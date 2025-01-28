“8 January 2025

Carbon Is Not the Enemy. End Chemtrails! David Sorensen

Look in the Sky and Notice the Harm Being Done. Ask questions. Demand Answers

By David John Sorensen and Prof. Anthony J. Hall

We are being induced to feed and consume the Net Zero/Climate Change nonsense being peddled by the predators disguised as our governors. Carbon is not our enemy. Carbon is not the magic knob that we can turn to control the entire climate. And why would we want to?

The climate does change and always has changed. That’s the essence of what the climate is. Climate is the medium of atmospheric change. “Climate” is more like a verb than a noun.

The idea of declaring war on changes to the climate is absurd. Justin Trudeau is absurd. Our climatic environment is well within the range of the historical experience of humanity even before the industrial revolution

Carbon is a major constituent of all life on earth and the major food of the plant realm. We humans are made of Carbon. All our plant and animal relatives are made of Carbon.

A real enemy that we are not supposed to talk about is human-made geo-engineering. Much of the modification of weather and fire and other components of our environment is taking place under the auspices of military forces.

Geo-engineering is widespread. Geo-engineering is often done secretly. Some see aspects of geo-engineering as an extension of the Covidian wars against all of humanity. Kill kill kill. That’s the preoccupation of our predator governors.

Geo-engineering is sometimes directed at reducing large numbers of humans, often on the basis of the specious claim that depopulation is to fight climate change.

Chemtrails paint in the sky a visual expression of geo-engineering Among the purposes of chemtrails is to block out the sun and rain death and destruction down on all life forms.

Chemtrails can be seen as the theft of natural skies and the basis of a message that unknown forces are trying to take control of all aspects of our environment including our mental environment. We are never given satisfactory public explanation of the reason for chemtrials. Now the issue of chemtrails has been inserted into the US presidential campaign.

—Dr. Anthony J. Hall

***

Bobby Kennedy Jr. promised on X that they will put an end to the chemtrails that have been poisoning the entire world for decades, with trillions of gallons of toxic substances that have been sprayed over everything that is alive on Earth, causing death and disease in plants, animals and humans. “We will end this crime” said RFK Jr. as a comment under a post where an aviation whistleblower spoke about how they are paid big money to spray chemtrails. Kennedy’s comment was seen by 4.6 million people, which in itself is raising mass awareness of this crime against humanity.

.

.

The impact of this short comment of Kennedy is monumental. As long as chemtrails have been sprayed over the world population, it has been labeled a conspiracy theory by the news media, Google, Wikipedia, and others. The insanity of this denial is beyond any reasonable comprehension, as all you have to do is look up, and see the indescribable horror of countless planes spraying toxic substances in our skies.

.

.

Below is a compilation of chemtrails photographed by people around the world.

.

.

This photograph was taken by myself to show the use of weather modification in the state of Colorado.

.

.

The argument used to deny chemtrails is that they are always condensation trails, or contrails, which are caused by the exhaust of airplanes. The difference between chemical trails and condensation trails is, however, easy to spot. Contrails evaporate immediateley, while chemtrails linger, spread out and after a while cover the entire sky with a thick layer of chemicals that block the sunlight, and modify the weather. That can be clearly seen in the animation below. These 4 photographs, taken in sequence over the period of an hour, show the progress from initial spraying to creating a full blanket that covers the entire sky.

.

.

Blocking the Sun Is a Direct Act of Mass Murder

.

.

Both the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates have publicly stated that, in order to create a better world with less climate change, governments around the world must block out the sunlight.

Meanwhile a scientific study shows that exposure to sunlight is the best early treatment for COVID. This study establishes that increased exposure to sunlight lowers mortality, while another study reveals that less sunlight increases mortality.

These scientific studies reveal that blocking the sunlight from reaching humanity is in effect a direct act of mass murder, as it significantly increases illness and death.

Chemtrails Are Not a Conspiracy Theory

.

.

The statement of Bobby does more than just promise the world there is a new era coming, where these horrific crimes against humanity will be coming to an end. He also validated what hundreds of millions have come to understand today:

There are forces in our world that have been poisoning our air, water, soil, food, and our own bodies, our blood, our brains, and our soul and spirit with every imaginable poison.

The human race has never been so severely poisoned as in our time. But the end is near for these evil entities, and a bright new day is dawning.

Watch World Famous Documentaries About Chemtrails

.

.

In order to create the illusion of climate change, which is then used as the excuse to impose tyranny onto the world population. I also ask you to explore this subject on one of the Web pages of Stop World Control.

Although we are enjoying the first golden rays of a Great Awakening that is rising over the horizon of mankind, the vast majority of people are still blind, deaf, and completely ignorant to what is happening to them.

They get sick as never before; their children are more ill than any child ever was in all of human history, with millions of little kids suffering from vaccine inflicted heart disease; millions are obese beyond imagination; most so called ‘food’ is nothing but industrial waste that slowly sends people to the hospital; governments are as corrupt as ever; virtually everything they see on the news is blatant and shameless nonsense and deception,… yet they live as if everything is just fine.

This blindness is not normal, as we know, but it is stunning to observe. Yet, more and more people are beginning to notice things…. Slowly, gradually, but surely. When I talk to people in our town, I often tell them they are starting to pay attention. The truth is slowly seeping throughs the cracks of the mind control, and people are asking questions.

So this is the time to forward our page about chemtrails to your contacts, and post it on social media.

Don’t be afraid. The veil is being lifted. Don’t be the one who helps keep the dark cloak of deception over their heads, but be one of those who assist in lifting it off of them.

Let’s do what we can to wake up the world, so the works of evil can increasingly be exposed, and ultimately come to an end.

*

This article was originally published on Looking out at the World from Canada.

Dr. Anthony Hall is currently Professor of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

All images in this article are from the authors

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © David John Sorensen and Prof. Anthony J. Hall, Global Research, 2025

