Crap the Polar bear population is going up.

supress!!! Suppress!

Get in you 15 minute smart city. For your Safety and because. Al Gore.

Share

Make safe the most hated word. It is all the same beast and the same power structure rolling out. Thats is why climate can be the reason for lockdowns in the WHO IHR AMENDMENTS and PANDEMIC TREATY.

Leave a comment

Donate Subscriptions