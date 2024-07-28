“The Bank is completely removed from any governmental or political control.”

Gates McGarrah (March 1931) A Balance Wheel of World Credit [1]

The first president of the Bank for International Settlements

It is founded by International Treaty.

It is Inviolable.

It cannot be sued.

It collaborated with the Nazis.

It hosts the architecture of the financial system.

Also from the same wikispooks link:

“The B.I.S.’s directors helped to sell gold seized by the Nazis from occupied nations and culled from the teeth of death camp victims, and they acted as a conduit of hard currency that allowed the Third Reich to buy raw materials throughout the war — to the point where Emil Puhl, the Reichsbank vice president, described the B.I.S. as the “only real foreign branch” of the Reichsbank. Puhl’s friend Thomas McKittrick, the bank’s American president through the war, “repeatedly passed economic and financial intelligence to the Reichsbank leadership,” LeBor writes. McKittrick, seemingly untroubled by his role as “Hitler’s American banker,” as LeBor describes him, moved on to become vice president of Chase National Bank after the war. The B.I.S.’s morally tainted wartime experience almost sank it at the 1944 conference at Bretton Woods, N.H., when Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau and Harry Dexter White, the lead American delegate to the conference, sought to liquidate it while setting up the postwar international system dominated by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. But the B.I.S.’s powerful friends, including John Maynard Keynes, intervened to save it."[5]”

You can’t even sue this organization.

Is the push for CBDC coming from here?

CBDC enables a control system the despots of the world salivate over.

We are seeing an attack on the Middle Class based on ‘Climate apocalypse Narrative’ you cannot challenge. However increasingly the world is accepting this narrative is debunked. the challenge is that green house gas and anthropogenic warming is in curriculum being taught from grade 5 on. It is a sadistic death cult, aimed at shame for life. Thus every teacher believes it too. It is MSM dog’s breakfast.

The ring to rule them all is CBDC.

Is this being led at the BIS?

from the same wikispooks link:

‘Legal status

The bank has a unique legal status. This was clarified in 1987 under a legal agreement between the Swiss Federal Council and the BIS and gave the bank "inviolability", defined as follows:

“1. The buildings or parts of buildings and surrounding land which, whoever may be the owner thereof, are used for the purposes of the Bank shall be inviolable. No agent of the Swiss public authorities may enter therein without the express consent of the Bank. Only the President, 2 the General Manager of the Bank, or their duly authorised representative shall be competent to waive such inviolability. 2. The archives of the Bank and, in general, all documents and any data media belonging to the Bank or in its possession, shall be inviolable at all times and in all places. 3. The Bank shall exercise supervision of and police power over its premises.”

(1987) [6]”

It is interesting that we are seeing:

a rise in occult practice and symbolism;

the great reset;

the push for digital ID; digital no challenge voting; digital currency;

governance through systems that are also ‘inviolable’ and set up through ‘treaty’.

while pushing the psyop of DIE to enforce it.

I would love to know how many of my readers began as DIE aficionados and then saw the system as the system of enforcement by power corralling us into pens. In other words, how many people genuflected to DIE only to come to realize it is the power structure enforcing it for the exact opposite purpose: to deny us INVIOLABLE RIGHTS.

who has become pro-freedom; pro-nation state; pro-speech and evolved their view on the Environment, and DIE?

CBDC is coming from where?

It is the solution that needs the problem for imposition.

Imagine a narrative where your energy use has to be limited so AI’s can increase and increase in order to instrumentalize the control mechanism.

I do believe we are at a point where the counterforce has to be increased personal investments in our communities locally.

THE IGO NGO governance mechanism is gaining momentum. They are making war on our ‘nation states’ as instruments that protect citizens.

We see the corruption of the government that it is no longer working for ‘we the people’. That is not that the system itself is unwieldable. It is that it has been infiltrated and must be weeded like a garden with an all hands on deck approach.

The message in media is subtle and not subtle: It is that our governments are so corrupt we can never wield them again: quick choose the alternative we are proffering of UN WHO BIS governance.

ie: we see blatant DOG leaders, Dog policies. Thus we don’t ‘vote’. But worse, we don’t run. Whereas this is the road to our success: plant our seeds, weed theirs out. we have the numbers. we will NOT EACH agree on every aspect of the same philosophy 100% and cannot let that be the way they divide us.

what we likely can agree on.

reclaiming education;

reclaiming banking and autonomy and privacy;

reclaiming health:

prioritizing PERONSAL PROPERTY OWNERSHIP and resisting the guise of the state reclaiming all property under pro-marxist delusions by the left, only to have it land at the BIS and their cronies.

having a law and order that makes communities safe;

having a border and immigration policy that makes communities safe. the gottaways in the US are frightening. the policies in Canada of having 1. the army take over civil authority and 2. placing newly arrived non-citizens in the army (past post) is appalling.

We have to pick a spot. Medical freedom. Climate turd control matrix. education. retying links in communities. Pick your spot and dig in.

We are mounting a far greater resistance then we are permitted to see.

Learn certain subsistence skills; gardening and canning.

Their endless appetite for energy, land, property, control may mean these skills should be relearned so they can be passed to the next generation.

I am not sure the way through everything, but I know that we don’t make our way through without COURAGE, SUBSTANTIAL COURAGE, speech, and taking the first steps. I have learned in my life that not acting is a choice. It is a choice NOT THAT THEY IMPOSE, BUT THAT WE MAKE. your personal autonomy is still yours. It may come with great sacrifice. I can tell you today that the sacrifice today will be less then not acting and making the sacrifice tomorrow.

They play a game to dissuade us from utilizing our personal power, as they assemble more control.

Certainly they want to demoralize us. But by the same token we can take regular steps to re-moralize ourselves. Especially if that is necessary for action and courage.

One I do is to remind myself I am not alone in this journey. You are with me But also dear readers, I believe God is with us too.

I don’t believe it necessarily means we are at ‘end times’. I think that the Bible is exploited by those who push for our surrender.

This world has seen great evil, continues to see great evil. Imagine living through WW2 and not wondering then if end times were upon them. But they did not have an internet and control matrix influencing them. They needed to take personal action to push back and all action mattered. So now we are the motivated to push back and are constantly faced with oh well Jesus will come. I think that is peppered and planted for our subservience. He will come when He comes and not because the net is closing from globalists. No offence to anyone.

It is a psyop I think to prevent personal action. God helps those who help themselves. It is a spiritual battle we face, so thoroughly bolster your spirit. But do not sit idly. I think of the story of Jesus angry destroying the money lenders etc in the Synagogue. Forget meek.

One interesting thing I have noticed: there is no end of spots requiring out attention. As they make: agenda movies, agenda entertainment agenda news, agenda, narrative: they strip the interest in attending their movies, watching their netflix, paying attention to their ‘news’. They just make us more attentive to freedom. As we wake up to this agenda and they strip us of previous hobbies, and hopes, we forge new ones. The new hobby of most newly awake is PUSHING BACK. they are creating a full time hobby-ests. We get up and push back We get up and push back. I mean we learn to push back actively and in different ways. You have no idea who is waking up and what skills and knowledge and influence they bring to the table.

I HOPE THEY SHIT THEIR PANTS.

Davids are everywhere taking aim at Goliaths. In countries and places you don’t know. It is the same beast. Take care of your heart, your hope, your soul. Foster courage.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment

Share