her; (b) levies war against Canada or does any act preparatory thereto; or (c) assists an enemy at war with Canada, or any armed forces against whom Canadian Forces are engaged in hostilities, whether or not a state of war exists between Canada and the country whose forces they are.

Marginal note: Treason (2) Every one commits treason who, in Canada, (a) uses force or violence for the purpose of overthrowing the government of Canada or a province; (b) without lawful authority, communicates or makes available to an agent of a state other than Canada, military or scientific information or any sketch, plan, model, article, note or document of a military or scientific character that he knows or ought to know may be used by that state for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or defence of Canada; (c) conspires with any person to commit high treason or to do anything mentioned in paragraph (a); (d) forms an intention to do anything that is high treason or that is mentioned in paragraph (a) and manifests that intention by an overt act; or (e) conspires with any person to do anything mentioned in paragraph (b) or forms an intention to do anything mentioned in paragraph (b) and manifests that intention by an overt act.

Marginal note: Canadian citizen (3) Notwithstanding subsection (1) or (2), a Canadian citizen or a person who owes allegiance to Her Majesty in right of Canada, (a) commits high treason if, while in or out of Canada, he does anything mentioned in subsection (1); or (b) commits treason if, while in or out of Canada, he does anything mentioned in subsection (2).

Marginal note: Overt act (4) Where it is treason to conspire with any person, the act of conspiring is an overt act of treason.

R.S., c. C-34, s. 46

1974-75-76, c. 105, s. 2

So what is going on here. We remove culpable homicide murder provisions for Treason and High Treason in June of 2019. Odd timing. Sure it comes out for other offences. Check out your nation, what is happening?

Do we have what might be treason in the Winnipeg bioweapon lab collaborating with the Peoples Liberation Army? and Trudeau knew. How much did his concealment lead to a viable interpretation of treason? Are the Conservatives chasing this down?

What are these documents indicative of. Head of pathogens in the Winnipeg were collaborating with the China’s People’s Liberation Army. Trudeau knew of this and hid it? We are on possible war footing with China - or imminent over Taiwan. We have Chinese police stations on Canadian soil under Trudeau’s watch.

At what point, is passing bills that are harmful to Western Values, that annihilate freedom and liberty, treason in and of itself?

But back to the homicide murder, while committing treason. Is that a stretch? How many data points do we need?

Dr. Sansone has filled a writ of Mandamus seeking to compel Governor Ron DeSantas and Attorney General Ashley Moody to prohibit the distribution of ‘Covid 19 injections’.

“ Case # SC2024-0327 was filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. As a pro se litigant I filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Supreme Court of Florida. This Mandamus seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to prohibit the distribution of ‘COVID 19 injections’ AKA ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ in the State of Florida.

“PETITION FOR A WRIT OF MANDAMUS

(1) This petition for a writ of mandamus is brought under Article V, § 3(b)(8) Florida Constitution, and under Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.03O(a)(3), 9.100 and other relevant authorities to enforce state and federal laws including, and not limited to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331, Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091. Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida.

Full document can be read here”

How do you line up these injections in so short a time? How do you similarly line up so much law in a short amount of time.

It is no longer a criminal offense in Canada to spread false news. Imagine that.

Criminal Code

Version of section 181 from 2003-01-01 to 2019-06-20:

Next Version of section

﻿

Marginal note: Spreading false news



181 Every one who wilfully publishes a statement, tale or news that he knows is false and that causes or is likely to cause injury or mischief to a public interest is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.



R.S., c. C-34, s. 177

It all leans in one direction, with so many coincidences we must accept, one after the other. Or be labelled conspiracy theorist. We must submit to government authority and shelve our speech in order to maintain freedom from prison now in Canada. Bill 63 is moving quickly and already past the first reading in the house.

Give me my damn tin foil hat please. Image from ebay

