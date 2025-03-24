“Without CO2 there is no life on Earth – Plants like three times what is in the Atmosphere.

CO2 is greening the planet 17% the past 30 years; Reduced Sahara Desert by 7%.

CO2 fell within 30 PPM of plant Extinction levels 20,000 years ago.

CO2 is the most essential Trace Gas of Life.

CO2 at 200 ppm is 95% fully saturated in its IR Band 2x or 4x more adds insignificant warming

Water Vapor is 95% of all Green House Gases.

Man-made CO2 is a good thing, it makes up for the Earth’s conversion of CO2 into Limestone and Marble.

NetZero is Based on Fighting the Trace Gas of Life

$150 Trillion will be required to build “renewable” that will industrialize Nature.

Meanwhile China is building 1,500 coal plants and completed a $30 Billion 2-Million Ton-a-year railroad

Stop the Greens from Industrializing Nature with low-density intermittent energy that requires fossil fuel backup”

https://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/co2-trace-gas-of-life/

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

6CO₂ + 6H₂O → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂,

