Boomers when we become “European”

We get.

Widening Bloody conflict.

With boots on the ground.

And Don't forget #CBDC

He's European after all.

Here Carney says he IS A EUROPEAN

mrandrewlawton A post shared by @mrandrewlawton

YOU ready for a possible Carney draft of your grandkids boomers?

Right boomers.

Have you thought about your grandkids off to war?

Because peace is not designed by globalists.

Boomers, understanding will literally wail and wish they could stick their heads down the ballot box and eat their Carney ballot.

He's the Grim Reaper.

Share

Leave a comment