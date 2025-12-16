Two places you wouldn't want to be. And is the person providing testimony to a large stage to both events.

He is extremely unlucky. The probability of him naturally being at both events ( injury not factored, primary witness to world press not factored)is 1 in 600 billion

“The bloodied and bandaged man who lived through October 7 has said he never thought he’d see the same terror come to Australia - after surviving by a ‘miracle’ when two men opened fire on Bondi beach.

Arsen Ostrovsky, an international human rights lawyer, was out with his family alongside hundreds of other people when 15 festivalgoers were killed and dozens more injured.

He has now told of his narrow survival after also living through the horrors of Hamas‘s massacre at the Nova music festival in Israel.

Mr Ostrovsky said: ‘I lived through October 7th. Never imagined I’d see this horror in Australia.

‘Bullet grazed my head. Doctors said it was a miracle I survived, but I will make a recovery.’

The former Israeli citizen said tonight would mark the ‘1st of Chanukah’.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15382515/Bondi-Beach-bandage-man-makes-shocking-admission-caught-shooting-horror.html

The comments horrifically discuss the possibility of him being a crisis actor. For what goal I don't know.

He appears to be very unluckily as the target, survivor and press witness in two attacks by fanatical Muslims.

Unbelievable wow. What can he do. Only God ordains these things.

