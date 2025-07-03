LawyerLisa’s Substack

richard noakes
12h

I am not sure if this is the place to post this, but it might have something in common with your topic: 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia to 2023

Sutton Grins as he tells the World Australian Parliamentarians are Exempt from Mandatory Jabbing, but the back story is always more interesting than the public one

Take Australia for example, they have invested with WHO for 2025/26 In the 2024-25 budget, Australia's estimated support to the World Health Organization (WHO) was $15 million, according to the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This is part of Australia's Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget. Additionally, Australia has pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.

Multiply that out by: Donor Influence and Return on Investment

The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”

Ian Brighthope

Morrison said that vaccinating Aussies was easy, all you had to do was show them the door to go through to get their injections and with 97% vaccinated which Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for, it should be a slam dunk this time around, 2025, for Australia's repayment from WHO to Australia for 2026, on the $15 million invested 2025

@ $35 = $525 million sheer profit, according to my calculator

Those killed by the vaccines or potentially injured and who will die from Cancers and other horrid diseases, well they don't matter over profit, 2025/26, do they, but in 2023 this was the deaths so far score - of course, since then, there have been many more, but how mnay?

On 13 January 2023 the figures for confirmed Cases, Deaths and Case Fatality Rate (%) were:

Western Australia 1,276,129 ⚰️ 879 0.07

Northern Territory 103,914 ⚰️ 87 0.08

South Australia 870,164 ⚰️ 1,203 0.14

Queensland 1,771,741 ⚰️ 2,526 0.14

New South Wales 3,858,737 ⚰️ 5,993 0.16

Australia Capital Territory 229,434 ⚰️ 148 0.06

Victoria 2,853,876 ⚰️ 6,638 0.23

Tasmania 283,417 ⚰️ 237 0.08

Equals 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia alone, to 2023 and Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for this - so how many more deaths 2023 to 2025 then, where Australia has also pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.

Looking at Cumulative Deaths for Australia since the pandemic it is clear that lockdowns and border closures delayed Deaths until the brutal decision was made to unleash Covid19 on a heavily jabbed population late in 2021.4

Deaths are currently accelerating as a result of reinfection of the younger population that inevitably reaches the vulnerably elderly.

Conclusion

The Death toll from Covid19 deliberately spread in all states and territories and from the jabbing Adverse Events continues unabated. An unknown portion of both the jabbed, with up to 6 doses, and those who refused Mandatory jabbing as a matter of principle, will suffer Long Covid - but no so fast - Major Study ‘Long Covid’ Caused by ‘Vaccines,’ Not Virus

Frank Bergman Slay News

July 2, 2025 - 12:55 pm

A shocking new peer-reviewed study has just confirmed that so-called “long Covid” is actually a side effect of the mRNA “vaccines” and not the virus.

The explosive study has just detonated one of the biggest lies of the pandemic era, revealing that neurological and psychiatric symptoms blamed on “long Covid” are now showing up in people who were never even infected with the virus, but who were heavily “vaccinated.”

The team of researchers behind the study was led by Dr. Yi-Chun Chen of the Department of Neurology at the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Linkou Medical Center and College of Medicine at Taiwan’s Chang Gung University.

The results of the peer-reviewed study were published in the world-renowned Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection.

The study confirms what critics of the shots have warned all along: It is not the virus causing long-term health issues but the so-called “vaccines” themselves.

So, let me ask you this - these are the deaths from vaccines in Australia to 2023 - so how many deaths in America, England, Europe, Africa and other Countries around the World, so that World Health Organisation could pay its investors "at least" $35 for every $1 invested, in the vaccine injections you were forced to have, that payment from WHO, be that in £ Sterling, US$, Euro's, etc, have been paid to date by July 2025? - without naming names, or pointing the finger at anyone, in particular?

Did those WHO "at least $35" investment payments, go back to the Governments concerned, or to the Politicians who ordered the vaccines in the first place, to be distributed amongst themselves - a check of their personal financial records, does seem to be in order, just to be sure that they only got paid their "agreed allowances" out of the Public Purse, don't you think, since Australian Parliamentarians are also Exempt from Mandatory Jabbing, were your Politicians "Exempt" too - Trump, POTUS 45, was "never seen" to get vaccinated, was he - why was that?

The current population of Australia is 26,974,187 as of Thursday, July 3, 2025 based on Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data1 - WorldOMeter, but no Australian Population Census has been done since 2020, so how did this number get arrived at, as it was not inclusive of the 11,247,412 total deaths recorded above, from vaccines injections deaths in Australia, to 2023, or since, then?

The facts speak for themselves. They are not invented by me. I have taken the facts which have been published and assembled them here as I found them, as this is my skill. It is how it is - up to 2023 - since there has been nothing recorded so far since then, I have no more facts to add or share with you. It is for you to decide what to do next. I have no idea.

I have been doing this simple cure (below) for over 35 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated.

Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean warm water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done.

No vaccines in future and pass this simple cure on and stay safe like me, for viruses, but not vaccines injected illnesses, or eventual death from the vaccines you had, see above - you are only alive now, because of your parents Genes, which have so far, kept you safe.

Please check my numbers above and see if you can prove or disprove them

Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
9hEdited

I am all for Genocide - of the Godless Genociders.

Founded by John D Rockefeller in 1952. The Population Councils infamous Jaffe Memo.

The Jaffe Memo was written by Frederick S. Jaffe in 1969 to Bernard Berelson while he was president (of The Population Council). It included a table that summarized many proposals from various sources regarding population control,[2] such as:

fertility control agents in water supply

payments for abortions

compulsory abortions

compulsory sterilizations for out of wedlock pregnancies

compulsory sterilizations after two children

encouraging homosexuality

forcing women to work

child taxes

no welfare payments after first 2 children

permits to have children

discouragement of private home ownership

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Population_Council

