LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
10h

"When the government is under our skin, we stop voting for it. "

That's a brilliant point. But I am afraid that nobody will wade thru let alone understand all of your truths. Maybe a Cliff Notes version?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
3h

Great work again Lisa! Will adapt as required.

BTW, I am interested in buying your book - and the next one you mentioned - but I am allergic to buying from Amazon: do you have any alternatives?

Message me if you don't want to clog up the comments section...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture