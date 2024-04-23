Carbon Passports

Carbon Leash

Carbon as your digital permission. Here is how they envision travel for us.

"it will be unusual to see members of Generation Alpha without a carbon footprint tracker on their smartphones. Every Uber ride, plane journey and trip to the supermarket will be logged in their devices, noting their carbon footprint in real time"

https://www.intrepidtravel.com/sites/intrepid/files/basic_page/files/A%20Sustainable%20Future%20For%20Travel%20From%20Crisis%20To%20Transformation-231016-02.pdf

Because we don’t have our own vehicles by 2030.

We are so lucky.

The carbon passport to move about a 15 minute location will be supplemented with virtual vacations

0kg of meat per person by 2030

0kg of dairy or dairy alternatives per person by 2030

.

I wonder will they have virtual steaks while we chew on bugs. Maybe we can hug our virtual kids.

Please let the glitter parade get away with all their bonehead ideas. Please.

They are so emboldened, do not speak up or stand in their way. She's probably giving Greta a hug with that VR, or stopping Greta from getting arrested. Greta reruns all the time.

If we push back and are pissed enough we might just change the course of their plans.

Wouldn’t want to do that.

Or would we.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

