We are wondering whether climate lockdowns are possible in the post amendments to the International Health Regulations World? do not wonder.

Public Health Canada, which is listed as one of the satellite offices of the WHO in Canada has been studying this topic.

What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada

Organization: Public Health Agency of Canada

Date published: 2023-04-17

Cat.: HP5-155/2023E-PDF

ISBN: 978-0-660-47357-4

Pub.: 220743

This report was prepared by Dr. Heather Castleden, Isaac White, and Jennifer Otoadese at HEC Research and Consulting and submitted to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/publications/chief-public-health-officer-reports-state-public-health-canada/state-public-health-canada-2022/what-we-heard-perspectives-climate-change.html

“Executive summary

The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada (CPHO) has identified climate change as a pressing public health issue. To better understand the impact of climate change on population health, the CPHO commissioned HEC Research and Consulting to prepare this What We Heard report. Our report is based on the analysis of 21 one-on-one interviews and 2 focus groups (with 4 and 5 participants respectively) with key public health experts across Canada. Our data collection and analysis explored the contributions of public health to understanding the impacts of climate change on the health and well-being of people living in Canada, examined the role of public health systems in climate change adaptation and mitigation, and identified how public health systems need to be strengthened to undertake this work. The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent the views of the CPHO/Public Health Agency of Canada.

As evident in the words of the experts we spoke with, which are woven throughout this report, our findings show how the work of public health systems is critical to understanding climate impacts on health and well-being. We heard that there is a central role for public health systems in climate change adaptation. Diving deeper, some experts stated that while public health has a role in responding and adapting to climate change, to be successful, this needs to occur within a broader governmental commitment to mitigating the core drivers of climate change. The framing of mitigation using a public health and well-being lens was highly recommended. We also heard that there is an urgent (and corresponding) need to strengthen public health systems' visions, strategies, capacities, funding, and abilities to actively engage in decolonizing action, and embrace other systems of knowledge regarding human well-being and planetary health.

We began our conversations with the experts by asking them about their greatest hopes and fears with respect to public health system responses to climate change. Their greatest fears included the following:

Inertia and maintaining the status quo, which included a fear of doing little or nothing and ignoring the voices that need to be heard to address the climate crisis;

Lack of decision-maker understanding of the scale and interconnectedness of the climate change crisis and associated public health impacts; and

Polarization and fragmentation rather than cohesion and a united effort to mitigate and adapt to the health impacts of climate change.

While these fears may seem alarming, the experts had practical solutions, which were expressed through their hopes for a healthy, equitable future. They emphasized that such a future would be possible by having the power, capacity, and funding to:

Embrace an "all hands on deck" intersectoral approach to the climate challenge;

Ensure public health and climate change are a part of all conversations, policies, and decisions that are made within public health and across policy domains; and

Proactively mobilize knowledge into action.

The experts suggest several areas of potential contributions across public health systems. These include the following:

Greater public health leadership centring on decolonization, justice, and equity;

Enhancing political will and public health courage in climate action;

Strengthening intersectoral collaboration and community engagement;

Shifting values and moving to health and well-being economies; and

Championing upstream policy work and legislation.

Such solutions, however, are not without their challenges and barriers. The experts identified several. They recognized that there was risk associated with speaking out about public health and climate change. They wondered whether public health systems should be independently governed or at least arm's length from government structures to be free of fear of repercussions, or whether more and better work could be accomplished within these structures. The experts were seriously concerned about the challenges they were already encountering with respect to climate change disinformation, misinformation, and issues of power, politics, and polarization. Also not surprising were the expressed challenges of limited funding, material resources, and human resources for climate change action. Many noted that they were working "off the sides of their desks" rather than being permitted to focus their time and energy (and that of their staff) on the public health issues associated with climate change impacts, even when there were governmental mandates to do so. The challenges around working in silos, mandates without support, and jurisdictional fragmentation were echoed across the diverse participant pool we heard from. This led to a final key challenge that was noted: underestimating the mental health impacts from climate change, and subsequently being wholly unprepared and understaffed to address this growing issue for public health staff themselves, as well as the detrimental impacts of climate change on the mental health and wellbeing for all.

Given these fears and hopes, as well as the challenges and potential contributions of public health systems in Canada, experts who participated in this report underscored the urgent need for healthy, equitable environments. To reorient public health in Canada to meet this need, 7 thematic recommendations emerged as follows:

Decolonize public health. Embrace multidisciplinary approaches and diverse expertise in public health decision-making for climate action. Create collaborative spaces for knowledge exchange on public health and climate change. Establish participatory, solutions-focused climate-health training and knowledge hubs for climate action. Reorient surveillance in service of local climate action. Implement accountability measures for climate change inaction. Offer dedicated funding and resources for climate-health work.

What we heard clearly from the experts across the public health field is that big, bold, transformative action is needed now, action that is aligned with both the science of climate change and the knowledge systems of those that have lived in good relations with the environment. Five cross-cutting themes provide the foundation and direction for articulating policies, mandates, and actions for public health systems in Canada:

Human health and well-being depend on healthy ecosystems. Systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change overlap and must be addressed. Barriers to addressing climate change in public health are known and must be addressed systemically. There is vision and local leadership for addressing health and climate change within the public health field, if it is given the latitude, capacity, and investment to rise to the challenges. Public health and well-being must be embedded and mainstreamed in decision-making across all sectors and all levels of government.

The key messages from these public health experts underscored that public health and climate change require a focus on equity, justice, adequate funding, political commitment, and cross-sectoral partnerships. There is also an expectation that fundamental changes in our socioeconomic structures are needed to rebuild our relationships with each other and with our planet. There was clear consensus around a collective desire to target attention on the upstream determinants of health (i.e., political, economic, legal, colonial, and racist factors); the need to embrace a wider, multidisciplinary view of how public health intersects with these determinants; and the importance of giving primacy, vis-à-vis time and resources, to those often less tangible determinants.

In summary, this report is a compilation of the discussions that we held in early 2022. Experts offered thoughts on current and potential public health systems' roles and contributions, and the challenges and barriers to addressing climate change with the strength and agility needed for strong leadership in climate action. Fears, hopes, and practical solutions were discussed and analyzed. Together, these reflections offer strategic recommendations for public health leadership across all levels of government across Canada to transform how we support public health systems' actions in the climate space. Participants emphasized that this transformation is urgently needed to tackle the enormous issues confronting us.”

Abbreviations and definitions

CAPE:

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

CPHO:

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

IPCC:

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

LGBTQIA2S+:

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual, two-spirit, and the countless other affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify with their gender and sexuality

OCPHO:

Office of the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

UN:

United Nations

UNDRIP:

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

WHO:

World Health Organization

Anthropogenic climate change:

Anthropogenic climate change results from human activities. While the climate has changed throughout the geological record, anthropogenic climate change is the additional and accelerated change to the Earth's climate caused by human activity, especially the burning of fossil fuels, the removal of carbon storage through land use changes, and the release of other greenhouse gases.Footnote1

Decolonization:

While colonization involves 1 group of people taking control of the lands and resources of another group, and imposing the colonizer's language, culture, and educational, legal, health, economic, and governance systems on them, decolonization is about removing or undoing the damage that colonization has done/is doing.Footnote2

Intersectionality:

Kimberlé Crenshaw coined the term to mean "a lens through which you can see where power comes and collides, where it interlocks and intersects, not as performative questions about identity and representation but as deep structural and systemic questions about discrimination and inequity. It's not simply that there's a race problem here, a gender problem there".Footnote3 An intersectional approach involves recognizing that a category like "woman" is insufficient for understanding the unique experiences of discrimination and oppression that an Indigenous woman might experience in contrast to a white woman, or a gay Black woman with disabilities might experience in contrast to a heterosexual, Indigenous woman who is not living with disability. Working toward health equity must be intersectional.

Intersectoral collaboration:

As defined by the Public Health Agency of Canada, intersectoral collaboration is "the joint action taken by health and other government sectors, as well as representatives from private, voluntary and non-profit groups, to improve the health of populations. Successful intersectoral initiatives have early engagement…with a clearly stated purpose…of potential partners from sectors outside health, as well as from different disciplines and levels within the health sector…".Footnote4

Planetary boundaries:

The planetary boundaries framework defines the ecological limits to a safe operating space for humans and life on earth. Nine boundaries have been proposed, and as of mid-2022, 5 of them have been crossed because of human activity: climate change, loss of biosphere integrity, land-system change, altered phosphorous and nitrogen cycles, and introduction of novel entities (synthetic chemicals, including plastics). Climate change and biosphere integrity are core boundaries, the crossing of which is driving the Earth into a new, inhospitable state.Footnote5

Planetary health science:

"Planetary health is a solutions-oriented, transdisciplinary field and social movement focused on analyzing and addressing the impacts of human disruptions to Earth's natural systems on human health and all life on Earth".Footnote6 It is "based on the understanding that human health and human civilisation depend on flourishing natural systems and the wise stewardship of those natural systems".Footnote7 Indigenous health researchers and practitioners, Elders, and Knowledge Keepers have been engaging in planetary health science and practices that are in keeping with a healthy planet since time immemorial.

Reconciliation:

Reconciliation is, at least theoretically, a vision to create common ground between Indigenous and Canadian ideals. It involves "establishing and maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between [Indigenous and non-Indigenous] peoples in Canada. For that to happen, there has to be awareness of the past, an acknowledgement of the harm that has been inflicted, atonement for the causes, and action to change behaviour".Footnote8

…

Five guiding messages emerged to inform such bold and transformative action for public health in Canada:

Human health and well-being depend on healthy ecosystems. Systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change overlap; white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, and racism must be addressed. Barriers to addressing climate change in public health are known and must be addressed systemically. There is vision and local leadership for addressing health and climate change within the public health field, if it is given the latitude, capacity, and investments to rise to the challenges. Public health and well-being must be centred in decision-making across all sectors and all levels of government.

The key messages we heard underscored that public health and climate change require a focus on decolonizing, justice, and equity, adequate funding, political commitment, and cross-sectoral partnerships, with the expectation that fundamental changes in our socioeconomic structures are needed to rebuild our relationships with each other and with our planet.

Annex A: Opportunities for action

The following are a synthesis of ideas for action offered by participants. Many of these actions will require intersectoral collaboration.

What we heard about adopting equitable, inclusive participatory approaches that integrate climate action into decision-making. Make innovation grants available for people in public health to drive big system changes.

Have whole-systems level conversations/forums and design for public health co-benefits.

Attend to the social fabric of Canada and tackle polarization.

Provide protection and safeguards that will allow the Chief Public Health Officer and everyone working on public health and well-being to safely speak to the evidence of future risks if decision-making does not integrate climate change projection.

Integrate climate action as central piece of chronic disease prevention, and then work together with those focusing on infectious diseases and environmental health.

Value health promotion alongside environmental health. What we heard about enacting equitable and transformative adaptation policies on sustainable and resilient land use, consumption patterns, economic activities, and Indigenous-led nature-based solutionsFootnote4, such as: Actively design initiatives that are good for climate change, are good for equity, and result in co-benefits.

Engage in future scenario work and back-casting from a future vision of public health in 2050. What are the steps needed to work toward that?

Chart out at a micro level more sustainable, attractive, and pleasant alternatives, and start to appreciate those as feasible. Public health work is also community building, such as working with local food systems.

Actively question the foundations of our society, the capitalist system, and our culture of extraction.

Develop integrated policies that go beyond individual behaviour.

Counter climate change denial and disinformation by promoting evidence-based information on public health and climate change. What we heard about urgent support for self-determination for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples in public health, recognizing Indigenous rights, and supporting Indigenous knowledge–based adaptation, such as: Uphold Indigenous Peoples' inherent and Treaty rights and implement the UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) standards.

Integrate Indigenous futurism to imagine the future without colonization and ask ourselves, "How do we get there?"

Acknowledge that Indigenous worldviews are the original planetary health worldviews and learn from this expertise.

Embrace the leadership that many Indigenous Peoples and Nations are demonstrating around (planetary) health through resurgent reclamation, revitalization, and resilience practices.

Engage public health in the challenge of living in sacred reciprocity with the land (encompassing air, water, and all other-than-humans). What we heard about coordinating across sectors and jurisdictions to support equitable and effective climate solutions, such as: Establish long-term, pan-Canadian capacity to track and monitor health and well-being and the impacts of climate change.

Move beyond information gathering and report writing to the training, funding, and resourcing needed to centre public health and climate change.

Centre public health and well-being in all decisions and policy-making across sectors and jurisdictions.

Adequately resource public health organizations to prevent worsening mortality and morbidity from climate change and inequity.

Partner with existing initiatives and advocacy organizations to take advantage of synergies and capacity within the entire spectrum of public health.”

THE WHO CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS ARE POSSIBLE NOW THAT PUBLIC HEALTH HAS TAKEN JURISDICTION.

THEY MAY COME WITH HARSH REDISTRIBUTION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY. (THESE AREN’T TOO BIG OF LEAPS PEOPLE).

SO IF YOU ARE NOT LOOKING AT THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY AND INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS then I tell you, you may be missing the biggest upcoming , threat to FREEDOM ever. Climate and Energy is your strength and you have political bandwidth you haven’t utilized or brain power you haven’t fully utilized, now is the time. CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS???

I find the breadcrumbs to give these up to you.

Medical doctors should be opining on this gibberish. I am fully convinced having read the Tehdas.eu framework that medical doctors are not desired for the masses going forward in the AI paradigm. face to face health care in that paradigm is a ‘last resort’ and does not imply a doctor patient relationship.

Staying silent for genuflection to power will be a short lived lost experiment. Power must be met with power by the people (through our legal channels available to us. This means massive non-compliance and speech in the halls of power).

I do not want comments saying let’s blow them up, etc., as that will be utilized in my country is proof I foment hate. THINK PEOPLE the risk I take daily by continuing to publish and respect that. THINK ABOUT MY GOVERNMENT IMPLEMENTING LIFE IN PRISON FOR speech they define as hate. If it angers you, I agree that is their doing. But when you express anger in ways they get to utilize against me, you are not helping the overall mission. Love YOU my readers, and you must decide how to utilize information in helpful ways.

All the requirements for silence and agreement within the WHO Pandemic Treaty and within the International Health Regulations are set. The types of studies we see here will be utilized to implement the making of refugees within Western counties.

so toeing the line now?

IT IS NOT TIME TO TOE THE LINE.

It is time to utilize your power to lean into these agendas and wake up your colleagues and peers.

Read the whole study if you have time. But mostly. You must mobilize within your professional sectors whether medical, energy, any where you have clout. this WHO PANDEMIC TREATY AND IHR AMENDMENTS