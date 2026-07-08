LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
17m

Yes, but ... look over there, Platner ...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture