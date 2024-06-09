“SOLAR PANELS are at best about 20% EFFICIENT. They convert almost 0% of the UV light that hits them. None of the visible spectrum and only some of the IR spectrum.

“At the same time as they are absorbing light they are absorbing heat from the sun. This absorbed HEAT is RADIATED INTO THE adjacent ATMOSPHERE. It should be obvious what happens next.

“When air is warmed it rises. Even small differences in ordinary land surfaces are capable of creating powerful forces of weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes. These weather phenomena are initiated and reinforced by land features as they are blown downwind.

“It is all too obvious to me what will happen with the heat generated by an entire solar farm. SOLAR FARMS WILL BECOME THUNDERSTORM and TORONADO INCUBATORS and MAGNETS.

“Solar panels are dark and and they emit energy to the space above them when they are not being radiated. This is known as black-body radiation. Satellites flying in space use this phenomenon to cool internal components. If they didn't do this they would fry themselves.

“So solar farms not only produce more heat in summer than the original land that they were installed on, but they also produce more cooling in winter, thus exacerbating weather extremes.

“So I conclude with this. THERE IS NOTHING GREEN ABOUT GREEN ENERGY except the DIRTY MONEY flowing into corrupt pockets. “There is no such thing as green energy.

The science doesn't exist. The technology doesn't exist. The engineering doesn't exist. We are being pushed to save the planet with solutions that are worse than the problems.” - George Franklin, Aerospace Engineer

Remember it is the same beast. Assemble your quotes prepare them and go speak to your captured caucus.

Topics

Solar poison and uselessness Climate deaths. Its the cold stupid cheap reliable energy solves that Its not C02 its the sun and c02 lags temperature so relationship not cause c02 greens planet human c02 is 3 percent of carbon cycle.. so what? going to eliminate the other 97 of the carbon sycke? There. We are mars. Got rid of carbon life forms. Perfect climate ev mining is toxic and performed under slave conditions in the congo and controlled by ccp wind destroys farmland for a rats fart of electricity battery storage for an hour is in the billions and doesn't exist. Think windless nights and winter evs blow up its for the consumptive interventions And perpetual digital feudalism aka your freedoms those putting it through work for perpetual digital feudalism Not some cool social justice project And ccp…yes. Paying the green industry with tax dollars for something pie in the sky that doesn't work is straight up communism and it effectively silences all those who work on net zero SHIT from standing in the breach with us to end totalitarianism. so we have two fronts them. And the totalitarianism.

If they see the light which I pray they do. …I know who you are… I have your email and the list of my subscribers. You watchers are HERE. GOD WILLING BECAUSE YOUR MIND AND EFFORT ARE TO BE FLIPPED in service to the people. The existential battle is not climate but life to death servitude..

I'd like a meme send me them - marked safe from my governments climate policies

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

