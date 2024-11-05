YOU ARE A CONSPIRACY THEORIST BECAUSE YOU WANT TO KEEP YOUR AUTOMOBILE.

what is wrong with wanting to keep your car?

apparently the culture of individualism. (shit that’s also wrong????); rooted in liberalism (no wonder the liberal party no longer likes liberty - liberalism is now a bad thing); maximizing one’s own travel utility (with things like getting there on time, not biking in Canadian winters, listening to non-prompted spotify songs); at the expense of the collective good. ( you know the collective the heterosexuals who want to raise a family without inflation in relative safety away from pedophiles … no scratch that. not the collective they meant.) not wanting to live in the commune: or as they call it communal urbanism

not wanting to be limited in the ability to choose where and when to go; not wanting to be confined; not wanting to have unsatisfying modes of transportation like public transit; all of the above is apparently WORSE WORSE WORSE when combined with political conservatism. ok so also if you vote conservative that is also now bad and might be associated with not wanting to loose your car. also its bad if you express yourself; also its bad if you express yourself to political authorities trying to interfere with your freedom of personal choice and lifestyle (while doing this conservative is worst) also this must be rooted in private property concepts (also bad) and ‘perceived’ inherent rights.

you can’t make this stuff up. you are wrong for expression of your views to government and not wanting to go full board communist.

NO SHIT SHERLOCK.

“The prevailing ethos of car use epitomizes a deep-seated culture of individualism in travel behavior. Rooted in liberalism, this approach prioritizes maximizing one’s own travel utility, often at the expense of the collective good. When this deeply ingrained individualism clashes with an emerging attitude of communal urbanism represented by the 15MC model, palpable tensions arise. From this perspective, all policies entailing a reduction of space for motorized traffic are seen as negating one’s freedom, limiting the ability to choose where and when to go, and confining individuals to unsatisfying modes of transport like public transit. When combined with political conservatism, these views tend to be expressed through a denunciation of political authorities trying to interfere with freedom of personal choices and lifestyles. According to Norton (Citation2014), this resistance is rooted in claims that a car-dependent way of life is based on unassailable rights of private property and freedom. These beliefs have led people to reject the idea that collective decisions can impinge or restrict these perceived inherent rights (Wild et al., Citation2018).”

PERCEIVED INHERIT RIGHTS????? ok

Now we know the communists are building the 15 minute cities.

For sure they are going to be total shitholes. they want us reduced to an ai algorythm for the greater good.

In case you need to share this document below (chapter 6 reads like the perfect ever Equity FOR DEI AFFICIANDOS: SAME NUMBER OF CALORIES DING DONGS. stop thinking DEI is fixing the world. Power only arranges it. Never to our benefit.

PLEASE SHARE this downloaded document and refer people to Chapter 6. So you know what the commi eh-lites ARE planning.

C40 Cities The Future Of Consumption In A 1 20.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

