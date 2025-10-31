When covid policy and research was censored heavily, I moved to highlight the flaws of the green monolith. Take down the Beast was my moto. I apprised quite rightly, that it is the same beast with different heads. I wrote daily on the green agenda and the science available that contradicted the “trust the science” give the global governance through “insert global tyranny.”

Big one world government had the same themes.

Only they could talk about it.

Only their experts could be published.

All dissenters must be cast into the public fire.

Censorship and public ridicule tools were utilized

tax dollars set up the censorship system, the funding of the publications, the ridicule.

This system hid the pillars of the globalist state that we, regardless of religion, creed, color, or rainbow would get behind if it wasn’t so devised. AKA we would unite in opposition.

Now you cannot talk about Gender. In my current book WORLD ON MUTE I pair gender to transhumanism. I also pair it to the end of the female reproduction system. This theme will be further explored in my next book The End of the Decentralized Womb.

However, pass them in the curve is now upon us.

Here is a letter I have devised for your uptake to take to politicians (local to international), boards, teachers, faith communities.

I have adopted in this case a Christian view point, however you should edit for your purposes.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

(don’t forget it’s Trick or Truth tonight. Give each child a blessing with their candy or drop in a note that says: clintel.org; notsafeandnoteffective.com; usecash.ca; You could say God loves you. The trick is to reclaim the the holiday from the dark. The truth you value is up to you. God on your sleeve. It is time to get that writing ready. Blessing to reclaim the holiday from the dark. Those candy bags are direct convoys to parents IN YOUR COMMUNITY. People you love and care for. 71 billion to Pfizer is coming for each of them. So don’t. Please don’t lecture me about a message in their candy bag.)

Here is my letter. Please note Lisa McGee of VaxChoice USA did the research in the IEEE standardizations.

I am writing INSERT INDIVIDUAL to demand that curriculum address what it is our children face in terms of AI, the smart and cognitive cities, nanotech, and the intersection of censorship.

I am writing to ask your (CLASS OR CURRICULUM ) assign projects on central bank programmable digital currency, digital ID and the pairing of this to the smart or cognitive city architecture with use of AI, nanotech and bio-digital convergence.

(Alternate paragraph for politicians: I am writing to ask you consider how the policies and legislation you are passing relate to central bank programmable digital currency, digital ID and the pairing of this to the smart or cognitive city architecture with use of AI, nanotech and bio-digital convergence.)

Smart dust, nanotech and our personal autonomy, our God spark, free will or connection to Christ all have philosophical points in Christianity, but could be explored through other view points too.

Our children and blossoming adults face a world where AI and robotics can replace their prospects. In such a world the foundation provided in Christ becomes ever more important. A vital link to purpose and life.

An example is the emergence of the technical biodigital convergence that is not discussed society wide but affects each child as they move into their adult world and take the place of current leaders. I wonder if our leaders reading this likewise, understand the implications of biodigital convergence?

“IEEE 1906.1-2015, titled “IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework,” was approved by the IEEE Standards Association on December 2, 2015.

As an IEEE standard, it was subsequently approved as an American National Standard by ANSI, with such approvals typically following shortly after IEEE approval consistent with the 2017 timeframe referenced.

The standard’s official description explicitly states that nanoscale communication enables “in vivo, sub-cellular medical communication” among other applications, such as smart materials and sensing at the molecular level.

The concepts of direct cellular integration ( also explored heavily in Horizons Canada’s goal of biotechnical digital integration within man) is moving at scale yet our ability to have a philosophical objections is grounded no where.

Demystifying what our next and immediate generations face could be explored in politics and religion but have no curricular foundation. They are explored only at higher levels in silence and while accomplishing these scientific digital realities.

All below work with Data Acts, AI Acts and full global interoperability, digital interoperability, legal interoperability and have been set out through the G20 and OECD and TEHDAS since at least 2012 (that is my developing legal expertise which few lawyers have).

The Standardization of the integration of transhumanism moves at scale. No where do we as a society look at the transformation of a rights based existence into a permission based existence that fully assembles under our skin.

While few have the expertise to discuss this well, I think it is our present reality difficult to understand these integrations which operate in real time. This can be directly tied to censorship and a reduced ability to speak.

Nevertheless, it is incumbent on our curriculum, educators and politicians to understand the world in which we turn out to our young children.

Transhumanism is the next iteration blossoming that we will not be able to discuss in the censorship paradigm.

Yet it intimately involves our entire species and existence. A completion of the total transhuman agenda necessarily implies a genocide of mankind. (I do not minimize the holocaust and am not anti-Semitic for raising these present concerns. Past horrors should never be utilized for present censorship.)

Transhumanism moves already in the gender rights and medical infrastructure and is governed as devices at the FDA.

When we perfect a silencing architecture we prevent the people from discussing a direction in society that we are unable to discern. Our children must face this reality in real time. Thus it behooves us as adults to understand:

implications of digital id;

implications of block chain for carbon credits paired to the individual;

pairing of censorship and speech to rights;

the race under the skin;

use of nanotechnology broadly;

and how same integrates with the smart city and cognitive city architecture;

how AI can be utilized to form the very thoughts connected to sensors and censors;

how censorship affects our ability to dissent or our ability to refuse to consent to this architecture

(OMIT FOR YOUR COUNTRY In Canada Bill C-8 proposed unilateral government imposed censorship paradigms in the DE-platforming of the individual from technical communication altogether. This control is “authority” in the form of a communist dictatorship, as it is a violation of human rights to de-platform a person from society, from thereby earning a living, or receiving government assistance. It is a criminal type punishment without charge, judge, jury, legal representation or appeal. It violates the Rule of Law. It can furthermore amount to a capital punishment, in a cruel and unusual way- homelessness, cold, disease and hunger. For these reasons and others I oppose the passing of Bill C-8 and further decry that the current government is merely “posing as government” and is merely the hand of tyranny on the march. The liberal Carney government is likely violating the criminal code in that they are IMPERSONATING AN OFFICIAL and Impersonating a politician, while being deep state operatives that are seeking to transform Canada from a liberal rights based society to a global dictatorship run by AI algorithm. It may be that the Defense of Canada Act, itself may be engaged. )

The censorship system shuts down the ability to discuss the transformation of our society from a rights based existence to a permission based technocracy.

All individuals of every creed, race, religion, and rainbow must engage on the technocracy assembling through cover of the smart city, cognitive city, rf and nanotech architecture.

(OMIT FOR NON CANADIAN COUNTRIES The laws that surveil and compile through Bill c11 and c18 are in force. The laws that empty the prisons for actual violent and pedophilic and rape criminal offence are in force. Bill c5 and c-75. The bills to make dissenters occupy those posts are proposed through Bill C-9).

Our voices must include knowledge of the technology that is assembling. Thus, I believe politicians, trustees, councilors, mayors, religious authorities, doctors, union members and especially the teachers educating our children must understand the technology being deployed, assembled in real time.

These systems work together with all architectures and especially censorship. I propose not to challenge gender policies but to move past these and directly address next generation censorship that has not arrived.

For we have not understood our paths are being chosen. I propose we talk abundantly on the intersection of Christianity ( INSERT YOUR PHILISOPHICAL REASON FOR GETTING UP OR YOUR RELIGION and other religions) and the smart architecture under our skin.

If not you, who?

If not now, when?

I have my reason for caring. That is my God view of the world and that we are children of God made perfect in his image. My love for our world sits in that philosophy and helps me to be courageous enough for me to write this letter publicly and for adoption around the world. (INSERT YOUR REASON OR DELETE ACCORDINGLY)

Transhuman rights are human rights.

What are the fundamental arguments and archetypes in society that imply a God derived consent and ability to refuse. Where are consents found in Government and religion, or scripture. Please review the IEEE recommendations and research for a mere flavor of the education our children (and politicians and adults) require.

IEEE 1906.1 Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

https://mbmc.committees.comsoc.org/standards/

IEEE Standard Data Model for Nanoscale Communication Systems

https://www.standards-global.com/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/preview/2113451

IEEE TF on Digital Twin of Large-Scale Power System - Digital Twin + AI: Control Room of the Future -

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

https://docs.nrel.gov/docs/fy25osti/89725.pdf

**IEEE-1278.1 - Distributed Interactive Simulation (DIS) application protocol

(An open source implementation)

Distributed Interactive Simulation

DIS is an IEEE standard (IEEE-1278.1) developed by the Simulation Interoperability Standards Group (SISO) and approved by IEEE.

It is very widely used in real time, virtual world military simulations.

DIS is a network protocol. It describes the exact layout of a few dozen Protocol Data Units (PDUs) that contain information about the position and orientation of entities in the world, and much else. The are PDUs that describe electronic warfare, logistics, collisions, and simulation management.

http://open-dis.org

*The Simulation Interoperability Standards Organization (SISO) is an international organization dedicated to the promotion of modeling and simulation interoperability and reuse for the benefit of a broad range of M&S communities.

*Current SISO Sponsors: ASTi (Advanced Simulation Technology, Inc.), Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Cognatus, LLC, Cole Engineering Services, Inc., Cubic, Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, MAK Technologies, NATO Modeling & Simulation Group, OUSD R&E, Pitch Technologies, SimBlocks, LLC, SimVentions, Thales, Trideum Corporation, and VMASC/ODU.

https://sisostandards.org

Introduction to Protocol Data Units (PDUs)

Protocol Data Units (PDUs) are key for network talks. They pack data and control info for sending data across layers. This packing adds control info needed for routing and checking errors. It makes network communication more reliable and uniform.

https://ac3filter.net/what-is-a-protocol-data-unit/

That research above was compiled by Lisa McGee of Vaxchoice USA.

I write to you, inspired by our children. I write you teachers, adults, decision makers and politicians. Our children must be given tools to navigate a world we have never imagined which is now on our doorstep.

Should you ever wish to understand this architecture more and the legal implications, there is a plethora of research taking place. The FDA regulates Nanotech as a device and has been doing so since 2014. The WEF has had nanotech scientists as members for decades. This little known area will work with AI and blockchain and rfid chipping to restrict our decisions. When the government is under our skin, we stop voting for it. We stop quite a lot of what it is meant to be God given life.

Revelations 13: 16

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

[17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

[18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

If you do not recognize the hour, it is written with a 2k year lead time.

I am a servant of Christ and love him with all my heart. He is the basis for the courage I have to defy silence. May his love for you be a virus rewriting your heart (INSERT YOUR RELIGIOUS OR PHILISOPHICAL VIEW POINT).

Joshua 1:9

King James Version

9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.

What a beautiful time to be alive when the very smallest thing we do in this regard may amount to so much.

LISA MIRON BSC LLB LLM

I pray you all have the courage to send this as I am doing so. Not just to the politicians, but from the bottom up. and she told 7 friends. and he told 7 friends. and so on. teachers, schools, principles, secretaries, doctors…..

