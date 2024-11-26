“Visual arts-based strategies for uptake of vaccines

"Visual arts" is defined as any artistic/creative media that are visual in form, such as, but not limited to, ceramics, painting, drawing, photography, and printmaking (Leavy, 2019.) Accordingly, visual arts are defined by Archibald et al (2014) as an artistic subset inclusive of those art forms amendable to visual perception, such as painting, drawing, or sculpture. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role of vaccines in preventing and controlling infectious diseases.

Overview

“Visual arts” is defined as any artistic/creative media that are visual in form, such as, but not limited to, ceramics, painting, drawing, photography, and printmaking (Leavy, 2019.) Accordingly, visual arts are defined by Archibald et al (2014) as an artistic subset inclusive of those art forms amendable to visual perception, such as painting, drawing, or sculpture. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role of vaccines in preventing and controlling infectious diseases. However, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation have posed significant challenges to achieving widespread vaccination coverage. In response, researchers and public health professionals have recognized the need for innovative strategies to enhance vaccine acceptance and uptake.

Importance

Visual arts strategies have emerged as a promising approach to effectively communicate vaccine-related information and foster positive attitudes towards immunization. By leveraging the power of visual storytelling, community engagement, and creative expression, these interventions aim to break down barriers, dispel misconceptions, and engage individuals in meaningful conversations about vaccines.

Review Question

What visual arts strategies exist to improve the uptake of vaccinations across global contexts?

Implications

The primary objective of this study is to 1) identify the range of visual arts strategies used in the service of improving vaccine uptake and 2) evaluate the effectiveness of visual arts strategies in improving vaccine uptake. The study aims to investigate which visual arts strategies are most effective in promoting vaccine acceptance and explore the underlying mechanisms by which these strategies exert their impact. Furthermore, the study seeks to identify potential barriers or challenges associated with implementing visual arts strategies for improving vaccine uptake.

Team

Funders: New Frontiers in Research Fund

Partner: Flourish Collective, UTSC

Research Trainees: Kris Tom and Shahreen Rahman”

I was looking at what public health employees were up to. Landed here. Go tax dollars.

if you happen to barf. take a photo. Call it visual-arts to remind you we live in strange times.

https://globalhealthinnovationlab.org/projects/visual-arts-based-strategies-for-uptake-of-vaccines/

Share

Leave a comment