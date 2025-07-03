WORLD ON MUTE EXPLORES THIS IN PART THREE.

AI to POLICE IT.

Widget womb to make it.

smart city to confine it.

Carbon to compartmentalize it.

Drones to eye it or

eliminate it.

5G to live monitor it.

Governments to fund the death of it

abortion, sterilization, euthanasia, war, other.

Media to convince it.

war to destroy and distract it.

rebuild to specification.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER?

In my bible it is the name above Genesis 9.

Go figure that one out yourself by reading what preceded Genesis 9 (try 6 through 9)

the Ark is the DNA library.

The new Noah Shem et al is who?

See the How, See the What.

BUY world on mute

BOOK AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

These guys could be twins

Diana Fox Carney: The climate economist behind Prime Minister Mark Carney

Business|Published on April 29, 2025

chins, dimples, foreheads, cheek bones, noses, perfect symmetry across all measurements. manicure distinguishes the hands. Could you match your mate better? Two perfect mates. Just two mates. and similar in climate finance control too. Gender, climate. all so matched. two pees in a placenta you’d say. a couple more pounds or less ozempic and some bushy eyebrows and you could trade clothes. but not plans. the same plans. You could say they see eye to eye.

Scroll past the patents to get into the meat of the wombless world.

ALSO THIS from google AI:

TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN. THEY ARE NOT WOMB-MEN. BUT TERMINATOR SEEDS.

Key points about transgender women in Miss Universe:

Angela Ponce (Spain, 2018): The first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe.

Marina Machete (Portugal, 2023): One of the two transgender women to compete in the 2023 pageant.

Rikkie Kollé (Netherlands, 2023): The other transgender woman in the 2023 competition and the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands.

Inclusion and Diversity: Miss Universe has stated its commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity within the competition, according to the Miss Universe organization.

Miss Universe Organization's Stance: The organization has publicly stated that they are committed to inclusion, transparency, and integrity, according to the New York Post.

ALSO THIS FROM GOOGLE AI NOTICE THE “she”

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala . She began her term on March 1, 2021, and was reappointed for a second term starting September 1, 2025. She is the first woman and the first African to hold this position.

Lovely w-oman. Not born one. Assigned man at birth and imagine rising the post of the WTO.

But like Diana Carney - mother of 4!

Like Kathleen Wynne - mother of 3!

I found H-er on Open Sanctions

S-HE WAS HE WHEN HE WAS ALREADY RISING IN POWER IN NIGERIA.

“Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Politician

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

Type Person[sources]

Name Ngozi Okonjo Iweala[sources]

Birth datenot available[sources]

Gender male [sources] (LL!!!!!!!!! BORN WITH A DICK I GUESS)

Nationality not available[sources]

Country Nigeria[sources]

First name Ngozi[sources]

Last name Iweala[sources] Middle name Okonjo[sources]

Title Dr[sources]Last change2024-10-11Last processed2025-06-11First seen2023-11-23

Relationships

Positions heldPosition occupiedStart dateEnd date

Coordinator Minister Of The Economy--

Data sources

Nigerian Politically Exposed Persons data by Chipper40,806

National and sub-national Nigerian Politically Exposed Persons collected by Chipper

Nigeria · Chipper · non-official source”

ok Dr. Ngozi Iweala Okonjo is listed as a man when he was Coordinator Minister of the Economy - per Open sanctions. THE ENTIRE REST OF THE INTERNET HAS BEEN REWRITTEN.

what does the WTO say about you getting a carbon budget? I asked Google Ai.

WTO and Climate Change: The WTO recognizes the significant impact of climate change on trade and the role of trade in addressing climate change.

Carbon Pricing: Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has advocated for global carbon pricing mechanisms and is working with other organizations to develop a framework that considers factors like pollution levels and national income.

Trade Policy Tools: The WTO is exploring how trade policy tools can be used to support climate action, including measures to address the cross-border spillovers of trade-related climate policies.

Coordination with Other Organizations: The WTO is collaborating with organizations like the IMF and OECD on carbon pricing and other climate-related initiatives.

Financing for Climate Action: Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has emphasized the need for developed countries to fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion annually to support climate action in developing countries.

WTO's Role in COP27: The WTO actively participated in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, highlighting the importance of trade in addressing climate change.

Carbon Budgets: While carbon budgets are primarily managed by national governments and related bodies like the UK's Climate Change Committee, the WTO's work on trade and climate change can influence and support national efforts to meet their carbon reduction targets.

I LOOKED UP tHIS “L-ADy” and found her on the Rockerfellar Foundation. Purely l-ady

“Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and African to serve as Director-General.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also served on The Rockefeller Foundation board of trustees in 2009.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is former Minister of Finance for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, appointed in July 2011. She previously served as a Managing Director of the World Bank where she had oversight responsibility for the World Bank’s operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia and Europe and Central Asia. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during both the food and later financial crisis. She is chaired the replenishment of over $40 billion for the International Development Association (IDA), the grant and soft credit arm of the World Bank.

From September 2006 to November 2007, she was Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Brookings Institution. From June to August 2006, she was Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, overseeing Nigeria’s External Relations; and from July 2003 to June 2006 she served a prior term as Minister of Finance and Economy of Nigeria and head of Nigeria’s much acclaimed Presidential Economic team responsible for implementing a comprehensive home-grown economic reform program that stabilized the macro-economy and tripled the growth rate to an average 6% per annum over three years.

Her achievements as Finance Minister garnered international recognition for improving Nigeria’s financial stability and fostering greater fiscal transparency to combat corruption. In October 2005, she led the Nigerian team that negotiated the cancellation of 60% of Nigeria’s external debt ($18 billion) with the Paris Club. The debt deal also included an innovative buy-back mechanism that wiped out Nigeria’s Paris Club debt and reduced the country’s external indebtedness from $35 billion to $5 billion. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala oversaw Nigeria’s first Sovereign credit rating of BB—from Fitch and Standard and Poor’s—a rating that grouped Nigeria with other emerging market countries such as Vietnam, Venezuela and the Philippines.

Previously, she pursued a 21-year career as a development economist at the World Bank, where she held the post of Vice President and Corporate Secretary. This included two tours of duty (1997-2000) working in the East Asia Region during the East Asian financial crisis; two duty tours in the Middle East Region, the last (2000-2003) as Director, Operations (deputy vice-president) of the region. Dr Okonjo-Iweala also served as Director of Institutional Change and Strategy (1995-1997). From 1989 to 1991, she was Special Assistant to the Senior Vice President, Operations.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was educated at Harvard and has a Ph.D. in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including Honorary Doctorates from Trinity College, Dublin, Brown University and Amherst College, among others. She is the recipient of Time magazine’s European Hero of the Year Award, 2004, for her work on economic reform in Nigeria, Euromoney magazine Global Finance Minister of the year, 2005, Financial Times/The Banker African Finance Minister of the year 2005, This Day (one of Nigeria’s premier newspapers) Minister of the Year award 2004 and 2005. In 2006, she was named by Forbes magazine as one of 100 most powerful women in the world.

Portfolio, the Conde Nast International Business Intelligence magazine, called her one of 73 “Brilliant” business influencers in the world of business and public service.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a member or chair of numerous boards and advisory groups: ONE Campaign, the World Resources Institute, the Clinton Global Initiative, the Nelson Mandela Institution, Friends of the Global Fund Africa, and the African Institutes of Science and Technology as well as the Center for Global Development (CGD).”

https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/profiles/ngozi-okonjo-iweala/

CLIMATE AND GENDER IS LINKED. ASK HOW AND WHY.

AND WIDGET WOMB.

REMEMBER WHO WAS A MEMBER UP UNTIL MARCH 2025. MARK CARNIVAL.

oH LOOK at their events page its Mr. Laguarde.

Also at their events page 4th from the left front is Karl Marx Carney.

Climate …. Control

Gender …. Widget Womb and New Wombless-man

All while

virtue signaling.

BUT THE BIGGEST MEN IN THE WORLD

CONTROLLING THE WORLD

have figured they don’t require the fertile ones in order to run it.

We thought being free from our gender roles would free us. It made us redundant.

Are gender and climate related. More than the necessary virtue signaling?

FOR CONTROL.

