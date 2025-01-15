It started by taking us out of intergenerational families. Those I know who live with three generations profit on all sides. (love = profit in this case)

There is great companionship for the elderly when they are able to live with their children and grandchildren. there is more bandwidth for parents. There is more help with homework and with just plain attention for the children. there is more downtime for parents needing rest. It is cheaper to combine households, and bills and food expenses. Childcare is ready.

But in Canada the ideal home is merely 330 square feet according to liberals.

“Freeland touts 'affordable' development renting 330-square-foot units for $1,600”

The deputy PM also quoted the novelist Margaret Laurence, saying that B.C. is like 'dying and going to heaven' for Prairie people https://nationalpost.com/opinion/chrystia-freeland-affordable-housing

Here’s 350 square feet…. looks great for max 2.

The school is now the pollution of the mind, where activism instead of math is taught. where hyper sexualization and early young sex is taught as a right, instead of history. And parents are demonized as not understanding or worse: the enemy.

The family is on the carving table and so is marriage itself. BECAUSE OF THE INTERSECTIONALITY ….OF… AND YOU GET TO… CLIMATE

GREEN BUZZ BREAKS down climate justice as very dangerous. And then you need to be in places without white people because of that.

“Indigenous communities are of the most affected by exploitative practices disguised as claims of conservation. Such neoliberal claims have resulted in global land grabs of historically communal land and escalated violence against indigenous women and girls. Our second speaker of the evening, Karin Hermes, an independent consultant, speaker and writer, spoke to this phenomenon. She shared examples from the Wetʼsuwetʼen First Nation in British Columbia, where indigenous land protection is linked directly with indigenous sovereignty, but is often deemed more violent than other movements for environmental protection. This is because such struggles aim to directly disrupt business as usual, challenging the dominant mantra of power over people. Karin also spoke of the Philippines, which has seen the highest number of murdered or disappeared environmental defenders reported in the last years. Half of these deaths were related to agribusiness. Standing up to the status quo – whether it be a multinational cash crop company or a new oil pipeline – has shown that true, on the ground climate activism is dangerous.

Here in Germany, the first BIPoC environmental group – Black Earth BIPoC Environmental & Climate Justice Collective – was founded recently with the aim of decolonizing the conversation around climate change. Although awareness around climate change is quite strong in Germany, the founding members of Black Earth were frustrated by the lack of intersectional perspectives within the climate movement. They found it difficult to have genuine conversations about climate change that included discussions of sexism, racism and colorism, or the inclusion of BIPoC in discussions of veganism, as these were often taking place in majority-white spaces. They therefore aim to create their own spaces where such topics could be discussed freely and opening among their peers.”

Green Buzz interviews Dr. Emilia Roig.

“The collective is inspired by Black-led movements from around the world, including the Ogoni protests against the exploitation of resources in the Niger Delta and the Green Belt Movement in Kenya led by Wangari Maathai. Their activities revolve around deconstructing societal structures and ideas built up by colonialism, and helping one another and their peers to see the intersections of oppression related to gender, race and the environment, first conceptually (the action of building knowledge) and then with direct action (applying such knowledge). Activities of the collective include climbing training, banner drops, tree planting, educational workshops or simply creating safe spaces for BIPoC in majority-white actions, such as those led by Germany’s Ende Gelände or at KlimaCamp Leipzig.

Addressing Intersectionality and Inequality

The importance of intersectionality is paramount in all social endeavors, but especially in the environmental and climate movement. The last speaker of the evening, Wadzanai Motsi-Khatai from the Center for Intersectional Justice, highlighted how polarizing individual “good” and “bad” actors in efforts of sustainability actually diverts from an understanding of the institutional, structural and historical oppressions that either limits or supports one’s ability to practice sustainability in their every day life. Wadzanai spoke of three systems – capitalism, patriarchy and racism – which force some to be wasteful simply because they are trying to survive. These systems, as the underlying roadblocks in the advancement of the climate movement and justice more broadly, are therefore what need to be altered.”

https://greenbuzzberlin.de/environmental-justice-and-the-climate-movement-in-light-of-covid-19/

So I look up Dr. Roig some more. And of course.

Let’s get rid of Marriage.

“Prior to her PhD, she worked extensively on human rights issues at the UN in Tanzania and Uganda, at the GIZ in Cambodia, and at Amnesty International in Germany - and then decided to leave the field of international development to focus on social justice in Europe. She founded the Center for Intersectional Justice (CIJ) in 2017 and was Executive Director until 2024. She was a jury member of the German Nonfiction Prize in 2020, was appointed Ashoka Fellow in 2019, and received the Edition F Award in 2021. She was elected "Most Influential Woman of the Year" in the Impact of Diversity Award in 2022. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.”

Marriage is colonialism too? and we solve for less CO2 some how in all separate houses.

I looked at my kids ‘religion’ book and was startled to find the nudging to changing your gender to get out of gender roles of cleaning the house. They presented colonial and traditional marriage as servitude.

Ya. Don’t like doing dishes? apparently there is a cure for that.

don’t get married or have kids and then extreme weather events won’t happen and cows can stop holding it in front of Bill Gates and other absurdities.

Didn’t like Australian wild fires. Ya well you fell in love and got married. It’s your fault.

Didn’t like the flooding in Spain. Ya well you didn’t volunteer your children for chemical and mechanical castration or early menopause with fragile bones. It’s your fault.

Didn’t like hurricanes off the coast of Florida. Well you were born white. It’s your fault.

UGH.

Thank-God all the every race people in my life are all freaking anti this absurdity.

I am sure I will have to endure some of these people some of the time. By the amount they are funded, they are growing like chaff everywhere.

I can tell you they will have to see me smile, praise God and love my life, freckles green blue eyes, and all.

I hope you find love. Get married. Take care of each other. and lean in during the hard times. Raise kids that love you as much as you love them, safely, where you get bbqs and Sunday drives, ice cream and you aren’t burden by strident screeching: “that’s colonial get in your waiting for utopia-communism-totalitarian-anti-racist-sterilized-euthanasia in your 330 square foot allotment.” If life doesn’t work out for you like that you are worthy and wonderful anyways. Don’t become part of the despair bucket.

We imitate the life we see. If kids are raised by strangers advocating narcissistic anti-family lives, they might just think that is the way. culture everywhere formants it.

If our children get abused psychologically, physically, or sexually, they might just think that is the way: and grow to become abusers themselves.

Someone once argued with me that there was no objective right and wrong. and I felt differently. For me it boils down to protecting women and children as our future.

Ken and Barbie… or Barbie and Ken. Entertainment tonight.

John Rambo. Wikipedia

It is all connected. Saying masculinity is toxic. ending families. because carbon. claiming immigration in 1700 is bad and crazy times that amount right nothing to see here- it doesn’t matter because 330 square foot allotment solutions headed our way.

Our society pressurizes and torments the family structure because communists see it as ‘a unit of communism’; BIPOC radicals (they do not represent people of color only their finite Soros funded antifa ideas) who paint marriage as a colonial institution see family as colonial; the new anti-population climate hypers that pressure no kids, see kids and thus life itself as pollution.

remember 0kg of meat MEANS NO PETS. (only wolves in the forest get meet- be a wolf)

This whole bandwagon ultimately is anti-human and anti-reproducing-without-the-technocrat’s-control-and-say-so. BUT DOES EACH PERSON IN THEIR AREA OF EXPERTISE SEE THIS CONNECTION. probably not.

But in my opinion it seems like all the current well-funded forces moves to one end point.

Ask yourself what governments are pissing away our money on. Then figure out how that it is for control, less reproduction, less life, less speech, less families, less independence, less happiness, less health, or an earlier death. That is about it. Oh ya and they like to overtly advertise promote or worship Satanism and dystopia in their mass media.

Become the resistance. You are more than the 330 square foot limited time allotment.

