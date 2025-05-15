LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
9h

I would love to have a hard copy of the book when available, but will not buy off Amazon so hopefully you can let me know where to buy the book locally or another company other than Amazon. I do not buy anything from that company. I am looking forward to it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by LawyerLisa
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
9h

I can’t wait to buy and read a signed hardcover copy for big bucks to help you your efforts.

I call that a Win Win !!!

Just a thought ???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by LawyerLisa and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture