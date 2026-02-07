LawyerLisa’s Substack

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
5h

911 Digital Currency Modernization Act just passed! USA. This was why they timed their satanic Epstein Release.

Rod's avatar
Rod
2h

I have not been able to verify this information either. Three of the four source links are broken, and the fourth is not relevant. Three different AI chat models cannot find this info either. This video is actually AI-generated. I have seen a few of the videos from this content creator and while some of the information is legit because it aligns with financial information that I had already learned over time, some is speculative. I need to see the relevant bill(s).

