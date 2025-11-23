The book by Amelia Bonow pitches abortion as a super power to kids.

You sure the prolifers got this question wrong? Better keep jailing them.

Or are they the anti Vietnam War protestors of our times? Are babies communists or something?

Maybe your new globalist values government is just hunting you the minute you've been conceived. You're now a child God with superpowers for committing child sacrifice.

Get it yet?

Satanic inversion.

All your new rights are to die be killed. Seriously people. But not discuss it without prison time. Abortion is legal. Opposing it nonviolent is not.

If they want to jail censor or own you for the things you say?

It’s a globalist op.

if you are told to hate.

It's a globalist op.

If it's polarizing.

It's a globalist op.

if there's OUTRAGE and tons of money to the talking heads?

It's a globalist op.

Dehumanising is necessary for genocide.

Lump of cells.

Know them by their fruits. It's a legal way to kill you? Their fruits.

“16 You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17 So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. 18 A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Thus you will recognize them by their fruits.”

The bad things. Are not good because they are oft repeated

See my chapter POPULATION ACTIVITIES in WORLD ON MUTE.

