🇦🇺 Australian Politician Ann Bressington Exposes Agenda 21, the New World Order and the Club of Rome on February 2/2013

💥 Ann's Speech in 2013 is VERY Relevant NOW!

Watch here!!!!!

https://rumble.com/v2vxyiv--ann-bressington.html







Ann Bressington, Independent Member of the Legislative Council in South Australia gives a speech at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Feb 2, 2013, exposing the sinister nature of Agenda 21, the Club of Rome organization, and Sustainable Development that aim to control and restrict every aspect of our lives.

👉 BOOK: "The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of The Club of Rome" at Amazon: https://amzn.to/3JtfRUd



👉 BOOK: In 1972 with the first report to the Club of Rome, "The Limits to Growth". This is the report that Ann Bressington mentions in her lecture and can be found at Amazon: https://amzn.to/3pmKu79

History of the Global Elites and Their plans to Destroy Us All: https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/04/20/agenda-21-nwo



