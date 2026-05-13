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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
11h

The citizen construct is a legal contract.

Democracy is fake.

All “law” is a contract… if one party fails to disclose their legal position the contract remains void.

Currently, government refuses to disclose their legal position about the citizen construct because it would expose the fraudulent conduct of government to the people.

There is no legal obligation of the people to government at this point regarding their so called Noahide laws.

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