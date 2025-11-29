X files season 6 episode 9. Remote controlled vascular nanotech, the WHO funding and illegal export of tech.
SR8-19
Aka covid 19.
I relax to old episodes of x files. I never watched them before. In fact I disliked tv for much of my life.
Season 6 references haarp as electronic nerve gas.
Season 5 references the lingo of maid. Aka “dying with dignity.”
All kinds of likely conspiracy tech is peppered throughout.
Well this episode called SR8-19 IS A REMOTE CONTROLLED NANOTECH.
Relaxing.
How nice. Here's another predictive movie. What we went through, since Event 201, was featured in an ITC episode of a 1969 British TV series, 'Department S'... starring the late Peter Wyngarde. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MXh3v5nPQc
I have resumed watching the X-Files recent but haven’t gotten that far. Can’t wait… they say life imitates art, don’t they?