LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa’s Substack Podcast
You are more than their measurement of you. You exceed their false grants of rights.
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You are more than their measurement of you. You exceed their false grants of rights.

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Lawyerlisa
Apr 17, 2026

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