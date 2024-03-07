here's your butter popcorn adventure. Show your kids. The younger generation is full of destroy art p’$s and vinegar. Our school curriculum is subverted to assist China in it's energy hegemony.

I know the globalists are working with Xi. What I can't figure out-is why any would think the cooperation would last.

Power is a force without loyalty.

they want to assemble a global totalitarian state enforced through AI social credit CBDC, and the smart city, the reasons- climate, the “plan”- the arup Leeds C40 report, their (a)morality DEI and CRT, using our tax dollars, the WHO the global police, the UN the perversion and the depopulator. See my post on population activities.

But once it's in place Xi out thought them all. His designs are on our infrastructure The world over. His batteries, inverters, solar panels on our grids. I think he's smarter and more patient then the rest. its a culture that plans dominance in centuries.

His cameras on our porous 5g infrastructure. Our home etc. alarms on 5g with motion detectors showing our own locations. Might want to move those to different spots If ever there is a systemized rounding for disease x etc.

Military dispersal weapons run on the same beam forming infrastructure And technology. Are they loaded. Do our council members vett what goes up? Doubt that. They get told pass and next agenda 2030. I have several posts on this.

So my theory is that the intent is for those globalists motivated by

Greed Ideology (Marxist, eugenist, and or green who drank the koolaid) Loyalty to the spectre of power of ancient European families The promise of being a governor in the New global architecture aka the lure of history Hooked in through Epstein cia pedo world (my theory is that was an op to crack him out. We didn't witness Epstein's death but his escape. Conjecture of course. But why would the Cia who run ops leave this challenge alone. Plus he probably had insurance on a scale we cannot conceive. That's how I would roll. Na. I'd take a bet he's alive. Surely he got where he was because of exceptional manipulation. There's no way he didn't have insurance. Right now he's behind the scenes pushing levers.) Evil motives and satanic worship. Scientific horrors Glory and fame Desire for revenge

Well all these individuals are bought for their reasons.

But Xi won't need them when the key is turned. He has had a communist state in perfect subjugation to this goal.

Once the key is turned. If we don't stop them,-they will be seeking to eliminate each other. That's the game.

So all the infrastructure on western cities through the smart city, or on the electrical grid is for a purpose.

Why do I lay that out? for those who watch to consider. Power only begets power. There is no loyalty. The globalists are at war with one who also wants an empire. Putin does. Xi does. Gates does. Epstein cia does. Blackrock.

Bedfellows for the purpose.

but snakes next. These ultimate alphas move in symbiosis. But they are also parasites.

The only other option is that there is already a king or queen in perfect control. Thoughts.

