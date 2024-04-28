We cannot take down all the carbon leashes and open air smart cities all at once everywhere.

But we can take down the reasons for them. the CLIMATE Cult needs to meet the force of rational people.

This is our calling.

It is starting to crack in the mainstream.

These are some of my favourite language pushes:

The glitter parade should not be in charge of policy; Net Zero is a Death Cult; Consensus is the New Safe and Effective; What is some of the language that you use to push back. Are you seeing common sense start to erode into the green cult arena? Tell me your wins. this has to be a place of courage now.

