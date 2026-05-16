Get it yet.

Bill c-9's real power is 2.2 outlaw dissent as terrorist hate group.

Bill c-9 came in October 7, 2025.

How many marbles need to drop.

Antisemitism phobia prevents us from seeing there are some nut bar agendas afoot that do not represent what Judaism is but have a foothold.

And historical precedent.

Jewish dissent to noahide laws must step up.

Stopnoahide.org.

The construction of otherness is useful to dehumanize.

Bill c-9 is a noahide law.

Zelinsky hates Christians. Why is that.

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