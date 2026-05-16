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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1h

'Zelinsky hates Christians. Why is that."

Never met a non messianic Jew didn't. That leaves a pretty large number of Jews in the Hate camp.

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Bonnie Lewis's avatar
Bonnie Lewis
40m

He's a moron. The world is a better place because of TRUE Christianity.

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