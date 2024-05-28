PRAGER UNIVERSITY VIDEO

Is the impossibility of building the infrastructure or mining incompetence or design?

When you look at the 2030 C40 Netzero requirement on personal vehicles we learn that in fact, is it the design. why? because ZERO PERSONAL VEHICLES per person is the goal. They don’t need the mines for the cars.

We are looking at a dystopia if we don’t assume personal responsibility to push back.

Prager U needs to know about the Municipal Deep State. (FYI still can’t publish my substack on US 15 Minute cities. Odd isn’t it.)

Thank-you for reading. Keep positive. Growl. Speak and change minds. Do it with the strut God gave you. Trust your words will come. Trust minds are ready to know the truth.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment