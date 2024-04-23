Carbon Passports
Carbon Leash
Carbon as your digital permission. Here is how they envision travel for us.
"it will be unusual to see members of Generation Alpha without a carbon footprint tracker on their smartphones. Every Uber ride, plane journey and trip to the supermarket will be logged in their devices, noting their carbon footprint in real time"
https://www.intrepidtravel.com/sites/intrepid/files/basic_page/files/A%20Sustainable%20Future%20For%20Travel%20From%20Crisis%20To%20Transformation-231016-02.pdf
Because we don’t have our own vehicles by 2030.
We are so lucky.
The carbon passport to move about a 15 minute location will be supplemented with virtual vacations
0kg of meat per person by 2030
0kg of dairy or dairy alternatives per person by 2030
.
I wonder will they have virtual steaks while we chew on bugs. Maybe we can hug our virtual kids.
Please let the glitter parade get away with all their bonehead ideas. Please.
They are so emboldened, do not speak up or stand in their way. She's probably giving Greta a hug with that VR, or stopping Greta from getting arrested. Greta reruns all the time.
If we push back and are pissed enough we might just change the course of their plans.
Wouldn’t want to do that.
Or would we.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
It boils down to the idea of depopulation, unfortunately. It saddeneds me to see people and organizations whose purpose is to push ideas that will lead to the demise of all life.
We need to take the fight to these carbon crazies and their mindless propaganda about CO2 killing the planet .
One way to counter their nonsensical messages would be with a range of T-shirts debunking their daftest claims.
How about this one for starters, in praise of the gas which plants love so much that commercial growers pump it into greenhouses:
See Oh Two (or a big "CO2")
Good For You!
I'm sure other subscribers have lots of suggestions of their own.