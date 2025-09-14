We know only one trend.

One trend and one trend alone across the last 6 years (and now we must admit beyond)- the systematic erosion of our rights. The systematic growth of a top down centralized government beyond borders and geopolitical or system entities.

In the right vs left paradigm I am supposed to accept the restrictions when they are applied by the right and only be upset if they are applied by the left.

It is all the same to me.

And it will be the same to you. Know them by their fruits.

The migration game is to dilute those of us who understand what the nation state previously afforded us. It is to dilute those us who understand pre-totalitarian top down approaches. Through the preferred arrangements of the mass migration it transfers real wealth to new arrivals and prevents existing populations from gaining employment, and staying housed. Once unhoused, and hungry the state becomes a slow killer of the “un-preferred.” This can be done by race, or belief system or for having expressed dissent against the government.

By their fruits ye shall know them.

The centralization of power and wealth is intended to finish at the UN and WHO by 2030. The completion of this order is “all the military and non-military resources to the UN.”

that is in one sentence the end of all nation states and all private property, even the air once measured by CO2.

Ok so I am highly attuned to the systems that can enable this regardless of where they come from.

Whoever is pulling the system of censorship is part of the order. It is that simple. We are 5 years from that order.

An unconscionable war and unconscionable famine is the lead up to such a drastic “solution” that mankind is supposed to accept. So you see we do need the unconscionable wars.

We have to not know our heads from our rear ends. Thus there is a constant assault from all sides. Attacks that are usually applied by governments. Recency bias means many of us have been ready to accept any syrup that is applied. Certainly the CBC or MNBC whatever you watch helps you want to believe that.

If you want to think one political party, one state in the middle east cannot be part of it because of your allegiance either by culture or relgion, just apply the same test.

You will know them by their fruits.

Matthew 20

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

So if a censorship or rights restriction or depopulation activity is coming from the right or left it is the same result. The straight line to 2030.

So if now criticism of Israel the state is the same as criticizing the vaccine or criticizing porn in schools and results in top down restrictions of rights how are we to see it is differently. If you may not criticize X without being deplatformed, lose your job, lose your profession, lose your liberty, lose your mobility, then it is the same.

If you think, no there is a holy cow that doesn’t apply to, you are biased.

The need for an unconscionable war must be played out. We see the coalition of the willing wanting to go to war in Europe. We see that. at the same time Venezuela and the US is lighting up. The middle east in Gaza and beyond is lighting up. Taiwan and China is lighting up. A world war gets us this 2030 agenda of transfer of all the military and nonmilitary resources to the UN. But one of these we have to believe is an aberration and a just war. The timing is perfect.

Because Israel is a geopolitical entity, it has within it diverse views. I will not pretend to know all. but I do know many who regretted the schools shutting down. Many who regretted making their citizens guinea pigs. I know some Jewish friends who saw the covid operation as similar to Germany. The papers- ma. I know that Bibi was in the throes of unpopularity in his country and is again. So what It is a geopolitical entity that its own citizens should be able to have differing views on. But if you in the west disagree you need to go to jail, or lose your rights. That is absurd.

In the context of the 2030 agenda, it is more worrisome still. Why? because you have a geopolitical entity that you cannot disagree without being jailed. make that entity the whole world and you see the point.

well that is absurd. everything we have lived through is absurd. remember the Rothschilds are just a fallible family bent on an ultimate power. They insulate themselves from criticism with this ruse.

Or no. it is just that there should be in the world a geopolitical entity that you cannot criticize ever amen. It is completely antirational to set that up.

If you be jailed or lose your mobility for criticism of the actions of state, then that state can do anything in perpetuity. Is that a true and good view. What does that mean exactly. only that state. or should all states be free from criticism by their citizens. Isn’t that what we just opposed. It is the same I tell you.

Know them by their fruits.

I can’t separate that attitude from the pronouncement that if you believe pronouns do not change the sex or gender of an individual it is hate speech - off to jail. or ivermectin lose your license to practice medicine.

In a world there is free speech there are no holy cows. I do not blame the Jewish people for bringing forth the restrictions against this speech against Israel and nor should you. Just like they should not be blamed for the actions of a government they cannot reign.

The west funds the war AND funds the antiwar protests. Then funds the politicians who put forth anti-protest zones. Get it yet? Shouldn’t that strike you. the hate the diaspora gets? gamed. They are supposed to see it, feel it, side with israel. The hammas or palestine supporters are supposed to see all the deaths, destruction and suffering and be fueled in the west to hate the jews. It obscures the real agenda.

I have wondered how they would take the property rights from the Jews in the west who are generally wealthier. Then I knew. When I saw the war in Gaza. Unlike the censorship of the shots being kill zones. we saw every side of the war and it was supposed to be inflammatory. the attacks on property rights are real.

They would have a hate made against them. You see we are all to lose our property rights. It will go very up. beyond what you think. October 7 and then the Gaza war is generating hate for a purpose. Then we ask for don’t criticize Israel as a standard definition for anti-semitism? in advance of CBDC and digital id and the social credit system and smart city architecture we ask for anti-protest zones.

see? don’t protest here or here or here. not in front of abortion clinics, christians prayed. Not in front of libraries. Drag queens storied. Not in front of hospitals, schools, public office. Hammas protested Gaza.

you will know them by their fruits.

do not speak

against vaccines

against israel

against porn in schools

against.. whatever you say it is

you will know them by their fruits.

I see that and say to my Jewish friends it will be the same result on us all.

Those at the top are canaanites, molech worshipers holyweird demonic sorts.

and the only first enemy ever recorded as the enemy of the canaanites is the israelites. I write that hoping a truth may be understood.

This is very top down. It aligns with a very dark agenda on removing our agency.

Those who bring forth this removal of our agency will abuse all of us no doubt including Jews, Christians, and Muslims and athiests alike. The order of lucifer is upon us now.

It is the same beast system. I saw in the research for my book charges levied of minimizing the holocaust for comparisons of covid era policy to Germany. Never again should precisely permit us to discuss the holocaust in relation to what government does. It is not when we have lost all agency that we can dispute it.

We are headed to a violence against the individual. I don’t see the CIA as representative of Americans. I don’t see the Mossad as representative of Israelis or Jews. I am not my governments actions. Nor is anyone on the planet.

The desire for us to be confused on that must be for a purpose in the globalist order.

Release the Epstein files means just that; we want to know what was the advantage being obtained in the quid pro quo for this ugly system.

We are finding pedophiles get off lightly EVERYWHERE. we are seeing the pedo order as the defacto system infiltrated everywhere.

You are very naïve if you think this motivated power hungry child sacrificing demonic cult could not infiltrate everywhere. If they could infiltrate the masons, the health systems, the tech systems, the police and legal system, the church, and our government, and our intelligence, why do you believe they haven’t infiltrated Israel. Is it because the Rothschilds don’t fund government control ops. ever. no.

The transhuman agenda is a genocide. It will enter under our skin into our dna rna for the purposes of biodigital convergence. We have arrived here. The covid op subjected the Israelis first and to the most shots. The canaanites fear the tribe of israel understanding. They fear Christians. And even they fear Muslims. All the abrahamic religions know the Torah and how God instructed israel to eliminate the Molech Baal Nimrod Babylonian child sacrifice cult..

It seems to be what ails our society. the loss of the family, the war against the sexes, the early sexualization at schools, the take over the state to own child education.

But look. Where I went in my book is where we are headed. And there is not a patch of green space or geopolitical entity that isn’t claimed in a world system where man is reduced to their data. Where man becomes transhuman. Where the woman becomes fully redundant and replaced entirely through artifical every gender but the walking womb.

Do you not see all the royals and peerage that are implicated in child sex abuse. This order at the top is the same in all countries.

The countries that were strong must fall. Christians are hated because this order is not Jewish it is satanic. but do not for one second think, there is a system of ordering humanity that is free from it.

Know them by their fruits.

If they set up a system that you can’t disagree with them without loss of your liberty OR LIFE. then simply it is the same system.

For that I have received some hate in mail. I have been a Christian my whole life and never once expected that I should be able to authorize laws to censor those who do not like Christians.

Now someone once told me. Well I should be able to hate who I want to hate. I guess that is true. You are really free to hate me. It’s whether your government gets to tell you who you have to hate, who you can never hate. Who you can challenge. Who can never be challenged.

A geopolitical entity that gets a free pass forever of criticism in the lead up to a world government is awfully suspicious.

Failure to see the honey pot operation as material to the pedos running the world is makes you as dumb as as a brick or complicit.

Jail for speech.

You will know them by their fruits.

You in a free world can see things differently from me.

It is the 0.01 percent vs us all. They may need certain voices to go first but it is the same program. We are at the Tower of Babel and complete ai interoperable censorship being applied at the same time depopulation efforts are increasing and control over reproduction is perfected and separated.

So again. You must think.

The Bible wasn’t written by the illuminati. That is a pedophile child sacrifice order of the highest echelons. The Bible must be eliminated because it instructs us what to do with that child sacrifice order again and again. The Torah doesn’t leave much room for interpretation of God’s wrath against that order.

Are we procrastinating uniting because the luciferian order is very good at getting us to divide?

I am here to make you think. Bring on the debate.

