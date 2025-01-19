The CDC guidance starts out with a broad prohibition on the use of Vaccine recipient data.

But the data can be shared for…. purposes that promote public health, advance positive patient outcomes, and promote health equity.

OK SO WELL that’s broad.

But then there is a massive exception to the prohibition: Communications regarding receipt of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Communications to vaccine recipient for public health purposes

Communications to vaccine recipients involving pharmacy or clinical services of the provider, personalized to the vaccine recipient’s medical needs, even if those services are not directly related to COVID-19 vaccination

Availability of other vaccines (e.g., shingles, pneumococcal conjugate, seasonal influenza, routine childhood vaccines)

Clinical emails

Disease screening services

Communications about the availability of programs to manage particular health conditions (e.g., asthma, diabetes, heart disease)

Then there is data that ‘hides’ identity. that can also be used.

a”in ddition, de-identified, aggregate datasets can be used by providers and shared with other partners for public health, population health, and health equity purposes.”

“Use of Vaccine Recipient Data for Commercial Marketing Purposes Prohibited (5/18/2021)

Notwithstanding uses or disclosures otherwise allowed by law, providers are prohibited from using or disclosing data collected from vaccine recipients for and through the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program for commercial marketing purposes or for any other purpose not allowed under this updated provision of the COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement.

Such data include COVID-19 vaccination registration information and vaccine administration data. These data are collected solely for the purposes of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program and must be maintained in a manner that protects the integrity of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program by only being used or disclosed for the purposes of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program and other limited purposes that promote public health, advance positive patient outcomes, and promote health equity.

This prohibition is not intended to limit communications by health care providers to vaccine recipients with whom the provider has an existing relationship prior to contact about COVID-19 vaccination.

The following are not included in the above prohibition:

Communications regarding receipt of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Communications to vaccine recipient for public health purposes

Communications to vaccine recipients involving pharmacy or clinical services of the provider, personalized to the vaccine recipient’s medical needs, even if those services are not directly related to COVID-19 vaccination

Availability of other vaccines (e.g., shingles, pneumococcal conjugate, seasonal influenza, routine childhood vaccines)

Clinical emails

Disease screening services

Communications about the availability of programs to manage particular health conditions (e.g., asthma, diabetes, heart disease)

In addition, de-identified, aggregate datasets can be used by providers and shared with other partners for public health, population health, and health equity purposes.

Communications with COVID-19 vaccine recipients involving the store component of any pharmacy or other provider enrolled in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program are considered prohibited commercial marketing. For example, text, e-mail, mail, or other communications to COVID-19 vaccine recipients about products on sale in the store are prohibited as commercial marketing.

COVID-19 vaccination registration information and vaccine administration data collected in the course of participation in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program cannot be sold, for direct or indirect remuneration, even with permission of the vaccine recipient.”

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/vaccination-provider-support.html

Share

Leave a comment