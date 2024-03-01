“WIN: Councils start to scrap 20mph limits "Speed limits are reversing in Highlands and Flintshire Council raising hopes more could follow" Together we can push back against these mad anti-car policies” from #together
We sew our world back together county by county and block by block. Issue by issue.
The cameras come down. The zones . The invasion of privacy. WE TAKE IT BACK. The discord is to make afraid of our neighbors.
Together.
The reason I believe we will win at the local municipal level, is that those responsible for bylaws etc have to live in these communities. They have no idea the Absurdities they themselves are passing. We must show them.
These blanket speed limits or fines by car type-zones are the 15 minute cities entry mechanism.
start by standing in front of the speed cameras tell people why. Engage in conversation.
WIN. Seems small but the BEAST is howling
Lisa, any win is a good win, no matter how small, defeating them on as many levels as possible keeps them reeling, and if nothing else slows and deters their overall agendas.
I suddenly feel the urge to rent a beater take off the plates. Put a hammer on it and go 100 down these streets. Fun fact you only need a drivers license if your delivering commerce. Maybe these bullshit laws and rules should be looked at a tad more closely. And maybe some lawyers should start speaking the truth about these bs laws. Or maybe we just stop complying. Now there is a novel theory. Freedom is a joke and a illusion. We live in a jail on a flaming garbage dumpster spiraling thru space.