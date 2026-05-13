How many Christians or Muslims or secular jews or Hindu etc know about noahide laws.

Save others warn them. Pray too. But put your boots on the ground.

Print up on file label stickers and place on church doors. All denominations.

Two websites.

Stopnoahide.org

stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com

This just starts the looking.

Christians don't you take this lying down.

Jews who don't want to see this one world theocracy print and stick.

Muslims hand these out at mosques with a view to helping Christians too. Reach out to new immigrants.

Work counter divide. I don't fit in boxes and don't like the constant divide.

print and stick worldwide. In Canada you could add bill c-9 is a noahide law.blanket your communities.

Drop the websites every where.

I am nobody. But I am not alone.

Who asks you to act.

I have no affiliation with these websites. I can't vet all tge content. But I can get people asking the right questions.

Print and stick. We aren't helpless. We aren't cowed.

We are not alone.

Print and stick. Bring in tge website to church offices.

Print and stick.

Stop Noahide Laws

Your Religious Freedom Is at Risk

The Noahide Laws are a set of religious laws that have been quietly endorsed by the U.S. government since 1991. Under these laws, practicing your faith could be considered a capital crime.

Learn the FactsTake Action Now

What Are the Noahide Laws?

The Seven Noahide Laws (also called “Noachian Laws”) are religious laws from the Talmud that, according to rabbinic tradition, apply to all non-Jews. They are:

1

No Idolatry

Prohibition against worshipping any god other than the God of Israel, as defined by rabbinic authorities

2

No Blasphemy

Prohibition against cursing or dishonoring God

3

No Murder

Prohibition against taking human life

4

No Sexual Immorality

Prohibition against adultery, incest, and other sexual transgressions

5

No Theft

Prohibition against stealing

6

No Eating Live Flesh

Prohibition against eating flesh torn from a living animal

7

Establish Courts

Obligation to establish courts of justice to enforce the other six laws

The Prescribed Punishment

According to the Talmud and authoritative rabbinic sources such as Maimonides and the Jewish Encyclopedia, the punishment for violating any of the seven Noahide laws is death by decapitation.

Source: Jewish Encyclopedia - Laws, Noachian

A Two-Tier Legal System

Under Talmudic law, Jews and non-Jews are subject to fundamentally different legal standards. Non-Jews face far fewer procedural protections:

For Jews (Mosaic Law)

613 commandments from the Torah

2-3 witnesses required for conviction

Prior warning (hatra’ah) must be given before the act

23-judge panel (Sanhedrin) required for capital cases

Extensive cross-examination of witnesses

Judges must seek reasons for acquittal

For Non-Jews (Noahide Law)

7 laws only—but easier to convict

1 witness sufficient (even a relative)

No prior warning required

Single judge may convict and sentence

Testimony of women not accepted

Decapitation for all violations

In practice, this means a non-Jew could be convicted and executed based on a single person’s testimony, without ever having been warned that their religious practice was considered a crime—while a Jew accused of the same act would receive far greater protections.

What Is Considered “Idolatry”?

The critical question is: Who defines idolatry? Under the Noahide framework, “idolatry” is defined by rabbinic interpretation, not by the practitioner’s own understanding of their faith.

Concrete Examples of What Could Be Considered Idolatry

✝Christianity

~210 million Americans at risk

Believing Jesus is God — The doctrine of the Trinity (Father, Son, Holy Spirit as one God) is considered idolatry by Maimonides and other authoritative rabbinic sources

Praying to Jesus — Worship directed to any being other than the God of Israel

Praying to or through saints — Catholic and Orthodox practice of intercession

Veneration of the Virgin Mary — Especially in Catholic tradition

Religious icons and crucifixes — Statues holding religious symbols are “presumed idols” under Talmudic law

“Maimonides was clearly of the opinion that Christianity was idolatry.”

— Wikinoah: Christianity and Noahide Law

Other Faiths & Practices

~12 million Americans at risk

Native American Spirituality

Sacred objects, spirit worship, ceremonial practices honoring nature spirits and ancestors.

Hinduism

Worship of multiple deities (Vishnu, Shiva, Ganesha), murti (deity statues), puja rituals. Hindu polytheism is unambiguously considered idolatry.

Buddhism

Buddha statues, bowing before images, bodhisattva veneration, mandalas. Physical veneration falls under idolatry prohibitions.

Pagan, Wiccan & New Age

Goddess worship, nature spirits, crystals, spirit guides, polytheistic and earth-based spiritual practices.

East Asian Traditions

Ancestor veneration (Chinese, Japanese, Korean traditions), Shinto kami worship, folk religious practices.

The “Shituf” Debate Does Not Settle the Matter

Some argue that later rabbinic rulings (like Rabbi Jacob Tam’s concept of “shituf” or “partnership”) permit Christianity for non-Jews. However:

There is no consensus among rabbinic authorities on this question

Maimonides’ strict ruling that Christianity is idolatry remains authoritative in Orthodox Judaism

The question of which interpretation would be applied in Noahide courts is unanswered

Your religious freedom should not depend on which rabbi is deciding

If There’s No Intent to Enforce, Protective Legislation Should Be No Issue

Supporters often claim that government endorsements of the Noahide Laws are purely symbolic and ceremonial—with no intention of actual enforcement. If that’s truly the case, then passing legislation to explicitly prohibit their enforcement should be completely uncontroversial.

Protective laws would simply codify what supporters already claim: that these are symbolic gestures with no legal force. If there is resistance to such legislation, it raises a serious question: Why oppose a law preventing something you claim was never intended?

Government Endorsements

The Noahide Laws have been formally recognized and endorsed by the United States government multiple times, often with minimal public awareness.

1982

Proclamation 4921

President Ronald Reagan signs a proclamation referencing the Noahide Laws, calling them “the eternal validity of the Seven Noahide Laws [as] a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith.”

1991

Public Law 102-14

Congress passes a joint resolution designating “Education Day, USA” in honor of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, explicitly stating that the Seven Noahide Laws are “the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization.”

According to former Congressman Bill Dannemeyer, this law was passed with only four congressmen present on the House floor.

Read the full text (PDF)

1991-Present

Annual Proclamations

Presidents George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden have all signed proclamations recognizing “Education Day” with references to the Noahide Laws.

2024

Kentucky House Resolution 138

State resolution referencing the Seven Noahide Laws as having “guided the Chabad-Lubavitch movement throughout its history.”

Read the resolution (PDF)

January 2024

U.S. Senate Opening Prayer

Rabbi Mendy Deitsch opens the Senate with a prayer stating that enacting “just laws...is one of the seven Noahide Laws given to...all mankind.”

Congressional Record

State-Level Activity

Multiple states have passed ceremonial resolutions recognizing the Noahide Laws. While these are currently symbolic, they establish a pattern of government endorsement of religious law that could pave the way for more substantive legislation.

Why This Matters

1

First Amendment Violation

The First Amendment prohibits the government from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” Official endorsement of the Noahide Laws—which are explicitly religious laws from the Talmud—violates this fundamental protection.

2

Religious Freedom at Stake

Under Noahide Law, the majority of the world’s religious practitioners could be found guilty of “idolatry”—a capital offense. This includes over 2 billion Christians, 1.2 billion Hindus, 500 million Buddhists, and countless others.

3

Due Process Concerns

Noahide legal procedures allow conviction on a single witness’s testimony, require no prior warning, and permit a single judge to pass sentence. This contradicts fundamental principles of American jurisprudence.

4

Lack of Public Awareness

Most Americans have never heard of the Noahide Laws or know that their government has endorsed them. Public Law 102-14 was passed with minimal Congressional presence and no public debate.

5

Incremental Normalization

Each proclamation, resolution, and official recognition further normalizes these religious laws in American civic life. What begins as “ceremonial” can become substantive over time.

6

Who Decides?

If Noahide courts were established, who would serve as judges? Who would interpret what constitutes “idolatry” or “blasphemy”? Your faith’s survival could depend on which religious authority is making the determination.

Take Action

Protecting religious freedom requires informed citizens taking action. Here’s what you can do:

1. Contact Your Representatives

Demand that your elected officials oppose any legislation that endorses, recognizes, or could enable the enforcement of Noahide Laws.

Find Your U.S. Senators & RepresentativeFind Your State LegislatorsAll Elected Officials (USA.gov)

2. Demand Protective Legislation

Urge your state and federal representatives to introduce legislation that:

Explicitly prohibits the enforcement of religious laws (including Noahide Laws) in any U.S. jurisdiction

Repeals Public Law 102-14 and similar resolutions

Reaffirms First Amendment protections against religious law

Prevents government funding or recognition of Noahide courts or tribunals

3. Spread Awareness

Most people have never heard of the Noahide Laws. Share this information:

Share this website with friends, family, and faith communities

Discuss this issue at your place of worship

Post about it on social media

Write letters to the editor of your local newspaper

4. Stay Informed

Monitor legislative activity at the state and federal level for any bills or resolutions that reference the Noahide Laws or “Education Day.”

Track Federal LegislationTrack State Legislation

Sample Message to Representatives

Dear [Representative/Senator],

I am writing to express my concern about government endorsements of the Noahide Laws, including Public Law 102-14 and various state resolutions.

The Noahide Laws are religious laws from the Talmud that prescribe capital punishment for “idolatry”—which, under strict rabbinic interpretation, includes Christian belief in the Trinity and the practices of many other faiths.

Government endorsement of these religious laws violates the First Amendment’s prohibition on establishing religion. I urge you to:

Oppose any future resolutions recognizing the Noahide Laws

Support legislation explicitly prohibiting Noahide Laws in the U.S.

Work to repeal existing endorsements such as Public Law 102-14

Religious freedom is a foundational American value. Please protect it.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

Copy Message

Sources & Further Reading

Primary Sources

Encyclopedia & Reference

Christianity & Noahide Law

Government Records

📰 View Full News & Resources Archive →

Protecting Religious Freedom for All Americans

This website provides educational information about the Noahide Laws and their government endorsements. We advocate for First Amendment protections and religious liberty for people of all faiths.

© 2025 StopNoahide.com”

I do not ask you to hate anyone but love them. Especiallygive thanks for the opportunity to love your enemies.

And take action. Print and stick.

Be a light.

Matthew 5

New King James Version

The Beatitudes

5 And seeing the multitudes, He went up on a mountain, and when He was seated His disciples came to Him. 2 Then He opened His mouth and taught them, saying:

3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

4 Blessed are those who mourn,

For they shall be comforted.

5 Blessed are the meek,

For they shall inherit the [a]earth.

6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

For they shall be filled.

7 Blessed are the merciful,

For they shall obtain mercy.

8 Blessed are the pure in heart,

For they shall see God.

9 Blessed are the peacemakers,

For they shall be called sons of God.

10 Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

11 Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. 12 Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Believers Are Salt and Light

13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.

14 “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.

Christ Fulfills the Law

17 “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18 For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one [b]jot or one [c]tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled. 19 Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. 20 For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.

Murder Begins in the Heart

21 “You have heard that it was said to those [d]of old, ‘You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.’ 22 But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother [e]without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, ‘Raca!’[f] shall be in danger of the council. But whoever says, [g]‘You fool!’ shall be in danger of [h]hell fire. 23 Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, 24 leave your gift there before the altar, and go your way. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. 25 Agree with your adversary quickly, while you are on the way with him, lest your adversary deliver you to the judge, the judge hand you over to the officer, and you be thrown into prison. 26 Assuredly, I say to you, you will by no means get out of there till you have paid the last penny.

Adultery in the Heart

27 “You have heard that it was said [i]to those of old, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ 28 But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. 29 If your right eye causes you to [j]sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. 30 And if your right hand causes you to [k]sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell.

Marriage Is Sacred and Binding

31 “Furthermore it has been said, ‘Whoever divorces his wife, let him give her a certificate of divorce.’ 32 But I say to you that whoever divorces his wife for any reason except [l]sexual immorality causes her to commit adultery; and whoever marries a woman who is divorced commits adultery.

Jesus Forbids Oaths

33 “Again you have heard that it was said to those of [m]old, ‘You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform your oaths to the Lord.’ 34 But I say to you, do not swear at all: neither by heaven, for it is God’s throne; 35 nor by the earth, for it is His footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36 Nor shall you swear by your head, because you cannot make one hair white or black. 37 But let [n]your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.

Go the Second Mile

38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39 But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. 40 If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also. 41 And whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. 42 Give to him who asks you, and from him who wants to borrow from you do not turn away.

Love Your Enemies

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 [o]But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, 45 that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47 And if you greet your [p]brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the [q]tax collectors do so? 48 Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.”

Love you dear readers.

Who will you inspire to help out?

Christian Muslim Sikh Hindu Jewish secular atheists foot soldiers of truth.

PRINT AND STICK. Handwrite, do pamphlets print in script. Do it publicly or anonymously.

Print and stick.

You are not alone spread the word. Walk theword.

When I worked the killbill293 campaign people came out of houses crying and hugging.

In the real world people are waiting. For you.

Do something. Incredibly easy

Christ died on a cross and cast out demons.

This kind comes out with prayers and fasting.

Another comes out with print and stick.

Stop Bill C-9.

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