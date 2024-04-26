Image from the European

How does the UN climate panel IPCC sells disinformation through data manipulation??



The most recent IPPC report states: "It is certain that the number of hot days has increased..... SINCE 1950".

1950!!!

However not even close to since measurements began in 1895.

When the media quotes and reposts they omit to state the "since 1950".

See how it is done?

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

CLIMATE IS THE TRANSNATIONAL TROPE THAT REQUIRES US IN THE C02 PENS. THEREFORE PUSH HERE.

Ban we topple all the pens individually? maybe maybe not.

But we can strip them of their reasons in one fail swoop.

The glitter parade has nothing behind the sparkles.

CLIMATE IS A TROJAN HORSE FOR ENSLAVEMENT : make t-shirts wear them.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment