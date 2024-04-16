The misreporting of Antarctica temperatures is a serious issue, enough to skew global averages. Antarctica measured versus reported temperature by Frits Buningh is reviewed below!!

It is all the same beast. The requirement we show belief in their transnational tropes are for the purposes of veiling and enabling the micromanagement of humans.

by and for those we don’t even like.

Stuff it. Silence is for trying to comply yourself out of tyranny REALLY. that has ever worked. These creeps have no intention to be nice to those who are nice to them. There is a massive control play afoot. That is what is going on.

Oh be quiet, or your DIE score might drop. YA

until no one has a DIE score at all because we DIE-ed or better yet becaus no one is quiet. that’s what we need to be. LOUD AND UNCOMFORTABLE ALL THE TIME.

You know what courage breeds. COURAGE. you know what fear breeds. fear. you know what compliance breeds, compliance. you know what defiance breeds, defiance.

YOU BE THE PANDEMIC OF COURAGE, STRENGTH AND POSITIVITY.

I was inspired by Victor Frankl many, many years ago. By his survival of the holocaust and his understanding he could create a gap between the stimuli (of horror) and his reaction. WE ARE BOMBARDED constantly by the technocrats goals and projects of tyranny to make us less. That is the stimuli. then there is us processing it.

AND THEN THERE IS OUR REACTION.

MAKE IT FORMIDABLE. MAKE IT MEMORABLE. MAKE IT STRENGTH. MAKE IT COURAGE. MAKE IT INSPIRE OTHERS. MAKE IF FULL OF LOVE AND AMAZING ENERGY AND DEFY EVERYTHING. DEFY THEIR NUDGE THEORIES. DEFY THEIR UGLY FEAR. BECOME THE OPPOSITE. FORMIDABLE. ALL US. PRACTICE YOUR RESPONSE. GET GOOD AT IT. BECAUSE EVERYDAY THERE IS A NEW dumb thing they are trying to bring about. SO PRACTICE BEING , THE SHIT BABY!!! PUT THE THUNDER IN YOUR VOICE!

LET THE LIGHTNING FLASH IN YOUR EYES. YOU ARE HERE. ALIVE. THE SPARK OF GOD MOVING IN THIS WORLD. BECOME WORTHY OF THAT SPARK.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL.

AND EVERY BIT THE FOE THEY NEVER WANT TO MEET.

THEY WILL BE SCARED OF US. I AM TELLING THIS IS THE TRUTH. ALL THE BEST LAID PLANS OF MICE AND MEN BY STEINBECK. THEY HAVE PLANS.

THEY WILL TRY TO BECOME US AND HIDE AMONG US AND WANT FREEDOM SO DESPERATELY.

WE WORK TO MAKE US SO BLOODY ATTRACTIVE AS TO BE THE EMBODIMENT OF THE FUTURE IN OUR WORLD.

STIMULI.

PROCESSING.

OUR LAUGHTER. STRENGTH AND FORWARD MOMENTUM. WE ARE COMING BABY!!!

When I was in Highschool I got the most likely to be in a Colgate toothpaste ad. (never happened hahaha) I also got the 2nd most weirdest laugh.

When I was studying at university I lived in the basement of a professor’s home. the boy so sweet, would hang out (he was intersex) and one time he said, Lisa you have 18 different laughs. He listed them out. He was so dear. I felt like his science experiment when he catalogued them to me.

When I was on an exchange at the Sorbonne, in Paris, I was asked to laugh for a laughing track. For all I know there are sitcoms in France that for decades had my laugh in the background.

JOY. THAT IS MINDFULLNESS ISN’T IT. It is easy to laugh when you are tickled, watching some comedy. But cultivate Joy now- as a defiance. as part of your personal growth.

THAT IS THE RESPONSE THAT THEY WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND.

and they will wilt in front of it.

Dear Reader I know I do send some doozies about what these jerks have planned as we read the tea leaves together. But do not give them the energetical win. The way I see it, if someone intends to kill me at some point, they don’t get to do it twice or an infinite number of times, by my being afraid of it. Besides my Faith tells me, it is God who calls me home. If it is not my time, it is not my time. It God calls me, who can stand in the way. and by that we must defer their ‘plans’ into God’s hands and not live it a thousand times their fearful games. WE WIN BY OUR STRENGTH, NEVER BY OUR FEAR. GIVE OTHERS STRENGTH AND IT COMES BACK TO YOU.

IF VICTOR FRANKL could have mindfulness, surely we can too.

winning requires a Positive force, of forward momentum. This means something to me.

