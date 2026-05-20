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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
3h

When I was homeless in Portland, Oregon in 2018, I was told that three homeless people disappear every month. That's thirty-six per year, just in one city. Now multiply that by all of the cities in the U.S. where the homeless congregate, and you've got an epidemic. And there are some places where more than three per month disappear. In Portland that year, high school students were beating homeless people sleeping on the street, attacking them in the middle of night while they were sleeping, when the attackers may be homeless next. It's clear that this country, and Canada too, are being taken down intentionally; and, soon, if we aren't dead, we'll all be homeless by design, so we'll turn to evil for "help", and more likely bow to evil more and more, until our souls are gone, and we're owned by evil, just what the Satanists like "TrumpCON" want. Evil on steroids.

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
8m

No one owns anything, even the billionaires don’t own anything, for the name registered is the property of government. So-called digital identity is the final piece of the trap.

Government is a private legal entity and when people register to vote they unwittingly enter a contract.

Do not register to vote it is a total fraudulent scam.

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