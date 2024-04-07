GREEN IS the de nouveau religion. The irony for me is the subcults wanted to abandon Abrahamic faiths for life based on reason as this would organize life and society based on 'order'.

1. Now its a religion without morality;

2. Society is about to be organized by algorithm into needless totalitarianism;

3. And science is abandoned into cornering speech;



So Athenian. (Not)

We are setting up an access permission based society.

This is not the enlightenment's engineering but the following of technologies' control abilities to fashion the ultimate leash.



Life in the green pen, wearing the green collar, at the end of the green leash. With science proclaimed every where and no non narrative hypothesis is permitted or pursued. Ha!



The cure is speech. And cough. The return to a morality that values human life. Science thus nestled isn't a pointless front man to fashion a leash.

I found a new stack today that discusses wind energy. Or rather the presence of windmills as a blight on our human canvass, for purposes of INFERRING wind energy. And to get to the subsidies.

Don't give up. Growl instead and advance is marked increments to protect your families and communities.

It's in the local climate plans where the leash is being perfected. GO there!



Good morning!!!

Leave a comment

Share