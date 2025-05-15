The Ebook has been loaded.
Keep checking Amazon.
Hard Cover and Paperback to Follow.
If you want to just comment with a “finally” or a “I can’t wait to get it,” It would much be appreciated.
It is priced at $8.00 US on ebook.
I poured my heart into this.
I would love to have a hard copy of the book when available, but will not buy off Amazon so hopefully you can let me know where to buy the book locally or another company other than Amazon. I do not buy anything from that company. I am looking forward to it
I can’t wait to buy and read a signed hardcover copy for big bucks to help you your efforts.
I call that a Win Win !!!
Just a thought ???