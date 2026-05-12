The word according to saint Larry Page.

Platforms are the new authorities on the word of God.

So it's the Spanish inquisition. Only the Word according to Larry Page and Sergei Brin will do.

Here is what YOU CAN’T WATCH ON YOUTUBE. And Why.

Remember all the covid shit you couldn't share. And it ended up being true.

How many months to people figuring out conspiracy theories as truth?

Shorter and shorter.

The way I figure it YouTube just called Jesus Christ the absolute Jewish Messiah and love of humanity. The way the truth and the life.

Sergei Brin, Larry Page my faith in Jesus is replenished by your censorship. Immense gratitude for your confirmation we are on the right path.

YouTube is truth stamping Christ's sacrifice for us.

YouTube just called Christ God, savior to the world, the redeemer, and you now know this, all you atheists finally figuring out 911.

The NEW TESTAMENT VIOLATES COMMUNITY STANDARDS. We know what that means.

Truth you hate.

Why??

Oh.

Jesus called some rabbis he was arguing with the synagogue of Satan. Does everyone realize those rabbis are dead now and their feelings can't be hurt.

Let me say that again

An argument took place 2k years ago and whatever your view on the importance of that argument, the rabbis who spared with Jesus are dead. Their feelings are NOT hurt anymore. It's going to be ok.

And maybe they got a revenge for hurt feelings anyways?

No one alive today should be accused as being responsible for killing Christ. This whole group based liability is so tiresome. If Larry Page is worried about hurt going on now he should go after the Epstein trafficking system instead of protecting the dead feelings of dead guys who lost an argument with Christ.

And not with biometric digital age verification but nut sized guillotines for pedofiles.

Just saying. Anyone else get called names a long long time ago that Larry page et al can't stand?

Oh.

Oh and Larry Page practices Kabbalah.

And is racing turning us into circuit boards. FYI the Jewish dissent to this vision become the new Christians and become the new Amalek. We really ARE IN THE SAME BOAT AND GOD WANTS US TO Be LIKE JONAH. Larry Page and noahiders and bill c-9ers you are Nineveh.

“Fortunes 2021: Larry Page, Co-founder, Alphabet

Posted on Nov 23, 2020

A visionary already assured of his place in computing history, thanks to Google, Larry Page still has many irons in the fire.

When we think of the Gafa, typically the first name that springs to mind is Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs. Ironically, the average man on the street would have to Google the name Larry Page to find out who he is. Yet his impact on early 21st century life has arguably been greater.



Bona-fide geek

Born in 1973 into a Jewish family in Michigan, his parents were part of the first generation of IT ‘geeks’. His father, Carl Victor, who died in 1996, was a professor of computer science and AI at the University of North Carolina. His mother, Gloria, was a programming teacher.

So it was logical, then, that the young Larry Page was inculcated in a tech universe made up of lines of code, scientific journals and discussions of a highly intellectual nature. Nikola Tesla was one of the idols of the young Page, who was the first student at his school to hand in his homework computer typed.

“Nikola Tesla was one of the idols of the young Page, who was the first student at his school to hand in his homework computer typed”



Slowly, Page began to deviate from his parents’ career trajectory: he wanted to put his IT nous into practical, rather than academic, use. A computer science graduate from the University of Michigan, Page moved to the Tech-Mecca of California and joined Stanford, a breeding ground for entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. There, in 1995, he met Sergey Brin. At first, they were not close, but a passion for all things computer and a shared vision for a post-college business drove them together. In 1998, in the favored domain of tech startuppers, the suburban garage, they created Google.

Transhumanist

As a web engineer, Page occupies a lead role in the Google story. He is the inventor of the famous webpage ranking system which consists of bringing up the most popular search results to the top of the search engine page.

Alphabet has grown to such a size that bankruptcy or financial trouble is not on the agenda, even in these trying economic times. Many states do not dare attack an entity that has become, in some respects, as powerful as them. On the financial side, things continue to go well for Larry Page, who owns 26.1% of the group’s shares and has a fortune of around $80 billion. Freed from some of his operational tasks, Page plans to focus more on his family, which includes his wife, the biologist Lucinda Southworth, and his two children, born in 2007 and 2009.

CEO of Google then of the parent company, Alphabet, Page vacated the position in December 2019 in favor of Sundai Pichar. Now mainly occupied with research on transhumanism, like other Californian billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

The quest to extend the life of mankind through technology might sound far-fetched, but as the co-founder of Google likes to repeat, “anything you can imagine is probably achievable.”

Especially if you have almost unlimited means at your disposal.

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Source: Leaders League https://share.google/iTuVtwJwskqoSRZ5g

If you read what's in the Talmud your head will explode. But revelation 3:9 is hate speech.

Soon to be the Bible black market.

Fentanyl and arms dealers move over. Guys in alleyways going to have some verses you can't ever be surveillance state looking at. I got some book of John over here. Psst you read Mathew yet? I got some Corinthians here.

Get the Christ yelling at rabbis verses now, because Christ mad at rabbis is not tolerated in New LOVE world. YouTube and Larry Page want to ensure you are blanketed in their straight jacket love.

I think you should read the whole verse. Maybe the entire new testament before..

Does anyone ever consider herpes. What kind of chap stick do you need here.

Someone told me zionism is the new golden calf. I think it might be control. Control is the new golden calf.

Bill c-9 is coming for Christians.

Isn't it.

I think we are adults and can read the religious texts of other religions. Without crying like ittle ittle ee babis.

But not revelation 3:9 because Jesus name called people now dead. Or was there something very scary about the book of revelation that you should never read.

Bill c-9

This is an idf soldier taking off Jesus ‘ head.

Did you notice how many 6 in the Israeli flag.

For the 12 tribes. October 7, 2025? When bill c-9 was introduced. Seems like an important date.

Tell me the prayer recited 3 times a day to blott out all Christians and Jewish dissent from the book of life?

AND THE JEWISH DISSENT. Christians are physical shields for the Jewish dissent. Truth.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/warning-christians-worldwide

here is something very puzzling.

Nazarenes or variations are what Christians are referred to.

Let's math, grammar nickname them.

One Naza is what one Christian is referred to.

Two or more nazas would be called what?

🤔 hmm.

Would noticing all that be hate speech.

Would that prayer to blott out Christians AND THE JEWISH DISSENT from the book of life foment violence?

When do you become the dissent. If the enemies are all dead who is the new Amalek. In every generation (???) these things happen ( otherness creation) ,so the dissent just gets carved thinner.

Truth applied by electronic transmission. Your zeroes and ones aren't precisely right. Deeeesssent.

If you enable a world government to be erected on right think, it will go to ONE SPEECH. To one think.

Erect the system?

better imagine it performing EXACTLY AS DESIGNED.

You'd have to have the assembled iq of Larry page to miss this glaring obvious.. this is pure satanic inversion on all that is good.

It goes to one spot.

Could it be that evil has infiltrated systems of power and religions at all levels.

I tell you.

Shufu is back. Because Nimrod is.

Because what is being constructed is the tower of babel.

Jews (etc) read the new testament before it's contraband. You will know the voice of your Sheppard. Or at least know how scary Jesus was to some rabbis.

Child porn be like- it's everywhere. Legalized de facto. And yet it is ironically still used as the basis for electronic surveillance in case someone you know shares a Christian Bible not re written by social media platforms like YouTube.

When you don't want to be direct connected to Larry Page's eye of Soraun, remember you are connected because some peoples hate the words of Christ. Alot.

Enough to create laws, statutes and surveillance architecture. So you don't read the Bible.

Oh vey. Bible sales are going to hit the roof.

what's the fuss.

Censored?

It has to be true. What are the options.

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