Who won this free speech debate. Will bill c-9 con-trol the narrative.

The right left arrangement goes like this.

Right.

You need to be pro build ice deport

Support Israel support world war.

In return the government will fake claw back dei fake deport while in truth eliminating dissent and ratcheting surveillance and harma cartel.

Left

You need to be pro Palestine enough to support world war. Oppose deportation not notice ice facilities will work with pandemics.

Blame white non Jewish people. ( oh that's backfiring) Support communists architecture which will centralize the power to the same folks running the right. Not notice the depopolation of woke policies or harma cartel only oppose the genocide ( good for freaking you. I do too).

In return for your agreement on policies you also get pro woke framed as anti white unless LGBTQI and pretend pedos aren't cruising your movement.

All the while and in truth the left fake reduces war eliminating dissent and ratcheting surveillance and harma cartel.

Dei pride woke is useful as the win loose debate.

If Carney is left. WHY THE FREEK DID HE WORK FOR TWO CENTRAL BANKS AND WAS CHAIR OF THE G30. If Carney is pro Palestine why THE FREEK DID OR DOES DIANA CARNEY WORK FOR THE UBER IDF DEFENCE ADVISOR EURASIA.

For playing the stooge for either side the architects can advance the genocides of choice based on who looks like they are in power.

Not one country dissented from the PACT FOR THE FUTURE. Get it?

They pretend to war on issues while owning media and dissent.

All of Lebanon must burn?

/2026/06/19/all-of-lebanon-must-burn-israeli-minister-says-after-idf-reports-four-soldiers-killed

I'm a Christian horrified by the deaths in Palestine and now ALL OF Lebanon MUST BURN?????

That's insane.

If you want to be zionist at least get your foot off my Bible and show the laws of kings and wars by Maimonides.

Bible verse.

By deceit we shall make war.

I don't see left right as anything other then a deceit with the same puppeteers at the top. The Israelites were supposed to defeat the molech worshipping canaanites.

What would be the evidence that happened.

Start with the Epstein files and discuss.

Did the zionist win the debate.

Are the hate speech laws going to be used to expand and justify wars and surveillance.

Are the right left issues and labels are confusing us while the palentir surveillance state is assembled?

We need to conquer back the whole settlement. So Jerry Seinfeld isn't right. They are not all killed by the idf yet.

https://youtube.com/shorts/SbkO8Ycd1z8

Ya.

So tell me how jews are gentiles are equally being played. One needs to feel victimized and entitled by god. There needs to be a reason to kill and kill and kill.

Here's what God said about land. I don't care how many times I hear that there's no such thing as Palestine. 2.3 million people lived in Gaza. All crammed in.

Open air extermination camps? Where do you get food water.

War. Where one side bombs the buildings double taps hospitals has guns tanks surveillance and the other side has pajamas.

It all goes to satanic control.

You know who I think conquers all that don't cha?

Don't be played. Look up.

Satanic control surveillance state is the goal fools.

There's no babies left. (Like medical sterilization, like pedo rape of children, like abortion like medicating children for love) Monstrosity is occurring while we left right it all.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zc79-Yxbo4U watch the short.

there is no winning team while we are divided. Every op right now is divide and cull. And it's so tiresome.

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