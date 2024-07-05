https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1804335334940913922

OPERATION DECEPTION: President Trump was misled and deceived by Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, the CDC, FDA and Alex Azar the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services who was under criminal investigation at the time Operation Warp Speed was signed. This deception led to deaths.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LIES: Over 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirm that Governments around the world along with Corporations willfully and deliberately lied to humanity about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines which are actually not vaccines, but genetic injections classified as Bioweapons of Mass Destruction as recently confirmed by Dr. Francis Boyle.

Dr. Robert Malone confirms on behalf of over 17,000 physicians and scientists that the data now shows that the Covid vaccinated are more likely to become infected or have disease or even death if they have been Vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated people.

The Covid Vaccines damage your heart, brain, reproductive tissue, lungs, increase cancer and permanently damage your immune system. The European Parliament asked Pfizer this direct question. "Was the Pfizer Covid Vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?"

Janine Small, a Pfizer President replied "NO" we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market. At that point of view we had to do everything at risk." They risked your lives deliberately for nothing and lied to you.

The United States Government is captured by Corporations. U.S. Doctors warn the world to stop taking the Covid Vaccines and Boosters, they are toxic, lethal, ineffective and must be stopped.

They damage the brain, heart, liver, bone marrow and fetus causing all sorts of harm in the human body.

The CDC and the FDA misinformation is causing death and injury in pregnant women and newborn babies around the world. 17,000 Physicians and Scientists demand that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, AstraZeneca and their enablers be immediately indicted for fraud for willfully withholding and omitting Covid Vaccine safety information from patients and physicians which led to toxic death and injury to thousands of innocent people around the world.

There is excess mortality and death all over the world and populations are suddenly collapsing.

A top U.S. Cardiologist says I'm going to be very clear about this. The Vaccine is Killing people and it's Killing large numbers of people. The CDC has over 16,000 Americans that have died within a few days of taking the vaccine and that's probably a gross underreporting.

The public must demand criminal charges for illegal advertising by the Media, the CDC, NIH, FDA all which advertised the Covid Vaccines as safe and effective with no side effects. They deliberately broke the law and committed federal crimes of fraud, wrongful advertising and mass negligent homicide to name a few. All government officials and all corporate executives must be indicted and brought to justice.

TOPEKA JUNE 17, 2024: Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer for misleading claims it made related to the COVID vaccine. Kobach and Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen, Assistant Attorney General Kaley Schrader, and Assistant Attorney General Melanie Jack announced the lawsuit at a press conference in Topeka. “Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,” Kobach said. According to the complaint, filed today in Thomas County District Court, Pfizer misled Kansans about the vaccines’ risks, including to pregnant women and for myocarditis.

Additionally, Pfizer claimed its vaccine protected against COVID variants, despite data showing otherwise. The pharmaceutical giant also suggested its vaccine prevented COVID transmission, but later admitted it had never studied whether its vaccine stopped transmission.

The complaint also alleges that Pfizer coordinated with social media officials to censor speech critical of COVID-19 vaccines and declined to participate in the federal government’s vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, to avoid government oversight.

NATURE OF THE LEGAL ACTION: 1. Pfizer misled the public that it had a “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths.

Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public.

3. Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was effective even though it knew its COVID- 19 vaccine waned over time and did not protect against COVID-19 variants. Pfizer concealed this critical effectiveness information from the public.

4. Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine would prevent transmission of COVID-19 even though it knew it never studied the effect of its vaccine on transmission of COVID-19.

5. To keep the public from learning the truth, Pfizer worked to censor speech on social media that questioned Pfizer’s claims about its COVID-19 vaccine.

6. Pfizer’s misrepresentations of a “safe and effective” vaccine resulted in record company revenue of approximately $75 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in just two years.

7. Pfizer’s actions and statements relating to its COVID-19 vaccine violated previous consent judgments with the State of Kansas.

8. Pfizer’s actions and statements relating to its COVID-19 vaccine violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, K.S.A. 50-623 et seq., regardless of whether any individual consumer ultimately received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

9. Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID- 19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission.

DOMESTIC TERRORISM: Dr. Peter McCullough states Albert Bourla and other Pfizer Executives are committing Domestic Terrorism. They are criminally lying that there are no safety warning signals from the Covid Vaccines. Pfizer's own data showed 1223 deaths within 90 days of the vaccine. U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. states the death rates from the Covid Vaccines exceed billions of combined vaccines from the last 30 years. Studies show 680,000 deaths in the U.S. from the Covid Vaccines. The Pfizer trial showed a 500% increase in heart attack deaths. Pfizer guilty of criminal deception.

GUILTY OF MASS MURDER: U.S. Harvard Professor Dr. Francis Boyle confirms through an Official Court Affidavit that the Covid Vaccines are Bioweapons of Mass Destruction. He says the FDA, CDC, DOD Top Officials and Covid Vaccine Executives such as Albert Bourla should be charged with mass murder.

Professor Boyle drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

The FDA was involved in the development of Covid-19 as an offensive biological warfare weapon at UNCBSL3.

The Pentagon bought and paid for the toxic mRNA shots and helped create Covid-19.

All are guilty of Nuremberg crimes, murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is also accountable for these murders and Nuremberg crimes. The Harvard Medical School was also involved in the development of Covid-19 at the UNCBSL3 lab with Ralph Baric along with the FDA.

The CDC has long been involved in offensive biological weapons dating back to the Reagan Administration.

The Reagan Administration authorized the CDC to ship biological warfare agents to Saddam Hussein in Iraq hoping he would use them against Iran.

Dr. Francis Boyle states he believes the end goal of criminal perpetrators is population control and population reduction while making billions of dollars.

He says new reports show worldwide excess deaths of 12 million innocent people.

Now, it is over 20 million. He goes on to say that the population control and reduction objective goes back to the National Security directive by the Henry Kissinger Report written in 1974 which stated that it was in the best interest of National Security for the United States and for Overseas Interests to have a population control and reduction policy.

The National Security Study Memorandum NSSM200 Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (THE KISSINGER REPORT) dated December 10, 1974 was Classified and Confidential until it was Declassified on 7/3/89.

Read the entire report to understand what they are doing. All citizens of the world are strongly encouraged to go to their local Sheriff's Office, Police Office and District or State Attorney General's Office and file criminal charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, demanding that the people responsible be arrested and prosecuted.

This must be done, be brave and act now humanity. They deliberately created both biological warfare weapons Covid-19 and the lethal Covid vaccines long before the Pandemic and then they created a fraudulent Pandemic in order to release these deadly biological weapons of war upon humanity to kill millions of innocent people worldwide while making trillions.

NEWS RELEASE JUNE 17, 2024:

U.S. Attorneys Officially Send Criminal Referrals of Murder, Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Kidnapping and other crimes for Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Francis Collins, Deborah Birx, Peter Daszak, Rick Bright, Robert Redfield, Stephen Hahn and Cliff Lane. The Vires Law Group, in conjunction with the Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., APLC and with the support of the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, has announced the submission of criminal referral requests to the District Attorneys of nine Louisiana parishes to initiate criminal investigations against Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Francis Collins, Deborah Birx, Peter Daszak, Rick Bright, Robert Redfield, Stephen Hahn and Cliff Lane for alleged crimes committed against Louisiana citizens preceding and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extensive 30 page (Plus Exhibits) criminal referral requests have been submitted to the District Attorneys for Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Orleans, Lafayette, Lafouche, Tangipahoa, and Rapides parishes.

This effort to investigate Dr. Fauci and other accused persons is supported by donations from individuals and organizations such as the Diamond Mind Foundation and the Fight Like A Flynn PAC run by Former National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Mike Flynn. The requests made by attorneys Rodriguez, Miller, and Tarpley ask the District Attorneys to make criminal referrals to Attorney General Liz Murrill for further investigation and charges on behalf of next-of-kin relatives of nine victims in Louisiana who have sought legal assistance in investigating the deaths of their loved ones under COVID-19 Hospital protocols, intentional Covid-19 infection mismanagement, and suppression, and denial of life-saving treatments within Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The criminal referrals accuse Dr. Fauci, current and former federal officers, and hospital systems providing care within Louisiana of committing crimes as per Louisiana criminal code, including: Terrorism – by Causing Intentional Killing or Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury First Degree Murder Second Degree Murder Manslaughter Human Trafficking Prohibited Racketeering Acts Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities False Imprisonment Second Degree Kidnapping Battery Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities The individuals and officers subject to the requested criminal investigation include:

Anthony Fauci, ex-Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Cliff Lane, Deputy Director, NIAID

Francis Collins, ex-Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Stephen Hahn, ex-Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

Robert Redfield, ex-Director, CDC

Peter Daszak, President, EcoHealth Alliance

Rick Bright, Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Many more are involved in these atrocious crimes such as Alex Azar, Bill Gates, Mike Pence, Ralph Baric and many more. There are over 350 names involved in various crimes against America and humanity.

They will all be brought to justice one way or another. Millions of innocent people were willfully murdered and injured.

Humanity was deliberately deceived in order to remove President Trump, reduce the worlds population, increase the wealth of the rich and take control over humanity. They failed to complete their mission. They will be punished lawfully for their crimes, it is imminent.

But crickets on Owned Criminal Media.

OCM. Make it stick.

Remember my theory. The doctors, nurses dying collapse the health care system so the data ai driven health care replaces them. Euthanasia is for those ai doesn't “help".

Those pushing this view of the world are Antilife. Antihuman. And antiGod. Let your God driven, Love for your life (truly love it despite them. It is a duty and more then revenge. It is the source of power that overthrows them. Despair is their tool. Praise, love hope is the Spirit and source of our actions.)

I praise God for courage of Lions in all directions. Stiffen your resolve with courage.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

