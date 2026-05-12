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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
16h

These platforms were designed to follow and observe us, restrict us, and eventually censor and socially penalize us.

Thank you for sharing this news!

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
15hEdited

The whole purpose for Google when first came online, and this was admitted by the founder, that Google was to be not a search engine, but a means to collect data from every user, analyze it and create a network of Ai!

Think about it, for every user that 'searches', the system follows that user, collects the information, the pages looked at and searched into and then analyzes what the user reads and looks further into, compares those to the users profile and adds this info to the massive data base. What this does will allow the Ai being built to reference that info across all users and make subsequent calculations and decisions because of the analytics of billions of humans from all walks of life.

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