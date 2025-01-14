“Chapter 21Private Members’ Business

The Effects of Prorogation on Private Members’ Business

Prorogation of a session usually brings to an end all proceedings before Parliament. Unfinished business dies on the Order Paper and must be started anew in a subsequent session. However, for the purposes of Private Members’ Business, prorogation has almost no practical effect.266 The List for the Consideration of Private Members’ Business established at the beginning of a Parliament, provisions governing how the order of precedence is established267 and the order of precedence itself continue from session to session.268

Private Members’ bills and motions originating in the House, including motions for papers which have been transferred for debate, need not be reintroduced in a new session as they are automatically deemed to have passed all stages completed in the previous session and retain the same place on the Order Paper. Thus, items originating in the House and placed in the order of precedence remain there. Items designated as non-votable maintain that designation.269

Private Members’ bills that originated in the House are deemed to have been adopted at all stages of the legislative process agreed to in the previous session. Bills read a third time and passed are deemed to have done so, and a new message is sent to the Senate to that effect. If consideration of an item at a certain stage had begun but had not been completed, the item is restored at the beginning of that stage, as if no debate had yet occurred. Bills that were referred to a committee in the previous session are deemed referred back to the same committee. For the purposes of the Standing Orders, the deadline for reporting a private Member’s bill from committee is 60 sitting days following the day it is deemed referred to the committee, usually on the first day of the session.270 For ease of reference, all bills that originated in the House and motions under Private Members’ Business retain the same number from session to session.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/procedure-and-practice-3/ch_21_10-e.html

In fact you’ll forgive me for being annoyed at all the ‘opposite’ gleeful smack downs I have been party to.

You think for one second the man who took Canada to it’s present knees:

has resigned? abandoned the legislation that puts a bow on Canada as a gift to the globalists? now thinks Canada has character and isn’t a post national state?

pft.

Trudeau is now a dictator. He has prorogued government to a date into the future whereby his INTENT TO RESIGN, can be modified with NEW CIRCUMSTANCES. HE did not resign, his statement was ‘ I intend to resign after….’.

Private members bills which C-293 is, is live as it ever was. See above. I am not wrong. But would gladly be wrong.

Sure you do the jig and think that Canada’s most present danger : BILL C-293 died on the floor and the globalist push within our country miraculously ended through an act that Trudeau, likely minutely, WEF McKinsey et al managed Trudeau, did something through his own hand to defeat it. Will wonders never cease.

In my humble opinion it is the hill we have in front of us and if we want to take it down it will require incredible work, coordination, and sustained education campaign to overcome the present impression that it died.

Maybe you believe this is a multi-decade well planned out coup of the Nation State and you have underestimated your enemy. Somehow you believe that they just went away and took Bill c-293 with them. Or it’s at face value politics. He resigned and the podcasters and other news reports are right.

Let’s take a poll.

