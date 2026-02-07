911 Digital Currency Modernization Act just passed! USA. This was why they timed their satanic Epstein Release.

“The Digital Currency Modernization Act was signed into law Monday morning. It takes effect this Saturday at midnight. And when you wake up Sunday, the America of financial privacy will be gone.

The new law drops the cash transaction reporting threshold from $10,000 to $600. That means virtually any significant cash purchase—a car repair, a medical bill, a piece of furniture—now triggers a federal report with your name, address, and identification.”

Inflation? What happens when $600 buys a burger?

We do what the Chinese did after Mao. Trade in onions.

Want to know what truth is.

We are watching an outright in our faces war on God.

You ever asked for proof God exists? Demons making war on humanity?

There it is. The darkness still cows to God.

The response they want is fear.

Didn't Peter Thiel says he wants us to rise afraid and go to sleep afraid?

Laugh!!! They show us through their satanic demonic contest for control over man - they believe in God.

Let that be what rises in you. Since it's spiritual friends, start your roaring. Praise God. It will infuriate them. This battle is spiritual.

Imagine all the shekels and no God.

Or no shekels and God.

They say censorship. Speak.

They say they want the Bible? Read it.

Remake your priorities.

Work out.

Pray. Help your brethren. And visualize demons howling at your strength.

I can't see their evil without seeing proof of God!

(Calamities is not evil in Hebrew or Greek.)

Being built in God's image, is what the evil force hates.

What is the message you hear.

You are made in God's image. You are made for this moment. And you aren't alone.

Ask him to send his spirit to guide you.

