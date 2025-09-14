LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
4h

https://www.cp24.com/politics/2025/09/14/proposed-anti-hate-legislation-could-help-police-during-protests-analyst-says/

I am concerned that censorship of speech 💬 will become the norm if there is no pushback. It is not about hate. It is about divide and conquer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
4h

Fruits from the tree of knowledge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture