I'm laughing at how ridiculous this is. Once again I say to you.

There is only one man they ever feared. Bill c-9 comes for true followers of Christ and the Word of God from Genesis to the book of Revelation. They will tack on the Quran and kefifa wearers in my estimation.

Unbelievable. Believable.

Didn't happen says youtube.

If you know the covid Operation

It's like YouTube just gave a stamp of authenticity that Jesus did Heal the blind.

Doesn't youtube know the pharasees already investigated. The problem was 1. Miracles ON THE SABBATH. 2. If God sent Jesus.

I would submit it was duly investigated and the problem was not medical disinformation, rather miracle on the wrong day of the week.

39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind.

40 And some of the Pharisees which were with him heard these words, and said unto him, Are we blind also?

41 Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth. “

Then youtube can decide whether they can see the issue or not.

Vacvines save lives.

Not Jesus.

Just a huge oh vey

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