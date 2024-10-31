TEHDAS

According to their PDF: “TEHDAS joint action advances the cross-border secondary use of health data in Europe to improve public health.

IF YOU UNSCRAMBLE THE WORD TEHDAS YOU GET DEATHS!

I have been following the breadcrumbs for my readers so action you take will be DIRECTED AND PURPOSEFUL. THE EU has led the world on this breakdown of humanity into data crumbs.

“Our goal is that in the future European citizens, communities and companies will benefit from secure and seamless access to health data regardless of where it is stored.”

So you read that and say why do companies (like Pfizer for instance) get access to your health data?

Or you understand from my blogs that 15 minute cites ie/ communities will need your ‘health data’ to work with entry, exit, and access to goods and services.

You, as an informed reader, understand that health data that ‘improves public health’, is merely your vaccination status. This improves nothing but big pharma profits.

The word ‘Improve’ has been hijacked in that it refers to the perfection of ‘imprisonment’, rather than the lives of we in the pen. (let’s climb out shall we?)

As much as the concept ‘public health’, is now a militarized universe for the public’s right-less governance, and ‘health’ is this dangling fragment from a previous era.

Focus on reading new speak.

QR CODES, DIGITAL HEALTH DATA IS a stamp. It is YOUR HANDLERS BRANDING YOU like an animal.

Death to full term babies would be murder to some and culling of an animal to others. Which others? Well those running planned parenthood. But who else? I didn’t understand the spiritual connection of what we are seeing until I delved further into the dark set of beliefs that is in opposition to the view that man is built in God’s image.

You can brand people, euthanize them, eliminate them, impoverish them, etc. etc., when your world view is that humans are animals. When you look at 7, below you see that all becomes possible in a satanic world view. State police criminal investigations informed me on the nature of satanist symbols and beliefs. Go through this police training asset for how to recognize a satanic crime. Then as we read todays CLUB DEATHS goals, regulations and progress, apply any that fit. Do they treat us no different then animals to be penned?

“WHAT IS THE DEATHS TEAM UP TO THESE DAYS? A whole HELL OF A LOT OF NO GOOD. I CAN TELL YOU THAT!

“TEHDAS supports EU member states and the European Commission in building a European health data space by developing principles for the crossborder secondary use of health data. The data space will form the framework for data use, underpinned by EU legislation.”

This organization rather than voters, and materially, rather than individuals, decide how the EU citizen’s data is USED, to whom it is shared and for what purpose. THEN TEHDAS also tells the MEPs the legislation they need to get approved. Nothing is left to chance. Therefore all the legislation tabled and passed by the EU is going to have the Deaths agenda, the Tehdas agenda found. I have always had dyslexic tendencies.

THEREFORE and SIMPLY: All legislation passed recently must be declared as null. Sent to the crap heap. NONE of it to be trusted. It is obviousl that democracy has been sidelined for a purpose to enable the Deaths , Tehdas agenda. Burn all that has passed into law that affects an evil agenda. It's testimony to the high jacking of our auto-determination.

Canadian Legislation to wit:

“The secondary use of health data means using health data for purposes other than the primary reason for which they were originally collected.”

Oh so take my vaccine status and pass it on for a secondary purpose like my permissive existence. Got it. Truck off already.

“What are the benefits?

The benefits include providing better healthcare services and personalised care for people, advancing innovations such as developing new medicines and boosting knowledge-based policy-making.”

Well do you want the new medicine personally developed just for you?

What have we seen except the bold justification to continue a killing spree under DEATHS and PUBLIC HEALTH.

We recalled cribs on flimsier excuses then the jabs and all cause mortality data.

You FREEDOM FIGHTER. YOU BELIEVER IN FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY. YOU THOUGHT INFORMED CONSENT WAS RELEVANT.

“Who is involved?

The project is being carried out by 25 European countries. Stakeholders across Europe are invited to provide input to the work.”

So every European country then?

More about what CLUB DEATHS DOES:

“Joint Action Towards the European Health Data Space – TEHDAS

The TEHDAS Joint Action develops European principles for the secondary use of health data. TEHDAS is being carried out by 25 European countries and co-ordinated by the Finnish Innovation Fund, Sitra. The project started in February 2021. It is based on the European Commission’s Health Programme 2020.

Co-funded by the Health Programme of the European Union. Aren’t you glad your tax dollars are working for your enslavement.

TEHDAS’ proposals for clarifying EHDS governance

This proposal was published January 17, 2023:

Governing health data in Europe should be based on clearly defined roles for organisations that will process health data. TEHDAS has set out options and considerations to help clarify the health data governance structure in the European health data space. A new report by the joint action Towards the European Health Data Space (TEHDAS) argues that for the European health data space (EHDS) to be successful, those involved in governing health data will need to have clearly defined roles.



The report suggests ways to clarify the governance structure as described in the European Commission’s EHDS proposal, with the aim of boosting people’s trust in data sharing. This will facilitate the use of data for secondary purposes such as research, policymaking and innovation.

EHDS board

The report expresses the need to clarify the composition and tasks of the European health data space board that will determine the implementation of the EHDS. Under the Commission’s proposal, each member state will nominate one or more organisations to the EHDS board chaired by the Commission. The proposal also mentions the possibility of having experts and observers on the board. THINK WHO APPOINTEES TEHDAS suggests that the EHDS regulation should specify the board’s composition and tasks. The TEHDAS report also hopes the board will liaise with external stakeholders in a dedicated forum to ensure the board benefits from their expertise.

So the Club Deaths wants to drop some Pfizer Gavi WHO to liaise and learn from the Deaths expertise. Nice work for a satanist if you can get it. Well tell me: if your product is on the market killing people and you don’t with draw it: tell me what belief system better symbolizes you and we will kindly adopt it and change the grammys for you.

EHDS governance in line with EU interoperability framework

TEHDAS recommends that for the EHDS governance to function well, the different levels of the European interoperability framework(open in new window) need to be addressed by the EHDS board and subgroups. The framework includes legal, organisational, semantic and technical aspects and gives specific guidance on how to set up interoperable digital public services. The report describes issues and solutions per interoperability layer.

Health data access bodies

The report also identifies other matters concerning the tasks and responsibilities of the health data access bodies. Under the Commission’s proposal, each member state will create one or more health data access bodies to enable access to health data for secondary purposes.



TEHDAS also highlights the need for investments in technology and human resources to ensure that the bodies can carry out the many tasks allocated to them. The Commission and the member states will have to find ways to share the financial burden for the initial startup of these bodies. TEHDAS will deliver a sustainability plan for the EHDS in spring 2023.



TEHDAS hopes that the report on the options and considerations will facilitate the best possible outcome for the EHDS negotiations.

The report has been approved by the project steering group. The European Commission gives final approval to all joint action’s deliverables.

Who authored the report? It’s like a window to your future that you can reject. Would you like to know in this dystopian world who engineered it? drum roll.

Author and Partner set out below:

The Table of Contents details the mind numbing thoroughness they achieved in the pursuit of Sharing your Personal Data. They are not waiting for the IHS, they have been implementing it.

Did anyone notice Artificial Intelligence Act?

“Health, defined by the Commission as

one of the future nine sectoral data spaces, currently suffers from a broad set of issues hindering sharing of health data for primary and secondary purposes.

There is fragmentation in governance, access, sharing, and the use of health data at both the national and European level. Diverging and often conflicting national laws limit access to these data in a cross-border setting for patients, researchers, and policymakers (2).”

How do you define Health? A bit differently. Read the sell job:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that pathogens know no borders, and that crossborder access to health data can help in the response to public health emergencies, for example through the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. The access to and the sharing of (health) data for primary or secondary purposes can be regarded as a necessary integral part of Europe’s single market, ensuring the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people. Data – and more specifically health data – can arguably be added to these four freedoms (3).”

They don’t hide that health data in relation to public health emergencies means COVID-19 vaccines.

But the doozy for this paragraph has to be the reframing of freedoms. Freedoms are apparently Goods, Capital, Services and People. And now introducing the 5th ‘Freedom’ Digital Health Data! You really can’t make this stuff up. The new 5 freedoms!

I imagine William Wallace being told freedoms had now been ‘reframed as goods, capital, services, people and his health data for secondary purposes, or vaccine status’; that instead of the English, he needed to battle the technocrats, who called themselves DEATHS with AI bots, and that all he had was TRUTH, twitter and a few memes.

I’d also love a skit with William Wallace MEETING Yuval if anyone wants to TAP Mel for me. (I have a few screenplays).

2.4.1. Data subjects

Spoiler alert: YOU European man woman and child: are the data subjects. I published the Canadian version above in my analysis of Bill 36.

“The definition of a data subject stems from the interpretation of personal data, a concept specified under article 4(1) of the GDPR. This article states that personal data “means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person (‘data subject’); an identifiable natural person is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier”. In our case, data subjects are natural persons whose data concerns health, falling within EU jurisdiction, is specified as personal data related to the physical or mental data of a natural person, and/or reveals information about one’s health status (article 4(15)).”

“Health status” we can assume is the vaccine status.

“The collection of such data stems from a broad array of activities and roles that the people fulfil during their day-to-day activities, such as but not limited to, being a patient. When it comes to using such data for secondary purposes, the role of this actor is contingent on two broad factors: the type of data and the legal basis for processing.

“The first factor, type of data, refers to the question whether the data used for further processing is pseudonymised or anonymised. The former process is considered a safeguard to be employed in the context of scientific research as it ensures data minimisation according to GDPR article 89(1), which grants scientific research compatibility with article 5(1)(b) on the further processing of data. While such techniques might minimise data use and make it harder to identify the data subject, pseudonymisation does not rule out re-identification.

“Pseudonymised data thus falls under the provisions of the GDPR. This is different from the process of anonymisation. GDPR article 2 and recital 26 explain that such data, defined as information not related to an identified or identifiable natural person, does not fall under the GDPR provisions, although the procedural step to render the data anonymous does.

Where such data is used for secondary purposes, there is no identifiable data subject to which the data would relate.

The second factor is the legal ground on which the health data was initially collected, justifications for such collection provided in articles 6 and 9 of the GDPR. While article 6 establishes the legal bases on which any type of personal data might be legally processed, article 9 sets out specific conditions under which the general prohibition on the processing of special categories of data, such as health data, are lifted.

Both articles provide an active role for the data subject by using (explicit) consent as one of the many legal bases. Article 9(2)(a), on the other hand, gives the Member States the competence to prohibit data processing of certain data types even if the data subject (in theory) consents to the usage thereof.

Moreover, GDPR recital 33, explains that the data subject should have the opportunity to give consent to certain areas of research, as it is often not possible to fully identify the purpose of personal data processing for scientific research purposes at the time of the data collection. The implied idea of more broad forms of consent is discussed in depth by another TEHDAS publication on data altruism (15). The same TEHDAS Work Package also assesses data altruism in light of the DGA and ways in which consent might be used to empower citizens as a co-contributor to the scientific endeavour. At the same time, other legal grounds may be equally valid reasons to further process health data, such as the provisions on scientific research or reasons of public interest based on Union or Member State law.”

“2.5 Building trust in the EHDS

When a legislative act is drafted, it must always have certain underlying principles. Regarding the use of health data, the eHealth Network formally adopted 16 principles on digital health developed during the French Presidency of the Council in June of 2022 (18).

With four overarching principles, they aspire to foster shared understanding and inclusive implementation of the EHDS. Inter alia, governance should be founded on principles that closely relate to the more general values (pillars) on which the EU was built. Such principles should apply to any legislative initiative relevant to the sharing of health data at both the European level and national level:”

You will see these as the ‘selling points’ in all digital health frameworks. The technocrats believe this is the most effective way to obscur the purpose.

An aside on “Humanistic”: as a word in the below text, it reminds me of ‘anamalistic’ which means; characteristic of animals: so an older definition might have been characteristic of humans. Humans with their DNA intact; humanistic?

INstead think transhumanism.

However “humanistic” adjective was just UPDATED A FEW DAYS AGO IN THE CAMBRIDGE DICTIONARY!!! It’s like my searches are just guided: it now involves rejecting God and worshiping Nature (the cult of environmentalism: bring on the marxist Green Boots). They are literally step by step putting the satanic principles as a part of our known worship.

UK /ˌhjuː.məˈnɪs.tɪk/ US /ˌhjuː.məˈnɪs.tɪk/

relating to humanism (= the idea that people do not need a god or religion to satisfy their spiritual and emotional needs):

Humanistic philosophy affirms that knowledge and power come from people and from the nature in which they live.

humanistic principles

Seehumanism

More examples

Libraries can play a constructive role in the dissemination of democratic, liberal, and humanistic values.

Marx's early writings were essentially humanistic.

Our values are humanistic.”

You can’t make this stuff up: they reference Marx in the definition example. and yet Digital Health document leaning on ‘humanistic’ was drafted prior to the definition changing. Good Lord, they need to keep their roll out of world domination in better order? No? Slip ups are so shoddy.

This article Presents humanism as the replacement of capitalism with a morality found in: 1) wholeness [ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT], 2) comprehensive knowledge [GOOGLE], 3) human dignity [AS ENABLED BY QR CODE], 4) development [15 MINUTE CITIES MARXIST COMPOUNDS], 5) common good [PUBLIC HEALTH], 6) transcendence [TRANSHUMANISM], and 7) stewardship-sustainability [GREEN BOOTS]. Everything is converging.

BACK to our examination:

“BASE DIGITAL HEALTH ON HUMANISTIC VALUES

1. Digital Health complements and optimizes face-to-face healthcare;

2. Individuals are informed about the benefits and limits of Digital Health;

3. Individuals are informed about the functioning of Digital Health services and can easily customize interactions with them;

4. When artificial intelligence is used, all reasonable efforts are made to make it explainable and without discriminatory bias;”

Before moving on, do you see anything about ‘Doctor Patient relationships’? NO. ME NEITHER!

There’s your digital health on the one hand and your face-to-face healthcare. Face to face with whom? These technocrats. Anyone remind them they have a soul lately? MEDECINE WILL BE AN AI OPERATION, the Doctors being silent in support of these abusers are also killing their profession.

Individuals (or subjects) are given the sell job, and the algorithm deciding your health status, and care should not discriminate. Try asking for informed consent of the bot, or declining the chosen treatment.

“ENABLE INDIVIDUALS TO MANAGE THEIR DIGITAL HEALTH AND DATA

5. Individuals are actively involved in shaping the European and national frameworks of Digital Health and data;

6. Individuals can easily and reliably retrieve their health data in a commonly used format;

7. Individuals can easily get information on how their health data have been or may be accessed and for which purpose;

8. Individuals can easily and reliably grant access to their health data and exercise their rights, including objection when applicable;”

“MAKE DIGITAL HEALTH INCLUSIVE

9. Digital Health services are accessible by all, including by people with disabilities or low levels of literacy;

10. Digital Health services are intuitive and easy to use;

11. Individuals have access to Digital Health training;

12. Digital Health services include support through human communication when needed;”

In Stalin’s Russia there were at least bureaucrats who were human. The rules that will be set up with these algorithms, will have no human mediation, unless as a last resort. And that ‘last resort’ will be defined, to likely not include the scenario you are concerned about. Had an adverse event? don’t qualify for a transplant? etc. DEATHS AI BOT DOES NOT COMPUTE.

How will the QR code access work with their Digital Wet Dreams? Throw these technocrats a wet blanket all ready. Woody? Joe Rogan? Who's on the technocrats distillation of our societies? WE NEED MORE ATTENTION ON THIS ASPECT OF SOCIETY’S DISINTIGRATION. Always the Green Boots again.

“IMPLEMENT ECO-RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL HEALTH

13. Environmental impacts of Digital Health are identified and measured;

14. Digital Health services are developed in compliance with eco-design best practices;

15. Re-use and recycling of Digital Health equipment is ensured;

16. Digital Health stakeholders are committed to reducing their ecological footprint.”

The carbon they don’t like is you. Its no longer ‘work hard and save for your retirement’, its be useful to the 5 reimagined freedoms and be given your Medical Assistance in Dying, or your denial of health care. Am I reading the tea leaves wrong? Doubt it.

Don’t worry your life will be optimized by the thousands of steps you take a day pursuing your life without transportation in your 15 minute allotment. You’ll never forget to drink or eat your bugs as the chip implant will send a buzz to your reminder implant. And you will have all the vaccines that work with you ‘social compliance score’.

Make sure not to publish or read great literature. Sign of extremism. To the used book store QUICK you rebels.

Below for my beautiful EU readers you will find the links to the Regulations. If you want your society to look differently than they are imagining it, then you must activate is specific opposition to these regulations. (and the IHR amendments: I would revoke the original 2005 IHR statutes altogether and be out of the public health treaty. ) CLUB DEATHS got right into the weeds with these regulations.

European Health Data Space

According to the EU “In order to unleash the full potential of health data, the European Commission is presenting a regulation to set up the European Health Data SpaceEN•••.”

This proposal is the REGULARTORY FRAMEWORK FOR DIGITAL PRISONS. Or in their words:

“supports individuals to take control of their own health data

supports the use of health data for better healthcare delivery, better research, innovation and policy making and

enables the EU to make full use of the potential offered by a safe and secure exchange, use and reuse of health data

The European Health Data Space is a health specific ecosystem comprised of rules, common standards and practices, infrastructures and a governance framework that aims at

empowering individuals through increased digital access to and control of their electronic personal health data, at national level and EU-wide, and support to their free movement, as well as fostering a genuine single market for electronic health record systems, relevant medical devices and high risk AI systems (primary use of dataEN ••• )

providing a consistent, trustworthy and efficient set-up for the use of health data for research, innovation, policy-making and regulatory activities (secondary use of data)

As such, the European Health Data Space is a key pillar of the strong European Health UnionEN••• and it is the first common EU data space in a specific area to emerge from the European strategy for dataEN•••.”

If you are going to defeat the technocrats you must unravel their laws and regulations: AIM FIRE!

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),

proposed Data Governance ActEN•••,

draft Data ActEN••• and

Network and Information Systems Directive.

“The proposal for the European Health Data Regulation is accompanied by a Communication from the CommissionEN•••. It is the result of a process that included an impact assessmentEN••• and an open public consultationEN•••.”

Did it really? you will likely find in every country the makings of these regulations and justifications by the nice humanistic technocrats, and green boots.

More information for my readers to poor over:

Now that you have the list by the DEATHERS, you have what you need to mobilize against in your parliaments. Look for parallels to these legislations, as acts and regulations in individual countries. So here’s Tehdas, with the off kilter T which crime scene analysis says mocks Christianity. You see how they weren’t hiding the word Deaths and within that more symbolism.

Back to occult crimes. Incidentally the circle signifies the ‘satanic circle of power’ with these people. Do you see that anywhere? Blue and Yellow have interesting significance for them as well so go through the links and decide for yourself what symbols you see are accidental and what are part of their outlined view of the world.

The circles are the 666 on repeat and if you block them in by colour you get the image of a deamon. TRULY must be a weird coincidence. Or its all hanging out in plain sight because they don’t believe we can hold them to account.

Once you understand they really do have a belief system of their own, then their ridicule of those who believe in God, takes on a unique context. If you feel in your bones, there is good and evil, and that we’ve been off path as a society, it is not accidental.

In some irony the below flag at a crime scene with black candles might be telling. Blue and Yellow is telling too. The links on Satanic symbols and rituals are chilling, but worse is where we find them. They have a philosophy. For the obvious reasons like the impacts to our lives it is chilling, but if you see the symbols they adopt, you will see just beneath the surface another reality. Humanistic means we are no more than animals to them, and that is one of the founding beliefs of satanism. Another coincidence

What is our goal? Dear Readers. We are battling people who call themselves Club Deaths in order to mock us. Kind of makes the decision to get into the fray a little easier doesn’t it?

Take up the SABRE of TRUTH, the BREASTPLATE of HUMILITY AND head STRAIGHT INTO THE FIGHT. (metaphorically- I’m still a pen is my sword- truth as my sword kind of gal)

WHO KNOWS WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT. COURAGE AND TRUTH ARE STRONGER THAN THE VIRUS AND THEIR HORRIBLE CURES, and legislation. When it’s time to dismantle you’ll need a good lawyer. You know how to find me. In the meantime, consider supporting with a subscription.

If you want to look thoroughly at what your eyes see but don’t notice, I found this 1928 book. The dot in the middle of a circle: is the center and it symbolizes Consciousness. Maybe it can be used in our works as a symbol of our raising our consciousness, reclamation of our worth, rights, and freedom.

It is so resoundingly beautiful (Thanks James).