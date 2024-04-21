Good blessed morning.

Be a crank in their wheel.

Change minds, perspectives.

Win every where you go.

We need our local businesses to thrive. We need money to invest in the closing every where manufacturing sector. I think that's the war without bullets. Who is buying our manufacturing and then shutting them down. Pickle factories, to pulp and paper mills. Same ccp crew.

The big money that is national has to invest in manufacturing. Stop the tech management. Agriculture. Manufacturing. Jobs.

Shuttering small town manufacturers sends people to the cities. How is that not planned. Towns losing their businesses should stop investing in smart cities to watch and imprison citizens and invest in assisting manufacturing restarting through ruthless coops. Stop investing billions in exploding useless ev buses and start working in freeing innovation.

Tech is now in the metaphorical bellybutton.

Cameras and data centers to watch monitor and record everything. Barf. Using 25 percent of the energy that apparently is so precious we have to freeze or not move beyond a penned existence. All our roads are uprooted to dangle cameras.

What A devolution into uselessness. Modern society is a farce, where this is the pinnacle of expenditure of resources.

Cars moving …citizens walking. Free birds chirping.

Win the climate debate. Call them the glitter parade. No substance, all sparkles.

Whether solar, wind or ev it is a sham. The pollution that results from their end of life is astronomical. A carbon shell game that diverted none. And carbon is the red herring of the century. A bloodbath psyop of astronomical proportions covering the power structure.

Win.

Take down the reason.

But most important is taking down the basic premise for the carbon leash. Share the video above.

Free minds create the ability to free our society.

I want to do a movie on the control matrix. Contact me.

It is the same beast.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

