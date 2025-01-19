Karen Bass and the City of Los Angeles constant non-stop climate extremism goals are set out here:

“We have worked urgently to build a greener Los Angeles to make a healthier and more sustainable city,” said Mayor Bass. “Our work has led to significant increases in EV charging infrastructure, record amounts of storm water captured, and reducing emissions throughout the city with the goal of hitting 100% clean energy by 2035. Together, in partnership with all levels of government, we will continue to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable city for Angelenos.”

“Your Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is proud to join Mayor Bass and the City Council to secure a clean energy future and reliable water supply for Los Angeles for the years to come,” said Janisse Quiñones, LADWP CEO and Chief Engineer. “We are making significant investments in infrastructure and programs to ensure our city continues to weather the impacts of climate change and maintain access to critical life services of water and power. We are here to show the world how Los Angeles is a model of innovation and sustainability in the United States and the world.”

"We are excited to continue seeing Mayor Karen Bass’ leadership in expanding a reliable EV charging infrastructure that will help drive cleaner air through transportation electrification, and good paying EV charging station maintenance jobs." - Kameale C. Terry, CEO, ChargerHelp

"Driving forward the clean energy transition in a City as diverse and complex as Los Angeles is no small task, and Mayor Bass and her team are tackling this challenge head on, answering the call to prove what is possible in advance of the 2028 Olympics,” said Ben Stapleton, Executive Director of the United States Green Building Council - California (USGBC-CA). “As we move to host Greenbuild in LA in 2025, we look forward to deepening our collective work to decarbonize our buildings and construction materials through increased education and training for all."

“Purifying wastewater is one of the best ways we can make the City of LA water resilient in the face of climate change; the Donald C. Tillman Groundwater Replenishment Project will provide a critical source of drought-proof local water and is an important step in the City’s Pure Water LA program to maximize our recycled water production and meet our local water supply goals,” said Bruce Reznik, Executive Director, LA Waterkeeper.

Building a Green Economy and Bolstering Workforce Development:

The City of L.A. reached its goal set in 2019 of creating more than 100,000 green jobs by the end of 2025 more than one year early.

Since the start of the Mayor’s administration, the City has supported businesses and their efforts to be more sustainable through the Green Business Program. From February 2023 to July 2024, the City has certified or recertified more than 250 businesses of all sizes.

Progress continues on cleaning up contaminated brownfield sites for public use. This includes implementing a California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) Equitable Community Revitalization Grant for $6.8 million to remediate a 7-acre City-owned brownfield site in Southeast Los Angeles that will be redeveloped into a mixed-use affordable housing facility and park. Clean up also began this year on a $500,000 EPA Grant for a park along the Los Angeles River, to transform the former Taylor Railyard into a park.

Partnering with the City’s Economic and Workforce Development Department, the Coalition for Responsible Community Development’s South LA All In “Good Jobs, Healthy Communities” secured $20 million from U.S. EPA’s Community Change Grant Program. The initiative will connect training with providers, employers, and agencies to expand clean energy jobs. The project addresses lead contamination and climate resilience by training residents in lead abatement, welding, EV maintenance, and weatherization, creating pathways to sustainable careers.

Historic Momentum Creating Clean and Resilient Electrical Infrastructure:

Nearly 16,000 EV chargers have been installed over the past two years, representing a 77% increase in the city’s available charging infrastructure since Mayor Bass assumed office.

The Bureau of Street Lighting, alongside LA County and LA Metro, and Los Angeles World Airports each secured a $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant from the Federal Highway Administration to build out EV charging in Los Angeles and maintain the City and region as the charging capital of the country. The grants will see BSL install 1,000 publicly available curbside Level 2 EV chargers, and LAWA will help deploy one of the largest DC fast charging hubs at an airport in the country.

Over 400 zero emission heavy duty trucks have been added to the Ports Drayage Truck Registry, significantly moving forward the joint Ports’ Clean Air Action Plan goal of all trucks serving the Ports being zero emission by 2035.

The Eland Solar & Storage Center, a large-scale solar installation and battery storage system serving LADWP began commercial operations in November 2024. Located near LADWP’s Barren Ridge Switching station, Eland will supply power to more than 250,000 homes and contribute 7% to the City’s energy portfolio. Once fully operational, it will help push the city's clean energy share above 60% by 2025, accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

LADWP secured $8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to strengthen zero emission hydroelectric infrastructure, improve grid resilience, and promote equitable access to clean energy. LADWP will use the grant at two power plants to improve and ensure the reliable operation of three vertical reaction turbine generators originally placed in service almost 100 years ago.

Implementing Innovative and Sustainable Strategies For a Secure Water Future in L.A.:

During the Mayor's second year in office, the City approved the “Donald C. Tillman Groundwater Replenishment Project” in the San Fernando Valley community of Van Nuys, home to one of the largest potable reuse projects in the country. The project broke ground December 2, providing benefits to all of Los Angeles by establishing a new, resilient and sustainable drought-proof supply of water for more than 250,000 Angelenos. Since Mayor Bass took office, LADWP has been awarded a total of $60 million in grant funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Large Scale Water Recycling Program. This year, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California also approved an agreement with the City of Los Angeles to reimburse up to $139 million over 15 years of water production at this facility through its Local Resource Program.

The Hyperion Advanced Water Purification Facility (HAWPF) will launch in December, and will use advanced treatment technology to treat wastewater to produce high-quality recycled water. This water will offset up to 1.5 million gallons per day of potable use at LAX, and within Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. The HAWPF will also serve as the proof of concept for the City's Pure Water Los Angeles Program at Hyperion.

The City reached its water conservation goal more than a year ahead of schedule. As of September 2024, the City’s water demand hit 103 gallons per capita per day, down from the 133 gallons per capita per day benchmark set in 2014.

In response to the Better Watts Initiative (BWI) Study regarding lead in drinking water released in August 2024, the City has conducted over 1,600 in-unit water quality testing for Housing Authority of the City Los Angeles (HACLA) facilities in the Watts area in coordination with Council District 15 (CD15), HACLA, BWI, and LADWP. The City is embarking on a multi-month outreach effort in coordination with CD15 and BWI to conduct water quality testing in the Watts community at-large.

Historic Rain Water Captured Due to Improved Infrastructure: Los Angeles has captured a total of 82 billion gallons of rain water since Mayor Bass took office, amounting to 63 billion gallons more than the previous 2 years. Captured stormwater is used to recharge the San Fernando Groundwater Basin, a major source of local water supply for the City.

More than $1 Billion in Funding Secured to Improve the Port of Los Angeles:

The Port of Los Angeles was awarded an unprecedented $412 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA)’s Clean Ports Program to support the zero-emission (ZE) transition at the nation’s busiest trade gateway. In support of its goal to achieve 100% zero-emission terminal operations by 2030, this funding will enable the Port to purchase zero-emission yard tractors, drayage trucks, top handlers, heavy forklifts, battery electric storage systems, chargers, and more. The grant will also set a new standard for environmental stewardship in the maritime industry by directly funding an innovative, community-led $50 million ZE grant program in partnership with the Harbor Community Benefits Foundation, prioritizing investments that benefit frontline, disadvantaged areas.

The Mayor’s Office of Environment and Sustainability played a key role in securing $500 million for the region from the US EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) to reduce pollution from goods movement.

California’s Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) that the City of LA is participating in, won a $1.2 billion award from the US Department of Energy (US DOE) to create a green hydrogen hub. The Port of Los Angeles and LADWP will receive approximately $150 million for projects that advance green hydrogen infrastructure.

Protecting Angelenos from Extreme Heat:

To protect vulnerable Angelenos from the increasing number of days with extreme heat, additional augmented cooling centers were opened in neighborhoods with high heat risk such as South LA. As a result, the number of people utilizing the augmented cooling centers more than doubled from 2022.

LADWP has been providing rebates on air conditioning units and energy efficiency to manage the impacts of extreme heat to older adults, low income families, and those living in underserved communities where hot weather has an especially significant impact. Since 2023, LADWP has provided $143,613,852 in rebates and direct installs of ACs and energy efficiency resources. In addition, LADWP has conducted 6 community giveaway events where 2,175 portable cooling units have been distributed to low-income seniors in East L.A., the Valley and South L.A.

A total of 735 ACs were purchased for HACLA units and will be provided to low-income families free of charge.

Bolstering Nature Based Solutions to Improve Angelenos’ Quality of Life:

Since Mayor Bass took office, she continues to promote Nature Based Solutions to assist in keeping LA cooler and healthier. For the City’s celebration of Earth Day, the Mayor participated in planting native plants at Griffith Park.

HACLA received $11 million from the U.S. Department of Interior to support the development of Jordan Downs Central Park. The money will provide a flexible lawn meadow that will double as a soccer/futsal field, two basketball courts, walking paths, lighting, seating options, native landscaping, an accessible community pool and more.

Building Strong Ties with All Levels of Government to Confront Climate Change:

As part of Mayor Bass’ 2024 State of the City, the Mayor kicked off her Climate Cabinet that serves as the coordinating body for tracking the City's progress on various climate initiatives and goals. The Climate Cabinet is composed of leaders from 15 key departments and 10 technical working groups critical to updating and achieving our climate and sustainability goals.

The Mayor’s Office of Energy & Sustainability secured an agreement between the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the City’s Housing Department to accelerate the residential clean-up stemming from the Exide lead contamination.

The City of Los Angeles committed to using low carbon concrete and other pilots in August 2024. This commitment was acknowledged by the White House and was mentioned in their Low Carbon Concrete Fact Sheet.

The Mayor’s Office worked with FIFA to develop the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Environmental Plan as part of the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee. The plan reflects ambitious low-carbon transportation and waste goals that will ensure the World Cup is sustainable for the Los Angeles region.

As a member of the LA28 Sustainability Working Group, the Mayor’s Office of Energy and Sustainability is helping to develop the LA28 Impact & Sustainability Report; LADWP convened the 2028 Games Energy Council (GEC) which includes all major utility providers from the Games and is responsible for the Games’ energy planning and delivery.

Reducing Emissions through Composting: More than 775,000 homes and businesses now have access to food scrap recycling using their curbside green bins. The City is encouraging participation with help from the State of California, which awarded $14.9 million in outreach grant funding to LA Sanitation and assigned six California Climate Action Corps Fellows to educate our neighbors and distribute kitchen countertop pails. LA Sanitation and the Corps Fellows have distributed nearly 200,000 pails to date, which helped Angelenos compost 523,000 tons of organic waste last year.

Expanding Capacity With New Leadership at DWP: Mayor Bass recommended Janisse Quiñones, PE to serve as the new CEO and General Manager/Chief Engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and lead the department through the transition toward 100% clean energy by 2035. Quiñones was approved unanimously by the City Council in May, becoming the second woman and first Latina to serve in this role. She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience as a senior executive in utility and engineering industries where she managed large-scale operations in order to deliver reliable service to customers, prioritized the safety of workers on the job and directed improvements that made electrical infrastructure more resilient.



Locking Arms Internationally to Build a Greener Los Angeles:

Mayor Bass signed a historic Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio that will promote climate cooperation and economic development between the City of Los Angeles and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland for the first time in history. The agreement is the result of more than two years of collaboration on shared goals for carbon neutrality and the clean energy transition and will further propel Los Angeles to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

While traveling to Paris to learn how the City prepared for and executed a successful and sustainable Games, Mayor Bass signed two partnership agreements with Mayors of cities outside of Paris, with a focus on sustainability: Mayor Bass signed a partnership agreement with the City of Saint-Ouen-Sur-Seine, France to collaborate on youth, sustainability, sports, and culture ahead of the 2028 Games. Mayor Bass signed a partnership agreement with the City of Saint-Denis, France to collaborate on sustainability, youth, arts & culture, sports, and social cohesion ahead of the 2028 Games.

Mayor Bass, alongside LADWP leadership, renewed a Memorandum of Understanding with Berlin to promote renewable energy and electrical infrastructure.

Deputy Mayor of Energy and Sustainability Nancy Sutley led a delegation to Shanghai to promote the Los Angeles Green Shipping Corridor between Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Deputy Mayor Nancy Sutley represented Los Angeles at the U20 Conference that brings together cities from G20 countries, representing the world’s largest economies, to inform and influence the discussions of national leaders at this year’s G20. At this year’s summit, the participants focused on advancing sustainability and developed the U20 Communiqué that was handed to the G20 Presidency highlighting local municipalities’ leadership in advancing public policy. Deputy Mayor Sutley spoke about the importance of youth participation for climate action.” https://mayor.lacity.gov/news/delivering-results-2024-bass-highlights-unprecedented-green-year-la

Please watch the presentation. David Miller (past mayor of Toronto and shadow government C40 agenda setter) introduces the program and the Los Angeles Green New Deal.

“Los Angeles’ Green New Deal is a Paris Agreement-compatible Climate Action Plan setting ambitious, aggressive goals for the city’s future. It tackles the climate emergency with accelerated targets, strengthens the economy and community resilience, expands access to healthy food and open green space, and sets the city on a course to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“The United Nations has warned us of the dangers of inaction or incrementalism. But we don’t need a report to confirm what’s right in front of us. The rising temperatures. The pollution we inhale, the flames on our hillsides, the floods on our streets. This crisis is real. This moment demands immediate solutions. This is the fight of our lives. Our generational battle against climate change is a moral imperative, an environmental emergency, and an economic opportunity. True to form, Los Angeles is rising to the occasion with a plan that will lead the world toward a low-carbon, green-energy future.” Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti

It is guided by four key principles:

A commitment to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement;

A promise to deliver environmental justice and equity through an inclusive green economy;

A plan to ensure every Angeleno has the ability to join the green economy by creating pipelines to good paying, green jobs; and

A determination to lead by example within City government, showing the world what an urban Green New Deal looks like in practice.

The Green New Deal builds on the Los Angeles’ Sustainable City pLAn, which was released four years earlier by Mayor Garcetti. The pLAn set out his vision for a more sustainable, prosperous and just Los Angeles. The City has already met or exceeded 90% of the pLAn’s near-term goals: L.A. became the number-one solar city in America, pioneered new transport technologies, reduced the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 11% in a single year, and created more than 35,000 green jobs, for example.

The Green New Deal calls for a further 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, on route to zero carbon by 2050, and tackles Los Angeles’ main sources of emissions: buildings, transport, energy and waste. The accelerated goals and new targets include:

Building a zero carbon electricity grid — reaching 80% renewable energy supply by 2036, on route toward 100% renewables by 2045.

Creating a Jobs Cabinet to bring city, labour, education and business leaders together to support a goal of creating 300,000 green jobs by 2035, and 400,000 by 2050.

Mandating that all new municipally-owned buildings and major renovations are all-electric, effective immediately, and that every building in Los Angeles — from skyscrapers to single family homes — become zero emission by 2050.

Achieving a zero waste future by phasing out styrofoam by 2021, ending the use of plastic straws and single-use takeout containers by 2028, and no longer sending any waste to landfills by 2050.

Recycling 100% of wastewater by 2035; sourcing 70% of water locally, which is a significant increase from the city’s existing pathway; and nearly tripling the maximum amount of stormwater captured.

Planting and maintaining at least 90,000 trees — which will provide 61 million square feet of shade — citywide by 2021, and increasing tree canopy in low-income, severely heat impacted areas by at least 50% by 2028.

Hear about the Green New Deal in the three minute video below:

Los Angeles intends for the Green New Deal to solidify the city’s position as the national leader in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and green jobs. It incorporates initiatives from 44 partner organisations, and employs a collaborative, multi-sector approach to meeting shared goals of a more sustainable, equitable city.

The Los Angeles Green New Deal was supported by C40’s Deadline 2020 Pilot Programme. Watch the following webinars to learn more about how it was developed.

In Part 1, hear from Dominique Hargreaves, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer in the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles about the Green New Deal and how it builds on the Sustainable City pLAn.

In Part 2, Kathryn Goldman, Climate Adviser, Sustainability, Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles explains the wider social, environmental and economic benefits of L.A.’s pLAn, and the initiatives that have helped improve equity while addressing climate resilience and mitigation in the city.

“We applaud Mayor Garcetti for his leadership on sustainability and taking bold action to accelerate the city’s goal, attracting new investment and doubling the clean energy jobs over the next 15 years. Now is the time to make strong investments in our clean energy future. We look forward to achieving these goals in partnerships with business and community leaders.” Mary Leslie, President of the Los Angeles Business Council1 “The concept of a ‘Green New Deal’ might turn out to be peculiarly American. The memory of the achievements of the original New Deal linger long here, while it doesn’t have the same resonance elsewhere. But I am convinced that the principle of focusing on equity and a low carbon economy together will come to underpin all of the successful climate change strategies around the world. Mayor Garcetti is by no means alone among mayors in recognising this, but in launching L.A.’s Green New Deal he has made a very concrete step to demonstrating what that means in practice. It gives me massively renewed hope for the future.” Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities

Download the Green New Deal here, or visit the city’s website for more information.

Download Resource



Show References and Credits

Download Resource”

https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/article/Los-Angeles-Green-New-Deal?language=en_US

Within the Green New Deal is the requirement to deliver Environmental Justice and Equity.

· Globally-recognized adherence to a strict carbon budget that is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement

· Adoption of a quantitative greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction pathway that charts a course to carbon neutrality

· Integration of equity initiatives across chapters, identified by the symbol

· Third-party review of GHG reduction pathways and potential benefits of different initiatives to Angelenos

· Quantification of projected health outcomes from air quality improvements and job growth from investments resulting from pLAn commitments

· A Renewable Energy chapter to incorporate 2015 pLAn Local Solar and Climate Leadership commitments

· Expansion of Energy Efficient Buildings to Clean and Healthy Buildings capturing energy efficiency as well as new targets for net zero carbon buildings

· Deeper treatment of Air Quality via a new Industrial Emissions and Air Quality Monitoring chapter, as well as initiatives in Mobility & Public Transit and Zero Emission Vehicles

· First-ever commitments to address oil and gas operations in the city

· Dedicated Food Systems chapter incorporating community priorities

· Urban Ecosystems is expanded to Urban Ecosystems & Resilience to incorporate 2015 pLAn climate resilience goals on urban heat

· Inclusion and promotion of the leadership of our community partners in achieving our shared goals

· Incorporation of homelessness initiatives in recognition of link to sustainability

· Emphasis of link between L.A.’s sustainability targets and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Supply 55% renewable energy by 2025;

80% by 2036; and

100% by 2045

· Source 70% of our water locally by 2035, and capture 150,000 acre ft/yr (AFY) of stormwater by 2035

· Reduce building energy use per sq.ft. for all types of buildings 22% by 2025;

34% by 2035; and

44% by 2050

· Reduce Vehicle Miles Traveled per capita by at least 13% by 2025, 39% by 2035, and 45% by 2050

· Ensure 57% of new housing units are built within 1,500 feet of transit by 2025; and 75% by 2035

· Increase the percentage of zero emission vehicles in the city to 25% by 2025; 80% by 2035; and 100% by 2050

· Create 300,000 green jobs by 2035; and 400,000 by 2050

· Convert all city fleet vehicles to zero emission where technically feasible by 2028

· Reduce municipal GHG emissions 55% by 2025 and 65% by 2035 from 2008 baseline levels, reaching carbon neutral by 2045

“According to the world’s leading scientists, we have until 2030 – only 11 years – to radically roll back the emissions we have come to depend on in a carbon-based economy. The world must cut emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050 to stop warming at 1.5C. If we don’t, conditions will significantly worsen on earth for hundreds of millions of people. The Paris Agreement, adopted in December 2015, was the world’s first collective response and commitment to avoid dangerous climate change and limit future temperature increase to 1.5 to 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Based on our commitment to the Paris Agreement, this plan charts a new course for Los Angeles’s emission reduction targets – the 2019 Green New Deal Pathway – which calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) to 50% below 1990 levels by 2025; 73% below 1990 levels by 2035; and becoming carbon neutral by 2050. By following the 2019 Green New Deal Pathway, L.A. cuts an additional 30% in GHG emissions above and beyond our 2015 pLAn and ensures L.A. stays within its carbon budget between now and 2050”

which leading communists?

Resilience Sustainability and resilience work hand in hand.

Together, the L.A. Green New Deal, the 2018 Resilient Los Angeles strategy, and the 2018 updated Local Hazard Mitigation Plan encompass L.A.’s approach to protecting the most vulnerable Angelenos from climate change shocks and stressors. Policies that increase resilience – climate adaptation, infrastructure modernization, and economic security – are integrated throughout relevant chapters in this report. Building resilience to extreme heat and protecting against urban heat islands is covered specifically in the Urban Ecosystems and Resilience chapter.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

In 2017, Mayor Garcetti committed to adopting and enacting the UN SDGs at the local level. Under this commitment, L.A. is aligning all of the City’s activities with the SDGs. Each of this pLAn’s 47 targets have been aligned to the SDGs, and reported in each chapter.”

Climate Emergency Commission (CEC) and an Office of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Director (CEMD) The CEC will be comprised of representatives from disadvantaged communities, indigenous local tribes, small businesses, and labor, as well as policy and science experts and City department senior executives. Jointly, the CEC and CEMD will engage local communities more deliberately around L.A.’s Green New Deal through community assemblies, particularly those who are most vulnerable to climate change and major shifts in our economy. City Council has introduced a motion to establish these roles.

In addition, effective implementation by City government continues to be driven by the following: L.A.’s Green New Deal - What it means inside City government How to Read L.A.’s Green New Deal Climate Emergency Commission (CEC) and an Office of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Director (CEMD) The CEC will be comprised of representatives from disadvantaged communities, indigenous local tribes, small businesses, and labor, as well as policy and science experts and City department senior executives.

Jointly, the CEC and CEMD will engage local communities more deliberately around L.A.’s Green New Deal through community assemblies, particularly those who are most vulnerable to climate change and major shifts in our economy. City Council has introduced a motion to establish these roles. Jobs Cabinet

The Jobs Cabinet will serve as both an advisory body and a task force on job creation, training, and just transition, with a primary focus on green jobs at the outset. This cabinet, to be comprised of leading employers and workforce development organizations, will: identify gaps in the size, skills, and equitability of the workforce; identify strategies to close those gaps; and develop pathways for implementation of those strategies through new and existing programs, partnerships, and policies. · Coordinated planning and implementation efforts across City government

· Strong, cohesive, empowered network of Departmental Chief Sustainability Officers (DCSOs) · Formation of interagency committees - from EV infrastructure deployment to stormwater project development to oil and gas oversight reform - to tackle specific challenges and realize opportunities that require coordination

· Accountability through Department General Managers performance reviews and annual goal setting · Alignment of budget priorities

· Transparency through regular progress reporting on L.A. open data portals and global platforms such as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Reduce oil production by 40% below 2013 levels’

….. the plan is 152 pages

I wonder how all those burned solar panels are faring?

I wonder how all those installed EV charging stations are going?

I wonder how all that ‘smog’ pulled out of the air from the reduction of ‘gas guzzlers’ is going?

When climate extremists are in your cities you have a problem. They are Marxists imo.

Have you checked out whether you live in a c40 city? c40.org

Have you checked out whether your city or region is making globalcovenantofmayors.org commitments.

That climate extremism must be exposed. Their vision is catastrophic if they succeed.

You must constantly be informing your locals, press, friends and neighbours about the dangers of this climate extremist cult. Not enough attention is taking place at the local level.

