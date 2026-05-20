There's lots of ways to skin a cat.

Economic policies are the new vaccine side effects.

Billionaires are now buying up rv parks. Because they understood the working class and retirees were using this catch.

Built to rent.

More like built to exploit.

Property taxes are another rape and pillaging.

Foreclosures are up from 2024.

Gas is up.

Water bills.

Canada has communities that charge RAIN TAX.

What the actual?

Rain tax is what? It's the square feet of yard the rain hits. You pay rain or shine.

Just centralization of power and ownership.

Fixed income homelessness. That's also a problem in the US.

The fastest new class of homeless is the over 65.

Sure clean up the streets. It’s theworking poor, the middle class, and retirees that pound asleep in a world where billions are still sent to Ukraine, Israel, etc.

Some people are describing New Gas.

Aka gas you go through 4x faster. Diluted.

Over 20 million Americans live in mobile homes. Up 8 percent since 2024. Make America homeless Again. Hungry?

New mobile homes start over 100k to 180k before land. Get it.

So you rent a spot at a mobile home park.

But private equity firms are buying these up. To squeeze further.

Its law and regulations to death.

Once the rent goes up the asset is stranded because the retiree cannot afford to move it.

The park owner then gets it cheap.

Who is One of the profiteers.

Warren Buffett is not Jewish; he is a self-described agnostic. Despite not sharing the faith, he has deep, long-standing personal and financial ties to the Jewish community and Israel, including hosting high-profile fundraising events for Israel Bonds and maintaining close friendships with local rabbis. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Some of his notable connections include:

Israel Investments: Buffett has heavily invested in the Israeli economy, notably acquiring the Israeli tool manufacturer ISCAR Metalworking.

Charitable Support: He has donated millions to Israeli medical facilities, such as Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The game own the pipeline and use it to squeeze the humans into homelessness. Oh ya and give your money to Bill Gates. Depopulation by every means.

The system. It's like vampirism.

After mobile homes, it's RVs.

Over 480k Americans live full time in RVs. That number has doubled since 2021. And I get the impression stats on this might be the tip of the ice berg.

You will own nothing is vampirism and it's unabated. Buying up the mobile homes? Well rv parks too.

Private equity is now investing in the shed to tiny home market. Backyard products? Shed living.

The next tier of living is PRISONS.

And private equity already runs the food, the phones, the accommodation.

And they wonder why Christian revival is taking off. Vampirism is the American dream.

Then of course there's Euthanasia for homelessness in Canada.

Those in charge are genociding in real time. Economic policies as pain suffering and torture.

And the homeless are going missing.

They ban being homeless next. And marginalize the issue by saying it's all druggies.

No. It's our world.

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Do not judge those you see struggling. Vampires are running the world in my opinion.

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I'm not here to endorse a political party

The system breakdown is accelerating on purpose and propaganda media provides the PR for the vampire class to get away with it.

China owns America ‘s debt. Default on the debt is an act of war.

Christians must fall in this orchestra. I have a personal story to share. Keep reading.

Get resilient people.

Stopnoahide.org

Better paste that everywhere. Sharpy it. Sticker it.

By 2030 you will own nothing.

They mean it those bastards.

If I hear another trust the plan. I see the plan unfolding.

What happens when its digital and they make homelessness illegal.

Palentir war drones I guess.

Far fetched. Already executed on Palestinians.

Alex Karp actually excited about it. Her pain is his adrenechrome.

https://bdsmovement.net/palantir

https://youtube.com/shorts/0mhNLTy5pbQ?

You become othered. Homeless. Palentir hunted in the palentir world order.

I sure hope no one bombs their data centres.

You starve so data centers can count your co2 and calories because climate change. It's so rich..

Vampires playing God using tech and hating people.

We will need to stop the divide in order to overcome this nonsense.

Ask God to help you do good. Especially if you don't know where to start.

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