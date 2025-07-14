“Human activities played no part in the crazy shifts in temperatures over billions of years as earth swings from hot to cold & back again. None of these changes are controlled by CO₂ levels in the atmosphere. Studies go back as long as there is Orogeny, Geologists and Paleontologists carry out studies. This involves the content of the atmosphere, temperatures, the lives of early bacterial & Archaea, the emergence of photosynthesis & rise of oxygenation.

https://www.scirp.org/reference/referencespapers

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ian-mccoy-43488922_human-activities-played-no-part-in-the-crazy-activity-7348731618263470080-CqE3

Before you get put into a carbon grid, with a personal lifetime carbon budget, remember it might be that the totalitarian solution is the actual objective of this whole thing. A war by owning what gets funded, published and the spread on the media. A war using international instruments and owning the politicians through clever stakeholder and ngo “engagement”

When will we be done with this absurd agenda.

