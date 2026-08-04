As we get tailor fit into micromobility by virtue of climate they change, remember the wars are not counted.

The bombs they build, get to location drop and deploy. Not part of the carbon they count.

I noticed this on my work on c40. Watch here. New York City is a c40 city.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

What wasn't asked in this essay was the rebuild cycle that follows the bombs. Also.

Not counted. You traveling does count.

Ripping up and Replacing roads and light posts to add surveillance architecture. Not counted. Running 24 7? Not counted.

Data centers to measure your movement, speech and what you chew and swallow? Not sure.

But one thing I can tell you is the 2015 WAR game FOOD CHAIN REACTION GAME opted what the IPCC SAYS.

It plotted very detailed environmental disasters, droughts, price of oil and gas, food bank usage and ultra massive migration. It even tells you how world war three resolves.

It plots for now an unconscionable world war. And a 2028 famine.

Assoholes obsessed with reeming the assholes of children are at the helm.

They are satanic to the core.

And deserve our contempt, derision.

Oh but if you boycott the global mafia it's now a hate crime in Canada.

Bill c-9. The gift that points out who the global mafia wants to protect.

It's a dark arts flashlight.

For some reason they fear the cross, the word Jesus itself, and everything he said recorded in the gospels and his foretelling in the old testament. There isn't even a FONT with a small town that isn't curved.

The dark arts reverse flashlight hates this.

King James Version

14 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

2 In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

4 And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.

5 Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way?

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

7 If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him.

8 Philip saith unto him, Lord, show us the Father, and it sufficeth us.

9 Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father?

10 Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.

11 Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works’ sake.

12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

13 And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

14 If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.

15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.

16 And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever;

17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

18 I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.

19 Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also.

20 At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you.

21 He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

22 Judas saith unto him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world?

23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.

24 He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father’s which sent me.

25 These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you.

26 But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.

27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

28 Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

29 And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe.

30 Hereafter I will not talk much with you: for the prince of this world cometh, and hath nothing in me.

Those who do not want scripture in my posts may delete the word of God when you forward. But I for one would not delete a word of Gospel.

You do not know who these words need to find

My book WORLD ON MUTE is on Amazon.

Message Lawyerlisa

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