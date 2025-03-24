WITHOUT CO2 there is no life on earth. Even if John Kerry and John Podesta and Greta and carbon Carney, and Tony WEF Blair say otherwise.
“Without CO2 there is no life on Earth – Plants like three times what is in the Atmosphere.
CO2 is greening the planet 17% the past 30 years; Reduced Sahara Desert by 7%.
CO2 fell within 30 PPM of plant Extinction levels 20,000 years ago.
CO2 is the most essential Trace Gas of Life.
CO2 at 200 ppm is 95% fully saturated in its IR Band 2x or 4x more adds insignificant warming
.
Water Vapor is 95% of all Green House Gases.
Man-made CO2 is a good thing, it makes up for the Earth’s conversion of CO2 into Limestone and Marble.
NetZero is Based on Fighting the Trace Gas of Life
.
$150 Trillion will be required to build “renewable” that will industrialize Nature.
Meanwhile China is building 1,500 coal plants and completed a $30 Billion 2-Million Ton-a-year railroad
.
Stop the Greens from Industrializing Nature with low-density intermittent energy that requires fossil fuel backup”
“
https://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/co2-trace-gas-of-life/
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
6CO₂ + 6H₂O → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂,
Climate change isn't about spending money to solve some imaginary problem.
It is about stealing money using said imaginary problem as the ruse while locking you down into a tiny prison city so the world can then become their playground.
Those 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:
15 minute cities (your panopticon prison)
CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)
Digital IDs (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink)
Vaccine passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human mind: v1 v2 v3.03 etc.)
Once locked inside, it will be incredibly difficult to get out, so do not go in in the first place.
Thank you Lisa for addressing this. I have been saying all along that anyone who payed attention in grade 10 biology would know that carbon is part of the life cycle. Anyone who says otherwise is a complete fraud!